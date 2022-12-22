The action-comedy Violent Night spotlights one of the most famous characters in history as Santa Claus takes on a group of home invaders, but the relatively low-budget adventure originally had much loftier plans, with director Tommy Wirkola noting that an earlier version of the story featured appearances from Mrs. Claus and some assistance from Santa's trusty elves. With the film having only just landed in theaters last week, it's already proving to be a surprising hit with both audiences and critics, sparking excitement from the filmmakers that a follow-up could move forward, leaving it possible that those abandoned ideas from the first film could return in a sequel. Violent Night is in theaters now.

16 DAYS AGO