Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Little girl mistakes shopper for Santa and he adorably plays along: 'A great Christmas present'
Kids really look forward to meeting Santa Claus during the holiday season when he comes by to drop off their presents. One such child was ecstatic when she saw "Santa Claus" at a Walmart in Teays Valley while shopping with her family. The little one named Sophie Jo couldn't stop...
Upworthy
Doctor dresses up as Santa every year to bring joy and smiles to thousands of NICU parents
Christmas is usually a joyous time for every family across the world. However, there are some places that are filled with worry and anxiety even during this joyous time. The NICU ward is one such place filled with newborns fighting for their lives and their parents anxiously waiting to finally take their children home. However, a sweet tradition at Strong Memorial Hospital at the University of Rochester has been trying to put smiles on everyone's faces during the holiday season since 1984.
Santa Claus' side gig: How much money Saint Nick could bring home this season
Santa Claus is busier than ever this time of year, making stops at malls, homes and community events. Despite the sometimes long hours, paychecks can be rewarding.
How to track Santa’s sleigh ride with NORAD on Christmas Eve 2022
You better watch out, you better not cry — because Santa Claus is coming to your town! For the 67th consecutive year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command is back to track the jolly man’s journey around the globe. Eager children — and hey, adults, too — can keep up with Santa’s whereabouts by using NORAD’s Santa radar starting at 4 a.m. ET on Christmas Eve day, Dec. 24. The surveillance is available on the NORAD site, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. OnStar and Amazon Alexa are also keeping tabs on the gift-giver’s location. To reach the NORAD Tracks Santa’s operation center for any questions or concerns regarding Ol’ Saint Nick,...
NORAD tracks Santa Claus as he travels across the world
Follow along with North American Aerospace Defense Command as Santa Claus travels around the world delivering gifts with the help of his reindeer.Dec. 24, 2022.
pethelpful.com
Dogs' Sweet Reactions to Christmas Lights Are Full of Holiday Spirit
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. One of our favorite parts of Christmas time is driving around and seeing all the beautiful lights in the neighborhoods. The time and dedication some people put into their decorations are absolutely unreal. The only thing better than driving around and seeing Christmas lights is doing it with your loved ones. And yes, that includes the furry ones too!
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Shows Her Dazzling White Christmas Tree
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is taking a different approach to her holiday decor this year. In 2021, Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas transformed their home for Christmas with at least three lush green trees adorned with colorful, sparkling ornaments. This year, however, it seems The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple is taking a different (but equally dazzling) approach to their holiday setup.
NORAD will track Santa Claus delivering presents again this year
Children and families can track Kriss Kringle on NORAD's app, their website, and there's even an option to call in and possibly speak with a live operator.
This Christmas Tree Color Is on the Rise
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s about time to break out the tinsel, bring down boxes of ornaments, and decorate the pièce de resistance of Christmas decor: the tree.
ComicBook
Violent Night Originally Featured Mrs. Claus and Elves
The action-comedy Violent Night spotlights one of the most famous characters in history as Santa Claus takes on a group of home invaders, but the relatively low-budget adventure originally had much loftier plans, with director Tommy Wirkola noting that an earlier version of the story featured appearances from Mrs. Claus and some assistance from Santa's trusty elves. With the film having only just landed in theaters last week, it's already proving to be a surprising hit with both audiences and critics, sparking excitement from the filmmakers that a follow-up could move forward, leaving it possible that those abandoned ideas from the first film could return in a sequel. Violent Night is in theaters now.
momjunky.com
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
Hey Iceland, mind if we borrow your Christmas tradition of Jólabókaflóð?
It's holiday heaven for introverts, basically.
40 Christmas Traditions To Make Your Family’s Holiday Season Merry and Bright
More than ever in a climate of what seems like constant uncertainty, traditions are making a big comeback—especially Christmas traditions. They're a source of comfort and nostalgia for when the world felt safer, cozier and, if we're being honest, just happier. Embracing Christmas traditions is one way to make the holiday season merrier and brighter, and creating your own can make your loved ones feel even closer than they did before.
Demand for Santa Clause at its Highest in the Midst of a Nationwide Santa Shortage
It's the most wonderful time of the year and while many are decorating Christmas trees aligned with colorful lights and ornaments in their living rooms or placing blown-up, life-sized snowmen and Santa with his sleigh, herd of reindeer and little helpers, others are unable to book time with St. Nick at malls and for events due to the Santa shortage this year.
Wave of Grinch porch pirates trying to ruin Christmas
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives you the best advice on how to keep your packages and yourself safe from "porch pirates" over the upcoming holidays.
Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Take Daughter, 1, To Meet Santa Claus: Photos
Sterling meets Santa! NFL star Patrick Mahomes, 27, and his wife Brittany Mahomes, 27, took their 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye to meet Santa Claus on December 20, and Brittany documented the festive outing on her Instagram. In the photos, which can be seen here, Sterling sat on Santa’s lap, while Patrick and Brittany posed on either side of them. The whole group smiled in front of a Christmas tree with presents underneath. “We didn’t love Santa, but we didn’t scream! 😂❤️💚,” Brittany wrote in her caption.
dcnewsnow.com
Best Christmas wreath
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Decorating is one of the many things that makes the winter season so special. Hanging lights, putting up a tree and adding festive candles and decor to the home are all beloved decorating traditions. However, placing a wreath on the door is about more than a celebration, it is a welcoming symbol to all who approach and enter.
Christmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charity
A Bristol house has been transformed into a magical Christmas display to raise money for charity and spread festive cheer.This video shows the amazing winter wonderland scene made with 50,000 lights in the Brentry area of the city.All money raised by brothers Lee and Paul Brailsford will go to The Grand Appeal for Bristol Children’s Hospital.Some of the lit-up figures in the garden include Santa, reindeer, elves, and snowmen.The brothers have been running the show since 1994.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
dcnewsnow.com
Best winter wreath
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are a lot of ways to decorate the house during the winter, but the right wreath can go far in creating a festive environment both inside and out. Whether you’re decorating for the holidays, or looking to give your...
BBC
Poole food bank sets record helping people in need
A food bank has set a new record for the number of parcels it has distributed as it prepares to give out its Christmas hampers. Poole food bank gave out 32 parcels in less than three hours on Tuesday, it has boxed up the same number of festive hampers for the weekend.
Comments / 0