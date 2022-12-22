ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fluvanna County, VA



Upworthy

Doctor dresses up as Santa every year to bring joy and smiles to thousands of NICU parents

Christmas is usually a joyous time for every family across the world. However, there are some places that are filled with worry and anxiety even during this joyous time. The NICU ward is one such place filled with newborns fighting for their lives and their parents anxiously waiting to finally take their children home. However, a sweet tradition at Strong Memorial Hospital at the University of Rochester has been trying to put smiles on everyone's faces during the holiday season since 1984.
ROCHESTER, NY
New York Post

How to track Santa’s sleigh ride with NORAD on Christmas Eve 2022

You better watch out, you better not cry — because Santa Claus is coming to your town! For the 67th consecutive year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command is back to track the jolly man’s journey around the globe. Eager children — and hey, adults, too — can keep up with Santa’s whereabouts by using NORAD’s Santa radar starting at 4 a.m. ET on Christmas Eve day, Dec. 24. The surveillance is available on the NORAD site, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. OnStar and Amazon Alexa are also keeping tabs on the gift-giver’s location. To reach the NORAD Tracks Santa’s operation center for any questions or concerns regarding Ol’ Saint Nick,...
pethelpful.com

Dogs' Sweet Reactions to Christmas Lights Are Full of Holiday Spirit

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. One of our favorite parts of Christmas time is driving around and seeing all the beautiful lights in the neighborhoods. The time and dedication some people put into their decorations are absolutely unreal. The only thing better than driving around and seeing Christmas lights is doing it with your loved ones. And yes, that includes the furry ones too!
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Shows Her Dazzling White Christmas Tree

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is taking a different approach to her holiday decor this year. In 2021, Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas transformed their home for Christmas with at least three lush green trees adorned with colorful, sparkling ornaments. This year, however, it seems The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple is taking a different (but equally dazzling) approach to their holiday setup.
Apartment Therapy

This Christmas Tree Color Is on the Rise

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s about time to break out the tinsel, bring down boxes of ornaments, and decorate the pièce de resistance of Christmas decor: the tree.
ComicBook

Violent Night Originally Featured Mrs. Claus and Elves

The action-comedy Violent Night spotlights one of the most famous characters in history as Santa Claus takes on a group of home invaders, but the relatively low-budget adventure originally had much loftier plans, with director Tommy Wirkola noting that an earlier version of the story featured appearances from Mrs. Claus and some assistance from Santa's trusty elves. With the film having only just landed in theaters last week, it's already proving to be a surprising hit with both audiences and critics, sparking excitement from the filmmakers that a follow-up could move forward, leaving it possible that those abandoned ideas from the first film could return in a sequel. Violent Night is in theaters now.
momjunky.com

Christmas Crafts for Older kids

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
Parade

40 Christmas Traditions To Make Your Family’s Holiday Season Merry and Bright

More than ever in a climate of what seems like constant uncertainty, traditions are making a big comeback—especially Christmas traditions. They're a source of comfort and nostalgia for when the world felt safer, cozier and, if we're being honest, just happier. Embracing Christmas traditions is one way to make the holiday season merrier and brighter, and creating your own can make your loved ones feel even closer than they did before.
Kim Joseph

Demand for Santa Clause at its Highest in the Midst of a Nationwide Santa Shortage

It's the most wonderful time of the year and while many are decorating Christmas trees aligned with colorful lights and ornaments in their living rooms or placing blown-up, life-sized snowmen and Santa with his sleigh, herd of reindeer and little helpers, others are unable to book time with St. Nick at malls and for events due to the Santa shortage this year.
HollywoodLife

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Take Daughter, 1, To Meet Santa Claus: Photos

Sterling meets Santa! NFL star Patrick Mahomes, 27, and his wife Brittany Mahomes, 27, took their 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye to meet Santa Claus on December 20, and Brittany documented the festive outing on her Instagram. In the photos, which can be seen here, Sterling sat on Santa’s lap, while Patrick and Brittany posed on either side of them. The whole group smiled in front of a Christmas tree with presents underneath. “We didn’t love Santa, but we didn’t scream! 😂❤️💚,” Brittany wrote in her caption.
dcnewsnow.com

Best Christmas wreath

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Decorating is one of the many things that makes the winter season so special. Hanging lights, putting up a tree and adding festive candles and decor to the home are all beloved decorating traditions. However, placing a wreath on the door is about more than a celebration, it is a welcoming symbol to all who approach and enter.
The Independent

Christmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charity

A Bristol house has been transformed into a magical Christmas display to raise money for charity and spread festive cheer.This video shows the amazing winter wonderland scene made with 50,000 lights in the Brentry area of the city.All money raised by brothers Lee and Paul Brailsford will go to The Grand Appeal for Bristol Children’s Hospital.Some of the lit-up figures in the garden include Santa, reindeer, elves, and snowmen.The brothers have been running the show since 1994.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
dcnewsnow.com

Best winter wreath

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are a lot of ways to decorate the house during the winter, but the right wreath can go far in creating a festive environment both inside and out. Whether you’re decorating for the holidays, or looking to give your...
BBC

Poole food bank sets record helping people in need

A food bank has set a new record for the number of parcels it has distributed as it prepares to give out its Christmas hampers. Poole food bank gave out 32 parcels in less than three hours on Tuesday, it has boxed up the same number of festive hampers for the weekend.

