Tennessee Titans fans react to coldest game at Nissan Stadium history
There are some Tennessee Titans fans who are braving the cold temperatures to attend Saturday's matchup with the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium. The game was delayed for an hour as Nashville and the surrounding areas were dealing with power cutbacks. The official temperature at kickoff was 20 degrees but...
Titans’ Mike Vrabel’s eye-opening admission after brutal loss to Texans
The Tennessee Titans hit rock bottom during their 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday. With the defeat, Tennessee has now dropped five consecutive games. Head coach Mike Vrabel made an honest admission following Saturday’s loss, per Turron Davenport. “I mean, I think that’s part of the job,...
Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans Live In-Game Updates
Will the Houston Texans prevent All-Pro running back Derrick Henry from rushing over 200 yards for the fifth consecutive game?
Tennessee Titans fans are flat out cold on Twitter after loss to Houston Texans
Tennessee Titans lost to the previously one-win Houston Texans on Saturday at Nissan Stadium and fans took to Twitter for an icy reception to the shocking Christmas Eve loss. The Titans' losing streak has hit five games after the 19-14 loss. The Titans (7-8) started the scoring with a 48-yard...
Christmas Miracle: Texans Lead Titans 10-7 at Half
The Texans and Titans matchup at Nissan Stadium on Saturday after a one-hour delay due to power usage in the area. After a delayed start of one hour as requested by Nashville mayor John Cooper because of power strain on the local grid due to frigid temperatures, the Titans and Texans finally kicked off at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday.
Texans vs. Titans match in Nashville delayed due to power outages
The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans will have to wait to start their Christmas Eve game at Nissan Stadium on Saturday. The game has been delayed by over an hour due to electricity problems stemming from the bitterly cold temperatures in the Nashville, Tennessee, area. The game was originally scheduled...
Texans vs. Titans Christmas Eve: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Houston Texas head north to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans on Christmas Eve. The Titans are losers of four straight and hope to get back on track against a struggling Texans squad. The Titans have won five of the past six games against the team that replaced them...
Why the Titans believe Malik Willis has taken a big step forward
With Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill at risk of missing the rest of the season with an ankle injury, it’s time for rookie QB Malik Willis to grow up in a hurry. Tannehill has already been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Texans. That puts Willis, who...
Texans RT Tytus Howard OUT vs. Titans With Concussion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. --The Houston Texans tied the game in unconventional fashion Saturday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans, and now they lead 10-7 at halftime. However, the Texans may have suffered a big loss in the process. Texans left offensive guard Tytus Howard is being evaluated for a concussion after suffering...
Rolling power outages in Tennessee causes NFL's Titans to delay game one hour
The NFL's Tennessee Titans delayed its scheduled noon CT game by an hour due to temporary rolling blackouts in the region that stemmed from the winter storm and brutal cold.
Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill had ankle surgery, may return this season, per reports
Per reports from ESPN and NFL Network, Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has had surgery on his right ankle but might be able to return by Week 18.
NFL delays start of Titans-Texans game due to Tennessee's rolling blackouts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday afternoon's game between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans has been delayed by one hour, according to NFL. Nashville Mayor John Cooper asked the Titans to postpone the game Saturday morning due to ongoing power issues. The Tennessee Valley Authority directed local power companies...
Texans Beat Titans 19-14 For Second Win - NOTEBOOK
The Texans and Titans matchup at Nissan Stadium on Saturday after a one-hour delay due to power usage in the area. The Houston Texans got their second of the season on Saturday with a 19-14 win over the division-rival Tennessee Titans in frigid temperatures at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Coach...
Titans Eye 2026 Kickoff for New $2.2B Stadium After Key Vote
A new stadium for the Tennessee Titans is one step closer to reality. Members of Nashville’s Metro Council voted to approve the term sheet of a new proposed $2.2 billion domed stadium, which will be located next to the Titans’ current home, Nissan Stadium. The proposed facility will...
Kickoff for Titans-Texans pushed back one hour after request by Nashville mayor John Cooper
Nashville mayor John Cooper requested on Twitter the Tennessee Titans game Saturday be postponed in solidarity with city-wide power usage rollbacks.
