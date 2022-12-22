ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

John Salley Reveals Detroit Pistons Teammates Were Mad At Him After He Shook Hands With Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen And Horace Grant In 1991

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 12

Trina Smith
3d ago

Why are they still talking about all this dumb mess 9 thousand years later…. This is old old old news the world needs to focus on today not 9 thousand years (yesterday). People didn’t care then and we don’t care now

Reply(4)
9
RockyMtnKev5280
4d ago

why do u have to explain yourselve. ur a team player who cares if they hate u. it's pro sports there no loyalty only when it comes to money.it's still.a job. and we get to watch for free

Reply
2
Bryant Ray
4d ago

Isiah Thomas is still 😢 😭 after all of this time..... Super sad...

Reply
6
 

