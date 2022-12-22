Harrisburg-based Mid Penn Bancorp recently announced it will merge with New Jersey-based Brunswick Bancorp. Brunswick Bank will be merged with and into Mid Penn Bank. The companies signed an agreement for Mid Penn to acquire Brunswick in a combination cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $53.9 million. The purchase price will be adjusted if […] The post Mid Penn Bancorp to merge with New Jersey company appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO