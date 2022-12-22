ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27 News

Trinity rolls past Steel-High at home in Mid Penn matchup

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity boys basketball was off to a strong 4-1 start coming into Thursday night’s home matchup with Steel-High, and the Shamrocks stayed in that groove after welcoming in the Rollers. The Shamrocks jumped out to a double digit lead in the first quarter thanks in part to Trey Weiand and […]
CAMP HILL, PA
cbs19news

Louisa County duo sign to play football at next level

MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Since the moment Landon Wilson, Eli Brooks and Qwenton Spellman first put on a Louisa County uniform, putting pen to paper to continue playing the game of football was the dream. "I haven't let it sink in yet, me and Eli and Qwenton [Spellman] when...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Mid Penn Bancorp to merge with New Jersey company

Harrisburg-based Mid Penn Bancorp recently announced it will merge with New Jersey-based Brunswick Bancorp. Brunswick Bank will be merged with and into Mid Penn Bank. The companies signed an agreement for Mid Penn to acquire Brunswick in a combination cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $53.9 million. The purchase price will be adjusted if […] The post Mid Penn Bancorp to merge with New Jersey company appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
HARRISBURG, PA

