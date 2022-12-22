ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

I Taste-Tested And Ranked All Of Costco's Holiday Bakery Items, And The Winner Was SO Good

By Grace Elkus
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N2Rzk_0jquqDLv00

Costco tends to get all the attention for their year-round bulk essentials , but don’t sleep on Costco's bakery section — especially during the holidays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ay7Qy_0jquqDLv00
BuzzFeed

Their oversized treats (read: 4- pound, 12-inch-wide pies) are perfect for big family gatherings — from Hanukkah to Christmas to New Year's — and there’s no shortage of festive options to choose from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ypo6A_0jquqDLv00
Grace Elkus

I recently taste-tested my way through Costco's holiday bakery items — by way of hosting some friends and family — and decided to rank and review each item. I'm a recipe developer and avid baker , but I'm not above scooping up store-bought baked goods, especially if they deliver on taste and value.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whM5r_0jquqDLv00
BuzzFeed

Before we get into the ranking, a few last things: I have noticed that every Costco location offers a slightly different assortment, so know that your local selection may not look the same as mine. (I was hoping for Nanaimo bars, pumpkin cheesecake , and apple strudel , but alas.)

Also, I only tasted items located in the bakery, but should you want some Italian panettone or a bag of Holiday Mingle Mix (Costco’s response to TJ’s Jingle Jangle , perhaps?), take a look in the surrounding aisles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aG9xo_0jquqDLv00
Grace Elkus

Last but not least, according to a bakery employee I spoke with, the seasonal items will be stocked right up until the stores close for Christmas — or until supplies last. So, without further ado, here’s my honest review, from “not impressed” to “I’m obsessed.”

9. Kirkland Signature Tiramisu Bar Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GjW2f_0jquqDLv00

I love anything coffee-flavored, so I had high hopes for this tiramisu-flavored cake. It looks gorgeous, with its layers of coffee syrup-soaked ladyfingers and cream cheese mascarpone filling, and it slices like a dream. Plus, its resealable container makes leftovers easy to store.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t get past its artificial flavor, which overpowered the whole thing . I assume the coffee and rum flavors in the syrup are to blame. If you like the sugary seasonal syrups at Starbucks, this cake might be for you. But as a fan of black coffee, it didn't do it for me.

Grace Elkus

8. Kirkland Signature Pecan Pie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8xnr_0jquqDLv00

It’s not just its size that makes this pecan pie a showstopper. The top is super glossy, the crust is perfectly crimped, and the filling is impressively thick. But while the flavor was enjoyable, the center of the pie was a little too runny for my taste . Plus, the gooey consistency made it hard to cut clean slices.

Since I still have a few leftover slices, I’m planning on freezing them. And honestly, a frozen slice might just be the secret: more like a candy bar and less like goo.

Grace Elkus

7. Kirkland Signature Holiday Cookie Tray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jDrqS_0jquqDLv00

This colorful assortment is far more interesting than most store-bought trays. Set it out at a party, share it with the office, or bring ‘em to a cookie swap if you don’t have time to bake. The price has gone up since last year ($13.99 instead of $9.99), but it’s still a good deal for 44 cookies .

Each box contains five varieties : a lemon shortbread topped with green sprinkles, a classic sugar cookie covered in red sprinkles (this one replaced the ginger molasses cookie from last year), a powdered sugar-coated cookie that looks like a snowball cookie but is actually a soft walnut brownie, a holiday candy cookie that tastes underbaked in a good way, and a chewy coconut almond chocolate cookie (my least favorite).

Overall, they were good but didn't wow me — but I like that there's a little something for everyone.

Grace Elkus

6. Costco Mini Red Velvet Cakes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtwr5_0jquqDLv00

First things first: Don't be fooled by the word "mini." Sure, these cakes are smaller than 9-inch rounds, but because of the way they’re frosted and decorated, they look more like ginormous cupcakes.

I think their fun presentation will make them a hit with any crowd. Plus, the cream cheese frosting isn’t too sweet, and the cake itself is soft and moist. But I found myself searching for more flavor with every bite, which is why they're not ranked higher.

Grace Elkus

5. Kirkland Signature Double Crust Apple Pie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUYFH_0jquqDLv00

This double crust pie tastes homemade in the best way possible. The apples are soft and syrupy and packed with warm cinnamon flavor — like fried or caramelized apples baked into a pie. Out of the three pies I tasted, this crust was also the crispiest, with an impressive golden brown color .

The filling is very sweet, making it hard to eat more than a few bites. Still, a small sliver will certainly hit the spot.

Grace Elkus

4. Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354JrY_0jquqDLv00

I've read the hype about this giant pumpkin pie, and now, I totally get it. It's the best store-bought pumpkin pie I've ever tasted! It's smooth and well-spiced and bursting with pumpkin flavor. It's also very custardy, yet I was still able to cut clean slices. If you’re headed to a party full of pumpkin pie fans, it's bound to be a win.

The best part? It costs just $5.99, which might be less than it would cost you to make your own normal-sized pie. It also has a much shorter ingredient list than most of the other bakery items.

Grace Elkus

3. Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYfuo_0jquqDLv00

This bark was smack dab in the center of the bakery section, so I decided it was fair game for my taste test. I like that the shards come in all different sizes, and there's so much of it that you can gift some to friends and still have plenty for yourself.

While I prefer to eat it as-is, one TikTok user brews espresso over hers to make a homemade peppermint mocha. You could also use small pieces to garnish cupcakes or cheesecake.

Grace Elkus

2. Kirkland Signature Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qrzEI_0jquqDLv00

If you, like me, order the chocolate cake at Cheesecake Factory instead of a slice of cheesecake, you need this dessert in your life. Which is to say: This is for serious chocolate-lovers. It consists of two layers of moist chocolate cake with both milk chocolate and white chocolate mousse sandwiched in between. Did I mention the brownie pieces and thick chocolate ganache?

If you need a last-minute dessert to bring to a holiday gathering, this is my #1 pick without question.

Grace Elkus

1. Kirkland Signature Mini Cranberry Orange Bisconie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGnKr_0jquqDLv00

Amidst the oversized pies and Christmas-y cakes, I almost missed this treat entirely — but I'm really glad I didn’t. These bisconie are shockingly good: soft and not too sweet, with bright citrus flavor from the orange zest and a bit of crunch from the coating of turbinado sugar. Keep a box on the counter and enjoy them any time of day: for breakfast with coffee, in the afternoon with tea, or as a lighter option in a dessert spread.

Plus, I learned a new term! A bisconie, apparently, is part scone, part biscotti . But whereas both of those treats have the tendency to be dry, these bisconie are super soft, like a muffin top. If you can’t eat them all in a few days, I’m confident they’d freeze and reheat well.

Grace Elkus

Which holiday bakery items have you tried from Costco? Tell me in the comments!

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

5 of the Best Costco Deals for December 2022

You may want to add these to your list. Costco has a host of items discounted in December across a range of prices. Whether you're looking for gifts or to stock your own household, it pays to take advantage of these steals. If you shop at Costco on a regular...
ABC News

How to make the easiest holiday appetizer ever

Make this festive appetizer that combines store-bought ingredients for a quick and easy dish for any holiday party. 1 package 13.8 oz frozen refrigerator pizza dough thawed. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 2-12x18 inch sheet pan lined with parchment paper dusted with flour. Roll out the pizza dough rectangle flat...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Save More:...
Thrillist

These Chain Restaurants Are All Open on Christmas Day

There are plenty of reasons you might need to hit a restaurant on a day that they're traditionally closed, like Christmas. If you're hungry and need a spot to stop, there are plenty of restaurants that will still open their doors despite the holiday. To make sure you aren't standing...
shefinds

The One Type Of Juice You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because It Leads To Belly Fat

Some people start their day with a cup of coffee. Some choose tea. Some go for water. And some opt for a nice, refreshing glass of juice. If you’re a juice fanatic, you’re certainly not alone. However, unfortunately, many of the processed fruit juices you find at the grocery store can be detrimental to your overall health and even lead to weight gain over time. They typically share one common pitfall: loads of added sugar, which can take a serious toll on your body.
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days

If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
Parade

The One Fruit You Should Eat Every Day, According to Nutritionists

Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, in a salad or a snack on the go, fruit is a core component of a healthy eating plan. “Fruit is important in the diet because it adds a variety of colors, meaning they retain essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system and keep us healthy,” says Diane Robison Johnson, MS, RDN, CSSD. “They are also a natural, whole food source of quick energy, keep us hydrated and contain fiber to help regulate our digestive system and GI tract.”
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Mary Duncan

Cheap man asks woman out to dinner, uses coupon for his meal and makes her pay full price for hers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I was single for a good ten years after my daughter was born, and in that time I went on an awful lot of bad dates trying to make myself not single. Looking back, it was one of the most stressful, worst times of my life. Raising a child alone isn’t fun or easy, and I sure would have liked to have a partner through it all, but the work to get one is exhausting.
shefinds

2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin

There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy