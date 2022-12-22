I Taste-Tested And Ranked All Of Costco's Holiday Bakery Items, And The Winner Was SO Good

I love anything coffee-flavored, so I had high hopes for this tiramisu-flavored cake. It looks gorgeous, with its layers of coffee syrup-soaked ladyfingers and cream cheese mascarpone filling, and it slices like a dream. Plus, its resealable container makes leftovers easy to store.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t get past its artificial flavor, which overpowered the whole thing . I assume the coffee and rum flavors in the syrup are to blame. If you like the sugary seasonal syrups at Starbucks, this cake might be for you. But as a fan of black coffee, it didn't do it for me.