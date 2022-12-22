ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

China ‘behind the curve’ in reporting Covid surge, WHO says

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N24UP_0jquqBaT00
Emergency health workers transport a patient to a fever clinic at a hospital in Beijing on 21 December, 2022.

China may be struggling to keep a tally of Covid-19 infections as it experiences a big spike in cases, a senior World Health Organization official has said, amid concerns about a lack of data from the country.

Official figures from China have become an unreliable guide after the country of 1.4 billion people this month began dismantling its unpopular zero-Covid lockdown and testing regime.

The abrupt change caught a fragile health system unprepared, with hospitals scrambling for beds and blood, pharmacies for drugs and authorities racing to build special clinics. Experts say China could face more than a million Covid deaths next year.

“In China, what’s been reported is relatively low numbers of cases in ICUs, but anecdotally ICUs are filling up,” said Mike Ryan, the WHO emergencies director.

“I wouldn’t like to say that China is actively not telling us what’s going on. I think they’re behind the curve.”

The WHO said it was ready to work with China to improve the way the country collects data around critical factors such as hospitalisation and death.

Dozens of hearses queued outside a Beijing crematorium on Wednesday, even as China reported no new Covid deaths in its growing outbreak, sparking criticism of its virus accounting as the capital braces for a surge in cases.

A Reuters witness said they saw a heavy police presence and about 40 hearses queueing to enter while the parking lot was full outside a crematorium in Beijing’s Tongzhou district.

Inside, family and friends, many wearing traditional white clothing and headbands of mourning, gathered around about 20 coffins awaiting cremation. Staff wore hazmat suits and smoke rose from five of the 15 furnaces. It was not possible to verify whether the deaths were caused by Covid.

Other residents in the Chinese capital reportedly face waiting days to cremate relatives unless they pay steep fees to secure timely services, funeral home workers said, also indicating a growing death toll.

Workers at two different funeral parlours in Beijing told Reuters there had been a surge in residents looking to cremate deceased relatives over the weekend, leading to queues and delays.

One worker at the large Babaoshan funeral parlour in western Beijing advertised customers could skip the long queueing and registration process – for a 26,000 yuan ($3,730) fee.

“For whole of Beijing, speedy arrangement of hearses, no queue for cremation,” the worker said in a promotion for the service on the popular short video app Douyin.

The Shanghai Deji Hospital estimated that half of the city’s 25 million people would become infected by the end of the year.

“In this tragic battle, the entire Greater Shanghai will fall, and we will infect all the staff of the hospital!” an update on its official WeChat account late on Wednesday read. “We will infect the whole family! Our patients will all be infected! We have no choice, and we cannot escape.”

The WHO director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told reporters the agency needed more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and requirements for intensive care units for a comprehensive assessment.

“The WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China, with increasing reports of severe disease,” he said.

Speaking in Geneva on Wednesday, Ryan said the surge of cases in China was not exclusively due to the lifting of restrictive policies but also the lagging vaccination rate.

He said vaccination booster shot uptake rates among people in China over the age of 60 and most at risk of severe disease lagged behind many other countries and that the efficacy of the Chinese-made vaccines was about 50%.

He noted that there had been a surge in vaccination rates in China over the last weeks, adding that it remained to be seen whether enough vaccinations could be done in the coming weeks to stave of the impact of an Omicron wave.

“That’s just not adequate protection in a population as large as China, with so many vulnerable people,” Ryan said.

“Vaccination is the exit strategy from Omicron,” he added while noting that China had dramatically increased its capacity to vaccinate people in recent weeks.

Wang Guangfa, a respiratory specialist from Peking University First hospital, told the state-run Global Times newspaper that the death toll might rise sharply and predicted a spike in severe cases in Beijing over the coming weeks.

“We must act quickly and prepare fever clinics, emergency and severe treatment resources,” he said.

China has nine domestically developed Covid-19 vaccines approved for use, more than any other country, but they have not been updated to target the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Beijing has so far insisted on using only the domestically produced vaccines, which are not based on mRNA technology but older technologies.

Berlin sent its first batch of BioNTech Covid vaccines to China to be administered initially to German expatriates, a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday, the first foreign coronavirus vaccine to be delivered to the country.

No details were available on the timing and size of the delivery, although the spokesperson said Berlin is pushing for foreigners other than German nationals to be allowed access the shot if they want it.

In a letter to be sent to German citizens in mainland China, the government said it would offer basic immunisations and booster shots of vaccines approved for use in the European Union for free to anyone over 12 years of age.

“We are working on the possibility that besides Germans also other foreigners can be vaccinated with BioNTech,” the spokesperson told journalists in Berlin.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia

Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
Washington Examiner

China's military is designed to defeat America

China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
natureworldnews.com

Sheep Marching in a Circle for 12 Days Straight in China Raises Concern and Speculation

A herd of sheep was observed in China walking a path that forms a circle nonstop for 12 days. The topic's popularity on the internet sparked worry and rumors. It appears that the mystery surrounding a herd of sheep that was captured on camera in China pacing, reportedly nonstop in a circular pattern for 12 days has been solved.
RadarOnline

Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
americanmilitarynews.com

China taking positions to deny access to key waters

Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
Daily Beast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
The Guardian

The Guardian

540K+
Followers
123K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy