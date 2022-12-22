ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's too bad USC is leaving for the Big Ten, because Lincoln Riley-Dan Lanning would have been fun

Lincoln Riley landed some huge prospects in the transfer portal. Dan Lanning struck back with a huge early signing period statement on Wednesday. It’s unfortunate we aren’t going to see Riley and Lanning maintain an on-field coaching rivalry over the next decade, because they would have been in position to develop quite a battle in the Pac-12.
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment

The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
Every Big Ten Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst

On Wednesday, thousands of high school football recruits from around the country signed with their respective college football programs. While name, image and likeness are in full swing, it was still the same old programs that landed the elite recruits. That was the case in the Big Ten as well.
ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class

The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a great day in recruiting Wednesday. The Tide finished the day with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. And one of the reasons is because of former assistant head coach Charles Kelly who recently accepted the position as defensive coordinator with Deion Sanders at Colorado. Yet despite that, Read more... The post Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next

The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
Look: Football World Reacts To 5-Star Commitment Drama

On National Signing Day, 2023 five-star safety Peyton Bowen shocked the world by flipping his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon. But it appears that joining the Ducks won't be as simple as that for Bowen. According to Ari Wasserman of The Athletic, Oregon faces "a very steep uphill climb"...
Lane Kiffin has great reaction to Jimbo Fisher recruiting comments

Lane Kiffin will not miss out on the chance to taunt Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher when it comes to recruiting and NIL matters. Fisher recently offered comments about recruiting and the transfer portal, calling it an “absolute joke” and decrying “so much tampering” in the portal. These comments struck some as hypocritical, as Fisher... The post Lane Kiffin has great reaction to Jimbo Fisher recruiting comments appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Football World Is Praying For Mark Richt

The football world has been praying for longtime college football coach Mark Richt this month. Richt, who served as the head coach at Miami and Georgia, respectively, has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The 62-year-old head coach has recently been undergoing treatment. Thankfully, Richt says the treatment has been going...
Kliff Kingsbury May Resign After Season

The Arizona Cardinals may need to find a new coach, as Kliff Kingsbury could potentially step down after this season. Plenty of Arizona Cardinals fans have been calling for the organization to see fresh blood at key places such as general manager and head coach. They just might get their...
Texas A&M Football: Aggies Add Huge Transfer Portal Player

The Texas A&M football program received a huge boost at the corner position this Thursday as UNC DB transfer Tony Grimes committed to the Aggies via his twitter. Grimes measures 6 feet tall and 195 pounds. He has been a starter since his first year on the Tar Heel defense, and has seen some ups and downs. Aggie fans may recall Grimes for two reasons: first, he almost signed with Texas A&M out of his high school in Virginia Beach, but ended up attending UNC after reclassifying. Second, Grimes had a stellar game against the Aggies in the 2020 Orange Bowl, when he was a true freshman.
