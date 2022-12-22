Read full article on original website
It's too bad USC is leaving for the Big Ten, because Lincoln Riley-Dan Lanning would have been fun
Lincoln Riley landed some huge prospects in the transfer portal. Dan Lanning struck back with a huge early signing period statement on Wednesday. It’s unfortunate we aren’t going to see Riley and Lanning maintain an on-field coaching rivalry over the next decade, because they would have been in position to develop quite a battle in the Pac-12.
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal
Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment
The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
Every Big Ten Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst
On Wednesday, thousands of high school football recruits from around the country signed with their respective college football programs. While name, image and likeness are in full swing, it was still the same old programs that landed the elite recruits. That was the case in the Big Ten as well.
ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a great day in recruiting Wednesday. The Tide finished the day with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. And one of the reasons is because of former assistant head coach Charles Kelly who recently accepted the position as defensive coordinator with Deion Sanders at Colorado. Yet despite that, Read more... The post Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jimbo Fisher's Admission
Jimbo Fisher took aim at NIL and the transfer portal this week, and fans are stunned. Not so much by Fisher's actual opinion, but by the fact he is expressing it considering how much the Aggies have made use of the transfer portal and a vast pool of NIL money under the one-time national champion head coach.
Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next
The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
Where Colorado's 2023 class ranks after Travis Hunter's commitment
Deion Sanders is starting to get rolling in the Rocky Mountains. Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes added Travis Hunter to their 2023 roster overhaul on Wednesday night, when Hunter — the top-ranked transfer — announced he'd follow Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado. With a rating of...
Alabama Adds Another Piece to Top Signing Class with CB Desmond Ricks
Ricks boosts the Crimson Tide's No. 1 signing class as another highly-rated prospect.
Deion to Colorado QB Commit: ‘Get on Twitter And Start Recruiting’
The new Colorado coach gave his incoming quarterback a job already.
Former 5-Star Texas A&M Recruit Announces Transfer Destination
After one year at Texas A&M, former five-star cornerback Denver Harris decided to enter the transfer portal. It only took him a few weeks to find his new home though. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Harris announced that he is transferring to LSU and joining the Tigers. "Set It Off #GBG," Harris wrote.
Look: Football World Reacts To 5-Star Commitment Drama
On National Signing Day, 2023 five-star safety Peyton Bowen shocked the world by flipping his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon. But it appears that joining the Ducks won't be as simple as that for Bowen. According to Ari Wasserman of The Athletic, Oregon faces "a very steep uphill climb"...
UW Draws Top National Recruiting Ranking from SI All-American
A late push by Kalen DeBoer's staff brought top 25 recognition.
Lane Kiffin has great reaction to Jimbo Fisher recruiting comments
Lane Kiffin will not miss out on the chance to taunt Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher when it comes to recruiting and NIL matters. Fisher recently offered comments about recruiting and the transfer portal, calling it an “absolute joke” and decrying “so much tampering” in the portal. These comments struck some as hypocritical, as Fisher... The post Lane Kiffin has great reaction to Jimbo Fisher recruiting comments appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Football World Is Praying For Mark Richt
The football world has been praying for longtime college football coach Mark Richt this month. Richt, who served as the head coach at Miami and Georgia, respectively, has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The 62-year-old head coach has recently been undergoing treatment. Thankfully, Richt says the treatment has been going...
Decision Made on Jalen Hurts' Status Against the Cowboys
Here is the latest health update on the Week 16 playing status on Jalen Hurts.
Kliff Kingsbury May Resign After Season
The Arizona Cardinals may need to find a new coach, as Kliff Kingsbury could potentially step down after this season. Plenty of Arizona Cardinals fans have been calling for the organization to see fresh blood at key places such as general manager and head coach. They just might get their...
Texas A&M Football: Aggies Add Huge Transfer Portal Player
The Texas A&M football program received a huge boost at the corner position this Thursday as UNC DB transfer Tony Grimes committed to the Aggies via his twitter. Grimes measures 6 feet tall and 195 pounds. He has been a starter since his first year on the Tar Heel defense, and has seen some ups and downs. Aggie fans may recall Grimes for two reasons: first, he almost signed with Texas A&M out of his high school in Virginia Beach, but ended up attending UNC after reclassifying. Second, Grimes had a stellar game against the Aggies in the 2020 Orange Bowl, when he was a true freshman.
Oregon State took D.J. Uiagalelei over several other transfer portal QBs -- will the move pay off?
One of many conversation topics in the wake of the report that D.J. Uiagalelei will transfer to Oregon State is this: Did Oregon State get the right guy? Did the Beavers get the quarterback they needed, or did they settle for a prospect who is not as good as other available transfer portal quarterbacks?
