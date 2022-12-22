College Station RB Collins among Brazos Valley football players who take part in early signing day

Texas A&M football had no mass exodus from the Transfer Portal this offseason. That No. 1 class from last year is looking just fine. When Texas A&M Football bottomed out with a 5-7 record and no bowl appearance, rumors of a devastating demise via the Transfer Portal were everyone. The No. 1 class that the Aggies had “bought” surely wouldn’t stick around following one of college football’s most disappointing seasons in recent history, right?

