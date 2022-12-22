College Station RB Collins among Brazos Valley football players who take part in early signing day

Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
AREA PLAYERS TAKE PART IN SIGNING DAY
Nine local high school players and five members of the Blinn Buccaneers took part in the early signing day. From La Grange High School, DL Jaren Woods is going to Baylor, while CB Bravion Rogers heads to Texas A&M. For A&M Consolidated High School, WR Wesley Watson signed with Kansas...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Texas A&M DB announces ACC transfer after season with Aggies
Former Texas A&M DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew has found a new home. After a year in College Station, the Georgia native is headed to Louisville to continue his college football career. Groves-Killebrew made the announcement Friday on social media. Out of North Cobb High School, Groves-Killebrew was a blue-chip prospect. The...
No Mass Exodus: Texas A&M Football’s No. 1 class is just fine
Texas A&M football had no mass exodus from the Transfer Portal this offseason. That No. 1 class from last year is looking just fine. When Texas A&M Football bottomed out with a 5-7 record and no bowl appearance, rumors of a devastating demise via the Transfer Portal were everyone. The No. 1 class that the Aggies had “bought” surely wouldn’t stick around following one of college football’s most disappointing seasons in recent history, right?
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 7: Franklin wins back-to-back state football titles
Editor’s note: Franklin’s run to a second straight state title in football is The Eagle’s No. 7 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
watchstadium.com
Has Texas A&M Lost Recruiting Momentum?
Has Texas A&M lost recruiting momentum after a 5-7 season? We ask Michael Felder about Jimbo Fisher’s program.
kwhi.com
WOOTEN UP FOR 5A QUARTERBACK OF THE YEAR
The website, TexasHSFootball.com, is doing a fan vote for the 5A Quarterback of the Year, and Brenham's Rylan Wooten is among the nominees. This past season as a senior, Wooten helped lead the Brenham Cub Football Team to an 8-5 record, and they made it to the Region Semifinals of the playoffs.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 8: Bryan softball coach Luna fired early in season
Editor’s note: The saga of former Bryan softball coach Enrique Luna is The Eagle’s No. 8 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 8: A&M Regents continue to add new projects
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Texas A&M’s continued renovations, totaling in the billions of dollars, is The Eagle’s No. 8 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
A&M continues to take longterm approach on building its roster
Texas A&M signed 16 high school athletes to letters of intent yesterday and another two are listed as hard commits who will sign in the coming days. This comes on top of the Aggies retaining most of the top athletes from their prized 2022 recruiting class. In addition, A&M signed multiple players at linebacker and cornerback, two positions that saw several players exit College Station after the NCAA transfer portal opened up earlier this month.
Texas A&M student from Flower Mound remains missing
A Texas A&M student from Flower Mound who vanished Friday and is still missing. He was last seen at a convenience store in Caldwell, about 30 miles from College Station.
KBTX.com
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
KBTX.com
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
fox4news.com
Missing Flower Mound student Tanner Hoang's car found unoccupied in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still asking for help finding a missing Texas A&M University student from Flower Mound who disappeared last week. On Thursday, Dec. 22, Tanner Hoang's family told FOX 7 in Austin that his silver Lexus was found unoccupied in a parking lot in Austin. The family is working with state and Austin police to find Hoang.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Missing A&M student Tanner Hoang found dead in Austin
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang was found dead Saturday afternoon in Austin, according to the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook page, which was providing official search updates. Hoang went missing on Dec. 16 and hadn’t been heard from since. The 22-year-old Hoang was found dead in the vicinity of...
UPDATE: Car of missing Texas A&M student located, family discusses disappearance
A Texas A&M student went missing Friday just before meeting with his family for a lunch leading up to graduation. Now, family and friends of 22-year-old Tanner Hoang are asking for help to find him.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Educator Anne Reber retires after 28 years at Texas A&M
On her final day after 28 years at Texas A&M University, most recently as associate vice president for student affairs, Anne Reber reflected on what her time in education has meant to her. Her simple conclusion is the people made it all worthwhile. “I love the students, and that’s what...
kwhi.com
COLLEGE STATION WOMAN WINS ‘STUFF YOUR STOCKING’ GRAND PRIZE OF $1,000
A College Station woman now has an extra $1,000 for the holidays after getting her stocking stuffed by KWHI and KTEX-106. Karol Patrick’s name was drawn from everyone who signed up for the “Stuff Your Stocking” contest. Patrick registered at A Little Piece of Mexico in Brenham, one of many participating businesses around the area.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (4) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
KBTX.com
Navasota man killed in Midland crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Navasota man was killed Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Midland. Troopers say Michael Kennedy, 61, was a passenger in a 2022 Ford Expedition when the driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign while entering a highway.
KBTX.com
Food Truck Fridays: Always Cravin’ Pit Barbeque
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In honor of our last Food Truck Fridays segment for the month of December, we headed over to Always Cravin’ Pit Barbeque. Owner Justin Payton says once you try his dishes you’ll “love it and crave it” just like his slogan says.
