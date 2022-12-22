Texas drops its defense of a law that bans young adults from carrying handguns in public

Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rejections of Texans’ mail ballots decline markedly from big surge in March primary
AUSTIN — County election administrators and their state counterparts are celebrating how they reduced last winter’s towering rejection rate for mail ballots by 78% in last month’s midterm election. Tamping down confusion caused by new requirements in a GOP-backed “election security” law passed in 2021, state and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
As border crossings rise, Texas faith groups support more migrants in need
DALLAS — Isabel Márquez, a Dallas pastor, hurried into a church hall full of confused immigrants. They had been deposited just minutes earlier by a federal immigration bus. “You are no longer detained. You are free,” the jeans-clad pastor said in Spanish. Immigrants in T-shirts, sweatpants and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas power grid holds amid record winter demand, but test isn’t over
HOUSTON — As freezing temperatures enveloped Texas late Thursday and into Friday morning, demand for electricity shattered the grid operator’s peak expectations for the maximum amount of power people would use to stay warm this winter. Luckily, the state’s grid held, but the resiliency test isn’t over: High...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 8: A&M Regents continue to add new projects
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Texas A&M’s continued renovations, totaling in the billions of dollars, is The Eagle’s No. 8 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Watch Now: Camel sees snow for the first time, and more of today's top videos
Watch Albert the camel play in the California snow, learn the history behind the famous nutcracker toy soldier, and more of today's top videos.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley's best high school football players weigh in on various topics
We end the high school football season with how it started. The Eagle had players from 27 Brazos Valley high schools get together with the media at Merrill Green Stadium before the season to talk about possibly winning district and state championships and having a season to remember. Along with football questions, we had them delve into pop culture.
Comments / 0