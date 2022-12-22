ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salado, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KVUE

Extinguished structure fire in Elgin, road opened

ELGIN, Texas — A residential road has been reopened after a structure fire in Elgin on Saturday afternoon. At 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (TCESD12) and Travis County Fire Rescue were called out to the scene of a structure fire in the 22000 block of Ann Showers Drive.
ELGIN, TX
fox44news.com

Several displaced by Trimmier Road apartment complex fire

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Several people were displaced from a Killeen apartment complex when a fire broke out on Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the 2700 block of Trimmier Road at 12:02 p.m. and found flames coming from a second-floor balcony at the rear of the building. They said the fire extended into the attic space of the twelve-unit building.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Firefighter injured in East Austin house fire

The Austin Fire Department says one firefighter was injured while fighting a fire on McKinley Ave. in East Austin. AFD says the injury is non life-threatening. Video Courtesy: AFD.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

East I-14 closed due to tractor-trailer spill accident

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Tractor-trailer spill has closed part of East Interstate 14 in Killeen Friday evening to Saturday. A multi-vehicle accident involving the trailer occurred around 11 p.m. Dec. 23 on I-14 at exit 285 where the tractor-trailer spilled debris and oil after turning on its side. Environmental...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin house fire ruled accidental

AUSTIN, Texas - A fire at an East Austin home was determined to be an accidental electrical fire, according to the Austin Fire Department. Firefighters say the residents weren't home when the fire broke out at their house in the 1000 block of Holly Street around 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel 25

1-14 crash involving 18-wheeler under investigation: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas — Crews have completed the clean up of I-14 — and all lanes are now open — where an 18-wheeler was involved in an accident late Friday. KILLEEN, Texas — City of Killeen and TxDOT workers continued Saturday to clean up a late-night 18-wheeler crash on I-14.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire has destroyed the café at Homestead Heritage Friday. The Elm Mott Fire Department responded to a structure fire call around 1:40 am. Dec. 23 at Homestead Heritage at the 608 block of Dry Creek Road. Upon arrival, crews were able to...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: H-E-B's new Wooded Acres look; Hyatt in downtown Waco; building permit roundup; Oncor keeping city powered

Three years ago, Waco RL Hospitality went public with plans to build a $19 million, nine-story, 110-room Hyatt Place hotel in the 300 block of Mary Avenue. It would feature rooftop and ground-level restaurants, a retail center, parking garage, pool and meeting rooms. Developers estimating a July 2020 completion date got the nod from the city of Waco's downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone for public subsidies.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

One person is dead after Christmas Eve shooting in Killeen

Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police officers are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane. Officers went to the scene around 2:07 Christmas Eve morning after getting a call about a shooting victim. They found Clint Demetri Jones suffering from a gunshot wound and they began life-saving measures.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Salado church hosts first service in new building after EF-3 tornado

SALADO, Texas - The Salado community gathered at the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church for their Christmas candlelight service. This was their first service inside the new building after an EF-3 tornado made its way through the Cedar Valley area, destroying everything in its path back in April. The Salado...
SALADO, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

El Rodeo seeks help after burglary

A Lampasas restaurant is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a break-in that occurred the morning of Dec. 6. In a recent post on social media, El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant called for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a burglary of the restaurant located at 609 Central Texas Expressway. Restaurant officials said it “appeared not to have been his first time…
LAMPASAS, TX
KCEN

Water tower in Holland overflows, icing over nearby road

HOLLAND, Texas — A water tower in Holland overflowed Friday morning, icing over FM 2268 at Rosansky Road, according to Assistant Chief Chris Evans with the Holland Volunteer Fire Department. Evans said they were alerted to the problem by someone driving in the area. He said it was unknown...
HOLLAND, TX
KVUE

Four vehicle collision results in one person transported to the hospital

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A four vehicle collision early Saturday morning resulted in one person transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) received a call to the 1000 block of Hwy US 290 service road eastbound for a four vehicle collision. Once medics arrived on scene, they discovered the collision also included an entrapment of at least one person.
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center

The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Bellmead police arrest man in arson of New Dallas Highway business

A 61-year-old man remained in jail this week on a second-degree felony arson charge after the tenant of a building in Bellmead reported seeing him set fire to furniture outside, officials said. Bellmead police on Tuesday arrested John Carl Watson, 61, who is accused of setting fire Dec. 15 to...
BELLMEAD, TX

