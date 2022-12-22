Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Texas Activists Gathered More Than 600 Signatures to Place a Measure on Harker Heights BallotWilliam DavisHarker Heights, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Related
Popular McLennan County restaurant destroyed in early morning fire
ELM MOTT, Texas — An early morning fire destroyed the Cafe Homestead restaurant in Waco Friday, according to the Elm Mott Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. Firefighters responded to the fire at 608 Dry Creek Road around 1:40 a.m. They said flames had already fully engulfed the building. Crews...
Extinguished structure fire in Elgin, road opened
ELGIN, Texas — A residential road has been reopened after a structure fire in Elgin on Saturday afternoon. At 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (TCESD12) and Travis County Fire Rescue were called out to the scene of a structure fire in the 22000 block of Ann Showers Drive.
fox44news.com
Several displaced by Trimmier Road apartment complex fire
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Several people were displaced from a Killeen apartment complex when a fire broke out on Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the 2700 block of Trimmier Road at 12:02 p.m. and found flames coming from a second-floor balcony at the rear of the building. They said the fire extended into the attic space of the twelve-unit building.
fox7austin.com
Firefighter injured in East Austin house fire
The Austin Fire Department says one firefighter was injured while fighting a fire on McKinley Ave. in East Austin. AFD says the injury is non life-threatening. Video Courtesy: AFD.
KWTX
East I-14 closed due to tractor-trailer spill accident
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Tractor-trailer spill has closed part of East Interstate 14 in Killeen Friday evening to Saturday. A multi-vehicle accident involving the trailer occurred around 11 p.m. Dec. 23 on I-14 at exit 285 where the tractor-trailer spilled debris and oil after turning on its side. Environmental...
fox7austin.com
East Austin house fire ruled accidental
AUSTIN, Texas - A fire at an East Austin home was determined to be an accidental electrical fire, according to the Austin Fire Department. Firefighters say the residents weren't home when the fire broke out at their house in the 1000 block of Holly Street around 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
News Channel 25
1-14 crash involving 18-wheeler under investigation: Killeen police
KILLEEN, Texas — Crews have completed the clean up of I-14 — and all lanes are now open — where an 18-wheeler was involved in an accident late Friday. KILLEEN, Texas — City of Killeen and TxDOT workers continued Saturday to clean up a late-night 18-wheeler crash on I-14.
KWTX
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire has destroyed the café at Homestead Heritage Friday. The Elm Mott Fire Department responded to a structure fire call around 1:40 am. Dec. 23 at Homestead Heritage at the 608 block of Dry Creek Road. Upon arrival, crews were able to...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: H-E-B's new Wooded Acres look; Hyatt in downtown Waco; building permit roundup; Oncor keeping city powered
Three years ago, Waco RL Hospitality went public with plans to build a $19 million, nine-story, 110-room Hyatt Place hotel in the 300 block of Mary Avenue. It would feature rooftop and ground-level restaurants, a retail center, parking garage, pool and meeting rooms. Developers estimating a July 2020 completion date got the nod from the city of Waco's downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone for public subsidies.
fox44news.com
One person is dead after Christmas Eve shooting in Killeen
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police officers are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane. Officers went to the scene around 2:07 Christmas Eve morning after getting a call about a shooting victim. They found Clint Demetri Jones suffering from a gunshot wound and they began life-saving measures.
fox7austin.com
Salado church hosts first service in new building after EF-3 tornado
SALADO, Texas - The Salado community gathered at the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church for their Christmas candlelight service. This was their first service inside the new building after an EF-3 tornado made its way through the Cedar Valley area, destroying everything in its path back in April. The Salado...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
El Rodeo seeks help after burglary
A Lampasas restaurant is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a break-in that occurred the morning of Dec. 6. In a recent post on social media, El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant called for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a burglary of the restaurant located at 609 Central Texas Expressway. Restaurant officials said it “appeared not to have been his first time…
Water tower in Holland overflows, icing over nearby road
HOLLAND, Texas — A water tower in Holland overflowed Friday morning, icing over FM 2268 at Rosansky Road, according to Assistant Chief Chris Evans with the Holland Volunteer Fire Department. Evans said they were alerted to the problem by someone driving in the area. He said it was unknown...
fox7austin.com
Tanner Hoang search: Missing Texas A&M student's car found unoccupied in Austin
On Dec. 22, Tanner Hoang's family told FOX 7 his car was found unoccupied in a parking lot in West Austin. The family is working with state and Austin police to find Hoang.
Four vehicle collision results in one person transported to the hospital
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A four vehicle collision early Saturday morning resulted in one person transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) received a call to the 1000 block of Hwy US 290 service road eastbound for a four vehicle collision. Once medics arrived on scene, they discovered the collision also included an entrapment of at least one person.
WacoTrib.com
Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center
The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
WacoTrib.com
Bellmead police arrest man in arson of New Dallas Highway business
A 61-year-old man remained in jail this week on a second-degree felony arson charge after the tenant of a building in Bellmead reported seeing him set fire to furniture outside, officials said. Bellmead police on Tuesday arrested John Carl Watson, 61, who is accused of setting fire Dec. 15 to...
Some Central Texas residents are without heat during freeze
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Some Central Texans are trying to make it through the freeze Friday with no heat. "I have company upstairs and warned them it’s going to be cold," said Cedar Park resident Maria Martin. Martin said she is dealing with no heat. "The heater is...
One dead after crash on U.S. 183 service road in northwest Austin
It happened in the southbound lanes of Hwy 183 Service Road near Balcones Club Drive around 8 a.m.
Comments / 0