Read full article on original website
Related
A Moviegoer’s Guide to the Many (Many) Ways to See ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in Theaters
As early reactions to “Avatar: The Way of Water” roll in, one thing is abundantly clear: James Cameron’s long-gestating sequel is a visual masterpiece that deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible. But you’re not alone f you’re not sure what screen that is, The film is being rolled out in a variety of digital formats, with both 2D and 3D options available. The first “Avatar” marked the beginning of something resembling a creative heyday for 3D filmmaking, with films like “Hugo,” “Goodbye to Language,” and “Jackass 3D” going on to demonstrate the creative potential of the medium. But mainstream...
Showbiz411
Box Office Blues: “Avatar 2” and “Black Panther Wakanda Forever” Suck Up All the Air, Whitney Houston Beats Brad Pitt
It was two nights before Christmas and not many people went to the movies. Of course, really, the weather is terrible. A lot of people are snowed in, or too cold to go outside. But still…. Last night, the only two movies that drew audiences were the equivalent of carnival...
Box office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ joins the $400 million club as it spends its last week at #1
James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” is hitting theaters in just one short week, giving Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” very little time to achieve some of the milestones of the original “Black Panther” back in 2018. Even so, with Friday’s box office it hit the $400 million benchmark that has been crossed by only two other movies in 2022 (“Top Gun: Maverick” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”), despite any potential hurdles posed by the COVID pandemic. The original “Black Panther” was able to hit the $400 million mark after just 10 days, but it also...
10 Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2022
2022 is drawing to a close, and while it’s fun to look back on some of the best films of the year, it is also interesting to take a look at some of the biggest box office flops of the year. What’s particularly interesting about this list is that it shows how box office performance rarely has a direct correlation to film quality. Multiple films on this list received stellar reviews from critics, yet performed badly at the box office.
With box office bare, ‘Black Panther’ makes it 5 in a row
NEW YORK (AP) — On one of the quietest weekends of the year in movie theaters, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” topped the North American box office for the fifth straight weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. With the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” looming, studios...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ on Pace to Challenge ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ for Best Box Office of 2022
The box office undoubtedly belonged to sequels fans waited far too long for in 2022. As it stands now, Top Gun: Maverick, which originally released in May, sits the global box office throne having taken in $1,488,732,821 in total. However, the Tom Cruise-led sequel’s reign may be just about over.
James Cameron says he thinks Kate Winslet was ‘traumatised’ by Titanic
James Cameron has said he thinks Kate Winslet was a “bit traumatised” after filming Titanic.Winslet starred as Rose opposite Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack in Cameron’s 1997 hit blockbuster. She was 22 years old at the time.The actor and director are reuniting for the much-anticipated sequel to his 2009 film Avatar, which is due out later this month. The reunion comes as somewhat of a surprise given that at the time of Titanic, Winslet expressed hesitance over working with Cameron again.Speaking to Radio Times, Cameron reflected on shooting Titanic with Winslet, stating: “I think Kate came out of Titanic a bit...
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Box office: David Harbour’s ‘Violent Night’ takes strong 2nd place to unstoppable ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Some might say that second place is nothing to write home about, but not in the case of David Harbour’s violent holiday action-comedy “Violent Night.” It opened in 3,682 theaters against Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which has topped the box office since opening in mid-November four weeks ago. SEE2023 Oscars: Deadlines and dates for key stops on the road to the 95th Academy Awards Even so, “Violent Night” came out on top Friday with $4.9 million over “Wakanda’s” $4.1 million, although the former did include the $1.1 million from Thursday previews in that number. “Wakanda” still ended up winning the weekend...
‘Avatar 4’ Script Got Zero Studio Notes and Left Executives Saying ‘Holy F—,’ Says James Cameron
James Cameron said at the start of November that his “Avatar” franchise might end after three films depending on box office results, but he’s already touting his planned fourth installment as the most nuts of them all. Speaking to Collider about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed that the “Avatar 4” script was the first “Avatar” sequel not to receive a single note from studio executives. “I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron...
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
“Avatar: The Way of Water" sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in a strong $58 million in North America that suggests it may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release. James Cameron's digital extravaganza for 20th Century Studios has made $253.7 million domestically in its first 10 days of release, compared to $212.7 million in the same stretch for 2009's first “Avatar,” which would go on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. While Cameron's films like the “Avatar” original and “Titanic” tend...
‘Glass Onion’ and Christmas-Themed Titles Dominate VOD and Netflix Charts
While theaters have “Avatar: The Way of Water” bringing in most of the revenue, two films that had recent successful theatrical runs dominate home viewing revenue this Christmas. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” was an immediate #1 at Netflix (it had a one-week preview in theaters a month ago). “Violent Night” with an evil Santa (Universal/$19.99), still #5 in theaters, tops Vudu (ranking by revenue) and iTunes and Google Play (calculating by transactions). Otherwise, 22 of the 40 positions on the three VOD plus Netflix top ten charts we cover are Christmas-set or themed. And with these included, films released...
IGN
Black Adam Will Reportedly Lose Up to $100 Million in Lackluster Theatrical Run
While Black Adam may have challenged the hierarchy of power in the DCEU, the Dwayne Johnson-led blockbuster didn't win the box office over. As reported by Variety, DC's latest blockbuster has generated just $387 million worldwide since its theatrical release on October 21. Due to a production cost of $195 million, a reported marketing budget of between $80 and $100 million, and the fact that movie theaters keep around half the ticket sale revenues, Black Adam could stand to lose between $50 and $100 million at the box office.
The Top 10 Movies Of 2022, According To CinemaBlend
2022 was a great year for movies, and these are the favorites among the CinemaBlend staff.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Finally on Streaming
It’s the top-grossing movie of 2022, both in the U.S. and worldwide. It’s on our list of the best movies of the year. It’s Top Gun: Maverick, the shockingly successful sequel to the era defining action film of the 1980s. Much of Top Gun: Maverick’s success this...
Collider
'The Flash' Movie Release Date Moved Up by Warner Bros.
DC had a good cinematic year in 2022 with films like The Batman and Black Adam lighting up the box office, but 2023 looks to be an even bigger year with the return of some of the universe's greatest heroes. At the center of Warner Bros' DC schedule is The Flash which was slated to speed into theaters on June 23, 2023. However, in a rare bit of good news for the Ezra Miller led superhero epic, the film has now been pushed up a week to June 16, 2023.
Japan Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Opens in Second Place Despite Country’s Widest Ever Release
“Avatar: The Way of Water” got a lukewarm reception for its opening at the Japanese box office. It may also have been plagued by technical glitches. Despite bowing on 1,466 screens nationwide, an all-time record for the Japanese film market, “Avatar 2” was unable to claim the top ranking over the Dec. 17-18 weekend in the local box office rankings. It earned $3.6 million from 259,000 admissions, according to data from Kyogyo Tsushin. Including previews, its three-day opening total was $3.9 million. The previous widest release was for Sony Pictures’ “The Amazing Spider-Man” which debuted on 1,092 screens in 2012. The top film over...
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Gizmodo
Avatar 2 Continues To Make Waves at the Box Office
Even though a chilling bomb cyclone hurtled across the United States, audiences still found a way to make it out to the movies during Christmas and Christmas Eve, says The Hollywood Reporter. While Avatar: The Way of Water continued to bring in the big bucks, other films like Puss in Boots, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the new Whitney Huston biopic underperformed. Likewise Babylon, Damien Chazelle’s star-studded ode to 1920's Hollywood with Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Tobey Mcguire, and Olivia Wilde, hasn’t found its audience yet.
BBC
Film lookahead: 23 highlights to look out for in 2023
Films such as Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World: Dominion and, more recently, Avatar: The Way of Water have seen huge box office figures in 2022. That's the good news for film fans and the cinema industry. The bad news is that this year's audience numbers still aren't close to pre-pandemic...
Comments / 0