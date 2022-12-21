Read full article on original website
Related
Pilot adopts puppy abandoned by owner at San Francisco airport after documentation issue
A United Airlines pilot adopted a puppy abandoned at San Francisco International Airport after it arrived from China. The owner didn't have the proper paperwork upon landing in the U.S.
TikTok banned from all mobile devices issued by US House of Representatives
All US House of Representative lawmakers and staffers have been issued a directive to remove TikTok from their government-issued mobile devices in the latest move prohibiting the use of the Chinese video-sharing platform in the country.Catherine L Szpindor, the chief administrative officer of the House, reportedly issued the directive, deeming TikTok a “security risk”.“House staff are NOT allowed to download the TikTok app on any House mobile devices. If you have the TikTok app on your House mobile device, you will be contacted to remove it,” the memo said, according to NBC News.The latest memo from the House chief...
Senate probes major automakers over alleged link to Uyghur forced labor in China
The Senate Finance Committee is investigating eight major automakers after a report linked their supply chains to the use of Uyghur forced labor in Xinjiang, China.
Comments / 0