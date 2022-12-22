ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lexington, OH

richlandsource.com

Lancaster Fairfield Union engineers impressive victory over Amanda-Clearcreek

Lancaster Fairfield Union delivered all the smoke to disorient Amanda-Clearcreek and flew away with a 58-19 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. The last time Lancaster Fairfield Union and Amanda-Clearcreek played in a 47-28 game on February 8, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
LANCASTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Carrollton finds its footing in sprinting past Hanoverton United

Carrollton built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 56-28 win over Hanoverton United in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 17, Carrollton faced off against Navarre Fairless and Hanoverton United took on Columbiana on December 16 at Hanoverton United Local High School. Click here for a recap.
CARROLLTON, OH
richlandsource.com

McArthur Vinton County can't hang with The Plains Athens

The Plains Athens pushed past McArthur Vinton County for a 56-37 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, McArthur Vinton County and The Plains Athens squared off with January 31, 2022 at McArthur Vinton County High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Belmont Union Local mollywopps Beverly Fort Frye

Belmont Union Local lit up the scoreboard on December 22 to propel past Beverly Fort Frye for a 56-34 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Beverly Fort Frye and Belmont Union Local played in a 66-51 game on February 27, 2021. For more, click here.
BEVERLY, OH
richlandsource.com

Emergence: Bloom-Carroll eventually eclipses Circleville Logan Elm

Bloom-Carroll fought back from a slow start and rolled to 49-34 win over Circleville Logan Elm in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm squared off with February 8, 2022 at Circleville Logan Elm High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
LOGAN, OH
richlandsource.com

Lore City Buckeye Trail squeezes past Strasburg

Lore City Buckeye Trail edged Strasburg 52-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 21, 2022 at Strasburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
STRASBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne posts win at Lewis Center Olentangy's expense

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne pushed past Lewis Center Olentangy for a 51-41 win on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took on Perrysburg on December 16 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
WHITEHOUSE, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Bishop Watterson dispatches Johnstown Northridge

Columbus Bishop Watterson collected a solid win over Johnstown Northridge in a 53-41 verdict on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 17, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Heath and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Sunbury Big Walnut on December 10 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. Click here for a recap.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Complete command: Lewis Center Olentangy dominates Marion Harding in convincing showing

Lewis Center Olentangy put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Marion Harding for a 66-31 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Marion Harding took on Bellville Clear Fork on December 17 at Bellville Clear Fork High School. For more, click here.
LEWIS CENTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Sarahsville Shenandoah wins tense tussle with Barnesville

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sarahsville Shenandoah passed in a 63-60 victory at Barnesville's expense for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. Barnesville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-10 advantage over Sarahsville Shenandoah as the first...
BARNESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Needlepoint: Dublin Coffman sews up Marysville in slim triumph

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Dublin Coffman had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Marysville 67-58 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Marysville faced off on December 14, 2021 at Marysville High School. For...
MARYSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on February 6, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Powell Olentangy Liberty claims gritty victory against Newark

Powell Olentangy Liberty survived Newark in a 42-39 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio boys basketball on December 21. Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Newark faced off on March 6, 2021 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NEWARK, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Remained Focused On Maine As Upsets Swirled Around College Basketball

On Wednesday afternoon, college basketball’s biggest upset — based on point spread — in at least 30 years occurred. Iowa, a 32-point favorite, was stunned at home by 3-9 Eastern Illinois — a team that Ohio State vanquished 65-43 on Nov. 16 — 92-83, sending shockwaves across the college basketball world. The Hawkeyes’ loss was indicative of a trend swirling around college basketball, as several other Power Six programs fell in buy games — including Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Oregon — on Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH

