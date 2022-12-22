ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5:30 a.m., 122422

Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022) Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022) Storm Team...
WWMT

Weather Alert Day 2: More blowing snow, Arctic chill

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Another tough, winter day is in store for West Michigan. The Weather Alert Network team of meteorologists has declared a Weather Alert Day for Saturday. The powerful storm that brought harsh, winter weather Friday will continue to dominate our weather today. Blizzard conditions are possible for much of West Michigan with strong wind causing blowing and drifting snow. The wind will combine with Arctic air to produce wind chills below zero throughout the day.
Yahoo Sports

Severe winter storm rips across western, northern Michigan ahead of Christmas

A winter snowstorm forecasted earlier in the week to bring snow, frigid temperatures and biting winds to the upper Midwest delivered a punch to Michigan on Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 22-24. The snowstorm closed businesses and schools en masse and made travel difficult and nearly impossible in places. By Thursday, blizzard warnings...
WOOD

Tracking power outages during winter storm

Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from braving the elements in order to get some last-minute holiday shopping in. (Dec. 23, 2022) Crews continue uphill battle to remove snow. How long it will take crews to clean up the roads completely will...
WOOD

Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region

Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across …. Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region. Saturday, blizzard conditions are expected to continue, before letting up during the evening. Temperatures will remain low. (Dec. 23, 2022) Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from...
The Grand Rapids Press

Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite

In addition to the blizzard conditions that have shut down some state highways, this storm system carried bitterly cold Arctic air into Michigan. These dangerously cold temperatures and sub-zero wind chills are expected to continue into Christmas and then early next week. Wind chills are so cold that people can suffer frostbite injuries within minutes to exposed skin, the National Weather Service is warning people.
fox2detroit.com

Winter storm road conditions: How to track Michigan snow plows

DETROIT (FOX 2) - You can track what Michigan Department of Transportation plows are up to on the roads during the winter storm. The Mi Drive Map shows where a truck is, along with what it is doing, such as plowing or applying salt, and includes a photo of the road from the truck.
99.1 WFMK

Huge Disagreement on Pre-Christmas Snow Forecast for Mid-Michigan

Depends on who you ask. You're likely to get responses that vary wildly. Accuweather.com and the National Weather Service are both generally trusted sources when it comes to forecasting Mid-Michigan weather, but they are very far apart when it comes to forecasting the winter storm that's bearing down on us as we approach Christmas 2022.
wrif.com

Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close

Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
americanmilitarynews.com

Blowing snow disrupts roads, 14K without power Friday as storm hits

A severe storm with strong winds and arctic cold hit Michigan on Friday, leaving more than 14,000 without power, though snow accumulation was less than originally forecast. From the Ohio border into the metro suburbs, expect increasing wind speeds and another 1 to 2 inches of snow, says Kyle Klein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. That could brings totals up to 3 inches through Saturday as western lake effect could continue snow overnight into Saturday, Christmas Eve. Areas north of Flint could see another 2 to 3 inches.
fox2detroit.com

Road conditions aren't as bad for ice - but the wind is causing a problem

While less snow is falling than expected, it's the wind that will be pushing it around enough it could still cause problems for drivers. Diane Cross with the Michigan Department of Transportation asked drivers to do their part in making sure the conditions are good enough to travel on. Check Michigan.gov/drive for more info.
wcsx.com

Michigan Plow Tracker: Keep This Map Handy All Season

Okay, so we didn’t get the huge amounts of snow that they were predicting, at least not in much of Michigan. Of course, the west side of the state is a different story, as they are getting pummeled, but they’re used to the lake-effect snow. Even if we...
