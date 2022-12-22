Read full article on original website
Related
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5:30 a.m., 122422
Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022) Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022) Storm Team...
WWMT
Weather Alert Day 2: More blowing snow, Arctic chill
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Another tough, winter day is in store for West Michigan. The Weather Alert Network team of meteorologists has declared a Weather Alert Day for Saturday. The powerful storm that brought harsh, winter weather Friday will continue to dominate our weather today. Blizzard conditions are possible for much of West Michigan with strong wind causing blowing and drifting snow. The wind will combine with Arctic air to produce wind chills below zero throughout the day.
Yahoo Sports
Severe winter storm rips across western, northern Michigan ahead of Christmas
A winter snowstorm forecasted earlier in the week to bring snow, frigid temperatures and biting winds to the upper Midwest delivered a punch to Michigan on Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 22-24. The snowstorm closed businesses and schools en masse and made travel difficult and nearly impossible in places. By Thursday, blizzard warnings...
WOOD
Tracking power outages during winter storm
Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from braving the elements in order to get some last-minute holiday shopping in. (Dec. 23, 2022) Crews continue uphill battle to remove snow. How long it will take crews to clean up the roads completely will...
How To Keep Your Pipes From Bursting During Upcoming Michigan Winter Storm
West Michigan is going to be under it's first Blizzard warning since the Groundhog's Day Blizzard in 2011. While longtime residents know this could mean freezing temperatures, snow banks piling up high, and strong winds. And that combination can mean hazards of all kinds, including power outages. While losing power...
WOOD
Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region
Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across …. Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region. Saturday, blizzard conditions are expected to continue, before letting up during the evening. Temperatures will remain low. (Dec. 23, 2022) Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from...
michiganradio.org
Blizzard shuts down roads and highways as snow flies and temperatures drop in Michigan
Several stretches of state and interstate highways were closed Friday afternoon and evening in Michigan as vehicles slid off roadways and authorities warned of worsening weather conditions. Michigan State Police shut down a section of I-94 in Berrien County and US-131 in Allegan County Friday afternoon because of crashes, including...
Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite
In addition to the blizzard conditions that have shut down some state highways, this storm system carried bitterly cold Arctic air into Michigan. These dangerously cold temperatures and sub-zero wind chills are expected to continue into Christmas and then early next week. Wind chills are so cold that people can suffer frostbite injuries within minutes to exposed skin, the National Weather Service is warning people.
fox2detroit.com
Winter storm road conditions: How to track Michigan snow plows
DETROIT (FOX 2) - You can track what Michigan Department of Transportation plows are up to on the roads during the winter storm. The Mi Drive Map shows where a truck is, along with what it is doing, such as plowing or applying salt, and includes a photo of the road from the truck.
WZZM 13
13 Weather 9 PM Update: Roads Close From Blizzard Conditions!
We are continuing to watch Blizzard conditions in West Michigan as roads continue to close. Meteorologist Michael Behrens and Kirk Montgomery have the latest!
WZZM 13
13 Weather - 8 PM Update: Conditions Worsen In West Michigan
Winter Conditions are setting in around West Michigan, as we prepare for an eventual blizzard. Join Meteorologist Michael Behrens and Kirk with the latest!
Watch the Temp Michigan. At What Point Does Salt Stop Working?
What temperatures are too cold for salt to melt the ice on the roads?. This winter storm causing huge problems for drivers on the road. At times like these, it is important to know a few things about the weather and at what point salt doesn't even melt the ice.
Huge Disagreement on Pre-Christmas Snow Forecast for Mid-Michigan
Depends on who you ask. You're likely to get responses that vary wildly. Accuweather.com and the National Weather Service are both generally trusted sources when it comes to forecasting Mid-Michigan weather, but they are very far apart when it comes to forecasting the winter storm that's bearing down on us as we approach Christmas 2022.
wrif.com
Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close
Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan amid winter storm: 4K in the dark on Dec. 23, 2022
DETROIT – A winter storm has reached Southeast Michigan on Friday, and strong winds could cause power outages. On Friday, Dec. 23, winds will blow at 24-40 mph and will gust to 50-60 mph at times. Such winds can affect power lines, and can knock tree limbs down onto power lines.
americanmilitarynews.com
Blowing snow disrupts roads, 14K without power Friday as storm hits
A severe storm with strong winds and arctic cold hit Michigan on Friday, leaving more than 14,000 without power, though snow accumulation was less than originally forecast. From the Ohio border into the metro suburbs, expect increasing wind speeds and another 1 to 2 inches of snow, says Kyle Klein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. That could brings totals up to 3 inches through Saturday as western lake effect could continue snow overnight into Saturday, Christmas Eve. Areas north of Flint could see another 2 to 3 inches.
fox2detroit.com
Road conditions aren't as bad for ice - but the wind is causing a problem
While less snow is falling than expected, it's the wind that will be pushing it around enough it could still cause problems for drivers. Diane Cross with the Michigan Department of Transportation asked drivers to do their part in making sure the conditions are good enough to travel on. Check Michigan.gov/drive for more info.
'We will show up': DTE warns of power outages ahead of winter storm
On Wednesday, DTE held a press conference with a warning for customers, urging them to prepare for possible power outages this holiday weekend.
The Weather Channel will have live coverage from West Michigan of major winter storm
HOLLAND, MI — Ahead of the major winter storm expected to hit Michigan starting Thursday night, The Weather Channel is placing one of its longtime meteorologists in West Michigan for live coverage from the lakeshore. Mike Seidel, who has been with the station more than 30 years, has covered...
wcsx.com
Michigan Plow Tracker: Keep This Map Handy All Season
Okay, so we didn’t get the huge amounts of snow that they were predicting, at least not in much of Michigan. Of course, the west side of the state is a different story, as they are getting pummeled, but they’re used to the lake-effect snow. Even if we...
Comments / 0