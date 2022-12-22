ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stepped to the podium after helping Dallas rally past the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately addressed the first reason the Cowboys needed a comeback. “Let’s start with the interception,” the star quarterback said before a reporter could even ask a question. Prescott finished with 347 yards passing and three touchdowns after Josh Sweat’s shocking 42-yard pick-6, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Cowboys beat the Eagles 40-34 on Saturday. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for injured Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher’s go-ahead kick.
Giants prove they truly belong among playoff-caliber opposition

You know the law. You know the rule. Close only counts in horseshoes, not in the NFL. Moral victories are for teams that take January off. There are no lessons learned from losing that can’t be learned better by winning.  All right. All true. All fair.  But we’ve seen the exception to that rule. We have experienced the outlier. We saw what happened at the end of the 2007 season when a bitter Giants defeat wound up planting the seeds for the most glorious moment in franchise history.  Now, look: the Vikings are not the 2007 Patriots, who finished off their 16-0 regular...
