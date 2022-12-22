Read full article on original website
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residents
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around Christmas
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of
Chicago's Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca's Creamery to Open Second Location Next Year
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois Suburbs
Yardbarker
Dominique Wilkins Was Shocked When Michael Jordan Cold-Bloodedly Walked In Hawks' Locker Room And Said: "Lace 'Em Up, It's Going To Be A Long Night"
Michael Jordan always had a killer instinct that gave him an edge over his opponents. He not only wanted to be better than everyone else, but he was also confident that he already was. Keeping that in mind, there's no doubt Jordan used to trash-talk his opponents from time to time.
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine Never Chose The Bulls, He Stayed Because He Didn't Want To Turn Away $215 Million
According to NBA sources, Zach LaVine never chose the Chicago Bulls, and that just adds more fire to the fuel amid rumors of the All-Star wanting out of the Windy City. Reports of LaVine looking for a new destination have been doing the rounds as the Bulls' inconsistent run this season continues. Earlier, news of the souring relationship between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan made the headlines, although the pair denied the fracture.
DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic trio record sure to fend off Bulls trade rumors
Are the Chicago Bulls a broken squad right now? If you listen to the noise, then you’d probably think that this is definitely the case and that the team is doomed. However, if you consider the fact that they have now won three straight games, it would probably be safe to say that all hope is not lost.
"Y'all want him to win; y'all changed all the rules so he can win” - Isiah Thomas claims the NBA changed its rules to help Michael Jordan succeed
Isiah Thomas claims the NBA changed the rules for Bulls legend Michael Jordan and claimed they did it from a marketing standpoint to make more money from Jordan
"Why the hell am I in this dunk contest if you are in it!?" — Tracy McGrady regrets joining the dunk contest against Vince Carter
Going against Vince Carter in a dunk contest sounds crazy, but Tracy McGrady recently revealed how he was roped into the occasion.
Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls
Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
Celtics stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown break Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen record in big win vs. Timberwolves
Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to show they are the best duo in the NBA today. And for those who have any doubt, the two effectively shut them down by surpassing Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s elite record. On Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tatum...
Shocking Details Emerge About Trae Young’s Hawks Future
It feels like forever ago that the Atlanta Hawks were in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. They were one of the best teams in the NBA after Nate McMillan took over as head coach, finishing the regular season strong before defeating the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in the postseason as the sixth seed.
numberfire.com
Onyeka Okongwu playing with Hawks' second unit on Friday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Okongwu will operate in his previous bench role after Clint Capela was named Friday's starting center. In 20.5 expected minutes, our models project Okongwu to produce 7.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop coming off the bench for Spurs on Thursday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Bates-Diop will move to the bench on Thursday with Jeremy Sochan entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Bates-Diop to play 23.0 minutes against the Pelicans. Bates-Diop's Thursday projection includes...
LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan NBA Finals Comparison
This is a very interesting NBA Finals comparison between LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
SB Nation
DeMar DeRozan psyched out Jalen Brunson at foul line, then made the game-winner
The Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks played for the third time in 10 days on Friday night. The two teams were expected to be in the same tier of Eastern Conference contenders this season, but they’re headed in opposite directions to start the year: the Knicks have been surging in Dec. to climb up to the No. 6 seed in the East, while the Bulls have lost so many close games to push them outside of the play-in picture as the conference’s No. 11 seed.
