Read full article on original website
Related
Regional power supplier nearing critical stage
The Tennessee Valley Authority is sounding the alarm on power consumption for all customers. What began as 30-minute rolling outages advanced to 15 or 20-minute rolling blackouts Saturday morning. The TVA provides power for dozens of municipal, county, and other power providers in several states, including Mississippi. Statewide power outages had decreased Friday, but the number climbed back to nearly 20,000 outages Saturday morning. Oktibbeha County is reporting nearly one-third of its customers without power, approaching 5,100 customers. Not all statewide outages are due to the TVA blackouts.
kicks96news.com
A Message from TVA and Central Electric
TVA and CENTRAL ELECTRIC POWER ASSOCIATION MEDIA ADVISORY. Cold temperatures across the area are placing additional demands on the power system, and. CENTRAL EPA team members are working hard to ensure you remain safe and warm. Until the temperature moderates, residents can help reduce their future power bills – and...
meridian.mi.us
Freezing Pipes and Water Meters
Due to the low temperatures from the winter storm, Meridian Township's Department of Public Works crews are finding that some water lines and water meters are freezing due to residents having boxes and other items piled up around their water line and/or their water meter. Piling up items can prevent...
Neshoba Democrat
Tribe: Expect rolling blackouts due to extreme cold
Rolling blackouts due to extreme cold should be expected in Tribal communities, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has announced. The Tennessee Valley Authority has activated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Plan in response to extreme demands on the power system due to record low temperatures, the Tribe announced Saturday morning.
WTOK-TV
Fuel spill on Minnow Bucket Rd.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: Minnow Bucket Road has reopened and is safe to travel per LEMA Director Odie Barrett. A fuel spill earlier Sunday had caused officials to close Minnow Bucket Road so it could be cleaned up.
WTOK-TV
EMEPA using “rolling outages” that will impact Kemper and Neshoba counties
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In response to an “immediate and critical shortage of electricity” Tennessee Valley Authority, EMEPA’s north system wholesale power provider, will respond with rolling outages. In a statement, EMEPA said this will impact members in Kemper, Winston, Attala, Neshoba and Noxubee counties. Customers may...
breezynews.com
Early Morning House Fire and Accident on 35
On Christmas morning at 5:44 a.m., Attala Fire and officers responded to a report of a chimney on fire at a residence on Highway 35 north. There was no significant engagement or damage reported. At 3:20 p.m., fire department and officers responded to a two-vehicle accident, with one on fire,...
wcbi.com
Columbus firefighters respond to early morning house fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus firefighters battle the brutal cold and an early morning house fire. The fire happened in the 1300 block of 5th Street South. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said someone does live at the home but they were not there at the time of the fire.
wtva.com
Local restaurant employee gets surprise gift from customers
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sonic employee received a surprise gift from customers he serves. Terrance Webb was working at a Sonic in Columbus on Friday afternoon when someone showed up with a card, which contained $720 cash. Summer Shaw Lewis, a Sonic customer who has been served by Webb,...
wcbi.com
Single-digit temperatures freeze sprinklers in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This is what happens when the sprinklers keep going in single-digit temperatures. This area is along Main Street in downtown Columbus. The sprinklers were left on overnight and all that water froze. Most drivers took it slow through that area which was a sheet of...
WDAM-TV
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus, Mississippi are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded. It happened before 11 p.m. on Luxapalila Drive, which is near the north side of Propst Park. Incoming Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers found a...
WTOK-TV
DeKalb man hosts toy drive in honor of his father
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Samuel Tisdale, Jr., the son of the late Kemper County sheriff, Sam Tisdale, has been hosting a toy drive in DeKalb for five years. Hosting the toy drive has made Christmas brighter for many families in the community. Tisdale said, to him, that is the perfect way to honor his father.
Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
Argument at Mississippi Christmas Eve party turns deadly. One man killed, four injured in shooting.
One person is dead, and four others were transported to the hospital after officials say an argument at a Christmas Eve party turned violent. Police in Columbus are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Luxapalila Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 48-year-old...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
breezynews.com
Wednesday in Attala – Horse vs Car and Vandalism
6:02 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle, one-horse accident that occurred on Hwy 431 in the Sallis area. No humans were injured in the collision.
wcbi.com
Winston County Sheriff hangs up retires his badge
WINSTON, Miss (WCBI) – After more than ten years on the job, one area Sheriff is ready to turn in his badge and enjoy more family time. Winston County Sherriff Jason Pugh has announced he will not run for another term. While he is preparing for retirement, other candidates are preparing to campaign.
wcbi.com
Bond set for suspect in fatal shooting in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for the man charged in a Tuesday night fatal shooting in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs, 21, is charged with murder for the shooting death of Julius L. Wilson, 55. Childs’ bond is set at $500,000. Childs turned himself in Wednesday...
kicks96news.com
Weapon Wielding Intruder in Leake News
4:49 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Old Walnut Grove Rd reporting that someone broke into the home wielding a gun. The intruder, who reportedly hit the caller as well as drew a weapon, was determined to be the caller’s ex.
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
Comments / 0