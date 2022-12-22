ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogue Chitto, MS

Magnolia State Live

Regional power supplier nearing critical stage

The Tennessee Valley Authority is sounding the alarm on power consumption for all customers. What began as 30-minute rolling outages advanced to 15 or 20-minute rolling blackouts Saturday morning. The TVA provides power for dozens of municipal, county, and other power providers in several states, including Mississippi. Statewide power outages had decreased Friday, but the number climbed back to nearly 20,000 outages Saturday morning. Oktibbeha County is reporting nearly one-third of its customers without power, approaching 5,100 customers. Not all statewide outages are due to the TVA blackouts.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

A Message from TVA and Central Electric

TVA and CENTRAL ELECTRIC POWER ASSOCIATION MEDIA ADVISORY. Cold temperatures across the area are placing additional demands on the power system, and. CENTRAL EPA team members are working hard to ensure you remain safe and warm. Until the temperature moderates, residents can help reduce their future power bills – and...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
meridian.mi.us

Freezing Pipes and Water Meters

Due to the low temperatures from the winter storm, Meridian Township's Department of Public Works crews are finding that some water lines and water meters are freezing due to residents having boxes and other items piled up around their water line and/or their water meter. Piling up items can prevent...
MERIDIAN, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Tribe: Expect rolling blackouts due to extreme cold

Rolling blackouts due to extreme cold should be expected in Tribal communities, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has announced. The Tennessee Valley Authority has activated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Plan in response to extreme demands on the power system due to record low temperatures, the Tribe announced Saturday morning.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

Fuel spill on Minnow Bucket Rd.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: Minnow Bucket Road has reopened and is safe to travel per LEMA Director Odie Barrett. A fuel spill earlier Sunday had caused officials to close Minnow Bucket Road so it could be cleaned up.
breezynews.com

Early Morning House Fire and Accident on 35

On Christmas morning at 5:44 a.m., Attala Fire and officers responded to a report of a chimney on fire at a residence on Highway 35 north. There was no significant engagement or damage reported. At 3:20 p.m., fire department and officers responded to a two-vehicle accident, with one on fire,...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus firefighters respond to early morning house fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus firefighters battle the brutal cold and an early morning house fire. The fire happened in the 1300 block of 5th Street South. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said someone does live at the home but they were not there at the time of the fire.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Local restaurant employee gets surprise gift from customers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sonic employee received a surprise gift from customers he serves. Terrance Webb was working at a Sonic in Columbus on Friday afternoon when someone showed up with a card, which contained $720 cash. Summer Shaw Lewis, a Sonic customer who has been served by Webb,...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Single-digit temperatures freeze sprinklers in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This is what happens when the sprinklers keep going in single-digit temperatures. This area is along Main Street in downtown Columbus. The sprinklers were left on overnight and all that water froze. Most drivers took it slow through that area which was a sheet of...
COLUMBUS, MS
WDAM-TV

One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus, Mississippi are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded. It happened before 11 p.m. on Luxapalila Drive, which is near the north side of Propst Park. Incoming Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers found a...
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

DeKalb man hosts toy drive in honor of his father

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Samuel Tisdale, Jr., the son of the late Kemper County sheriff, Sam Tisdale, has been hosting a toy drive in DeKalb for five years. Hosting the toy drive has made Christmas brighter for many families in the community. Tisdale said, to him, that is the perfect way to honor his father.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

Winston County Sheriff hangs up retires his badge

WINSTON, Miss (WCBI) – After more than ten years on the job, one area Sheriff is ready to turn in his badge and enjoy more family time. Winston County Sherriff Jason Pugh has announced he will not run for another term. While he is preparing for retirement, other candidates are preparing to campaign.
wcbi.com

Bond set for suspect in fatal shooting in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for the man charged in a Tuesday night fatal shooting in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs, 21, is charged with murder for the shooting death of Julius L. Wilson, 55. Childs’ bond is set at $500,000. Childs turned himself in Wednesday...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Weapon Wielding Intruder in Leake News

4:49 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Old Walnut Grove Rd reporting that someone broke into the home wielding a gun. The intruder, who reportedly hit the caller as well as drew a weapon, was determined to be the caller’s ex.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS

