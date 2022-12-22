Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Kidnapping and Multiple Aggravated Assault Arrests in Neshoba
ROVENTAY PEDEN, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $5,000. EVIE PULLIN, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500. CHARLES VICTOR RHODES, 41, of Quitman, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. JONATHAN WAYNE ROBINSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of...
wcbi.com
Suspect arrested in months-long forgery, vehicle theft case
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case that began in October in Yalobusha County is cracked two months later in Madison County thanks to an alleged thief swiping the wrong license plate. Elisha Lindsey of Ridgeland is in the Yalobusha County jail, charged with Uttering Forgery. The investigation began...
kicks96news.com
Burglary and Many More Drug Arrests in Neshoba
FRANK HIGH, 42, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $75,00, $600. NICHOLAS HOUSTON, 30, of Preston, Burglary of a Dwelling, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $10,000, $7,500. VINCENT DEON HOWARD, 36, of Weir, Possession of...
Neshoba Democrat
Hope Country Store robbery suspect nabbed
A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday at the Hope Store, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Jaterrian M. Stribling, 23, of 10181 Road 1131, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. Clark said the Hope...
wcbi.com
Winston County Sheriff hangs up retires his badge
WINSTON, Miss (WCBI) – After more than ten years on the job, one area Sheriff is ready to turn in his badge and enjoy more family time. Winston County Sherriff Jason Pugh has announced he will not run for another term. While he is preparing for retirement, other candidates are preparing to campaign.
Mississippi lineman attacked by pit bulls continues recovery, funds being raised
A Mississippi utility lineman continues to fight for recovery after he was attacked by five pit bull dogs on December 13. A 20-year employee of Delta Electric of Winona, Ivan “Bubba” Rawles III started walking to the customer’s house after he got stuck on a customer’s driveway. It was then the dogs appeared.
wtva.com
Family receives special gift from Starkville Police
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department held its annual Shop with a Cop on Wednesday. Bettye Logan received a phone call to be at Walmart, not knowing what was going to happen. As she arrived, she was greeted by officers and learned her two children would receive $500...
An Adorable 2-Year-Old Little Girl Disappeared & Her Family Moved Away Ending All Contact With The Police
Myra Lewis and mother Ericka LewisPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 1, 2014, Ericka Lewis left her home between 10:30 am to 11:00 am on Mount Pilgrim Road in Camden, Mississippi. Her two daughters were in the front yard playing, and Ericka told the girls to go inside with her father, Gregory Lewis. Gregory was inside taking care of their one-month-old sister, according to WLBT.
Neshoba Democrat
Woman charged with drugs in jail
A Tennessee woman was charged with hiding illegal drugs, including a loaded syringe, on her person during a visit with an inmate at the Neshoba County Jail last week, the authorities said. The woman, Elizabeth Pagen Stokes, 35, 20 Davidson Court, Crossville, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of...
wcbi.com
Former Starkville city employee charged with misusing city’s gas card
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville city employee is accused of helping himself to some extra gasoline at the city’s expense. Marcus Smith was charged with felony embezzlement, meaning the amount was over $1,000. He worked in the sanitation department. Mayor Lynn Spruill said some irregularities were...
kicks96news.com
Lots of Drug and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala
THOMAS L HOWELL, 55, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000. LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHRISTOPHER POSTERARO, 53, of Brooklyn, NY, Felony Simple Assault on a Policeman or Official, Giving / Selling Alcohol...
WTOK-TV
EMEPA using “rolling outages” that will impact Kemper and Neshoba counties
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In response to an “immediate and critical shortage of electricity” Tennessee Valley Authority, EMEPA’s north system wholesale power provider, will respond with rolling outages. In a statement, EMEPA said this will impact members in Kemper, Winston, Attala, Neshoba and Noxubee counties. Customers may...
kicks96news.com
Vehicle Fire at Local Body Shop in Carthage
12:02 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Ivey Circle near the Singleton area regarding items missing from the home and a barn on the property. 12:28 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver in a freightliner truck traveling on Hwy 35 N near the Dossville area.
Regional power supplier nearing critical stage
The Tennessee Valley Authority is sounding the alarm on power consumption for all customers. What began as 30-minute rolling outages advanced to 15 or 20-minute rolling blackouts Saturday morning. The TVA provides power for dozens of municipal, county, and other power providers in several states, including Mississippi. Statewide power outages had decreased Friday, but the number climbed back to nearly 20,000 outages Saturday morning. Oktibbeha County is reporting nearly one-third of its customers without power, approaching 5,100 customers. Not all statewide outages are due to the TVA blackouts.
WLBT
Thousands of Mississippians experiencing power outages due to extreme cold front
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting into the state. According to Entergy Mississippi, there are roughly 6,312 power outages across Mississippi, most being in Madison County with over 3,169 as of Friday afternoon. Over 400 power outages have also been reported...
kicks96news.com
Murder, Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Felony DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
JOHNNY LADD, 49, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0. KENDRICK D LEE, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, PPD. Bond $5,000. KENNETH MARTIN, 56, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP. Bond$1,500, $800. MARKIUS RAMON MCAPEE, 40, of Toomsuba, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JARREN MCBETH, 19,...
Neshoba Democrat
License plate reader spots stolen car on Highway 16
A Tunica man has been arrested and charged last month at one of the casinos in connection with an auto burglary there after license plate readers spotted a stolen vehicle on Highway 16. The man Melvin Isabell, 35, of 1013 Cedar Ridge Cove, Tunica, was arrested by Neshoba County authorities...
kicks96news.com
Rape and Multiple DUIs, Drug Possession, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Neshoba
SHERAYAH EADES, 33, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $800. ALYSSA SHA FORNIGLIA, 28, of Conehatta, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600. QUALEE L FRYER, 20, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. JOHN GATHINGS, 45, of Medina, TN, Felony Possession of a Controlled...
WTOK-TV
Carter Foundation hosts annual toy giveaway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Carter Foundation hosted its 8th Annual Toy Giveaway with the theme ‘Christmas in Wakanda’. Kids were able to come out and get a toy for Christmas for free. Misty Carter with the foundation said it brings them joy to host the event every...
kicks96news.com
A Message from TVA and Central Electric
TVA and CENTRAL ELECTRIC POWER ASSOCIATION MEDIA ADVISORY. Cold temperatures across the area are placing additional demands on the power system, and. CENTRAL EPA team members are working hard to ensure you remain safe and warm. Until the temperature moderates, residents can help reduce their future power bills – and...
