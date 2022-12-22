Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Brown Family Light Show
PORTERVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - When you turn off Hwy 45 onto Brown Road, you’d never suspect that less than half a mile down the road a family has been building a Christmas light show of epic proportions for over 50 years. “Our brother James. He started it. He used...
wtva.com
Family receives special gift from Starkville Police
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department held its annual Shop with a Cop on Wednesday. Bettye Logan received a phone call to be at Walmart, not knowing what was going to happen. As she arrived, she was greeted by officers and learned her two children would receive $500...
breezynews.com
Early Morning House Fire and Accident on 35
On Christmas morning at 5:44 a.m., Attala Fire and officers responded to a report of a chimney on fire at a residence on Highway 35 north. There was no significant engagement or damage reported. At 3:20 p.m., fire department and officers responded to a two-vehicle accident, with one on fire,...
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, December 23
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting...
WTOK-TV
Carter Foundation hosts annual toy giveaway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Carter Foundation hosted its 8th Annual Toy Giveaway with the theme ‘Christmas in Wakanda’. Kids were able to come out and get a toy for Christmas for free. Misty Carter with the foundation said it brings them joy to host the event every...
meridian.mi.us
Freezing Pipes and Water Meters
Due to the low temperatures from the winter storm, Meridian Township's Department of Public Works crews are finding that some water lines and water meters are freezing due to residents having boxes and other items piled up around their water line and/or their water meter. Piling up items can prevent...
wcbi.com
Winston County Sheriff hangs up retires his badge
WINSTON, Miss (WCBI) – After more than ten years on the job, one area Sheriff is ready to turn in his badge and enjoy more family time. Winston County Sherriff Jason Pugh has announced he will not run for another term. While he is preparing for retirement, other candidates are preparing to campaign.
WTOK-TV
Fuel spill on Minnow Bucket Rd.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: Minnow Bucket Road has reopened and is safe to travel per LEMA Director Odie Barrett. A fuel spill earlier Sunday had caused officials to close Minnow Bucket Road so it could be cleaned up.
kicks96news.com
Vehicle Fire at Local Body Shop in Carthage
12:02 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Ivey Circle near the Singleton area regarding items missing from the home and a barn on the property. 12:28 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver in a freightliner truck traveling on Hwy 35 N near the Dossville area.
An Adorable 2-Year-Old Little Girl Disappeared & Her Family Moved Away Ending All Contact With The Police
Myra Lewis and mother Ericka LewisPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 1, 2014, Ericka Lewis left her home between 10:30 am to 11:00 am on Mount Pilgrim Road in Camden, Mississippi. Her two daughters were in the front yard playing, and Ericka told the girls to go inside with her father, Gregory Lewis. Gregory was inside taking care of their one-month-old sister, according to WLBT.
kicks96news.com
Kidnapping and Multiple Aggravated Assault Arrests in Neshoba
ROVENTAY PEDEN, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $5,000. EVIE PULLIN, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500. CHARLES VICTOR RHODES, 41, of Quitman, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. JONATHAN WAYNE ROBINSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of...
WTOK-TV
EMEPA using “rolling outages” that will impact Kemper and Neshoba counties
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In response to an “immediate and critical shortage of electricity” Tennessee Valley Authority, EMEPA’s north system wholesale power provider, will respond with rolling outages. In a statement, EMEPA said this will impact members in Kemper, Winston, Attala, Neshoba and Noxubee counties. Customers may...
Neshoba Democrat
Hope Country Store robbery suspect nabbed
A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday at the Hope Store, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Jaterrian M. Stribling, 23, of 10181 Road 1131, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. Clark said the Hope...
Neshoba Democrat
Tribe: Expect rolling blackouts due to extreme cold
Rolling blackouts due to extreme cold should be expected in Tribal communities, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has announced. The Tennessee Valley Authority has activated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Plan in response to extreme demands on the power system due to record low temperatures, the Tribe announced Saturday morning.
Regional power supplier nearing critical stage
The Tennessee Valley Authority is sounding the alarm on power consumption for all customers. What began as 30-minute rolling outages advanced to 15 or 20-minute rolling blackouts Saturday morning. The TVA provides power for dozens of municipal, county, and other power providers in several states, including Mississippi. Statewide power outages had decreased Friday, but the number climbed back to nearly 20,000 outages Saturday morning. Oktibbeha County is reporting nearly one-third of its customers without power, approaching 5,100 customers. Not all statewide outages are due to the TVA blackouts.
WLBT
Thousands of Mississippians experiencing power outages due to extreme cold front
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting into the state. According to Entergy Mississippi, there are roughly 6,312 power outages across Mississippi, most being in Madison County with over 3,169 as of Friday afternoon. Over 400 power outages have also been reported...
kicks96news.com
A Message from TVA and Central Electric
TVA and CENTRAL ELECTRIC POWER ASSOCIATION MEDIA ADVISORY. Cold temperatures across the area are placing additional demands on the power system, and. CENTRAL EPA team members are working hard to ensure you remain safe and warm. Until the temperature moderates, residents can help reduce their future power bills – and...
Commercial Dispatch
Rolling blackouts affect some Golden Triangle customers
For a few hours Friday morning, some home and business owners were subject to a brief power blackout. Generally, blackouts are caused by damage to power lines that interrupt service. In this case, they were by design as the Tennessee Valley Authority and its utilities sought to maintain electricity capacity by reducing usage by 5 percent across TVA’s seven-state service region.
Mississippi State Bulldogs news: Recruiting rankings, SEC basketball, and more
SEC Basketball starts in less than a week for the Bulldogs. The 2022-2023 Mississippi State basketball team finished non-conference play 11-1. That is great news, and I know 12-0 would sound and feel much better, but if we are being honest, we did not think this team would accomplish that coming into this season. The Mississippi State Bulldogs will not play another non-conference game until they play the TCU Horned Frogs on January 28th in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
