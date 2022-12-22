SEC Basketball starts in less than a week for the Bulldogs. The 2022-2023 Mississippi State basketball team finished non-conference play 11-1. That is great news, and I know 12-0 would sound and feel much better, but if we are being honest, we did not think this team would accomplish that coming into this season. The Mississippi State Bulldogs will not play another non-conference game until they play the TCU Horned Frogs on January 28th in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO