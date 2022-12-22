Read full article on original website
Dexter
2d ago
Now if Amazon would require that certain areas of Detoilet people would have to come pickup their packages...they'd call it racism when in actuality it's safety for Amazon employees....this delivery person is lucky they weren't killed....they shoot pizza delivery people in Detoilet...shameful
Linda Harris
2d ago
Trying to make a honest living,And can't even do that. They want to Rob and Steal. They should put that much energy in finding a JOB. Glad The Driver is OK.
Linda Bell
2d ago
OMG!!! Some folks are just SICK in the head!!! Sick too hurt innocent people just trying too make a living. Shame on them!!
downriversundaytimes.com
Refrigerator stolen from delivery truck
TAYLOR — An IKEA refrigerator was stolen at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 9 from a delivery truck at Lisa Trucking LLC, 21450 Trolley Industrial Drive. The complainant suspects the route driver who had the $2,800, 22.5-cubic-foot, stainless steel refrigerator on his delivery truck the day before. Surveillance video shows a...
Masked suspects rob delivery driver at gunpoint on Detroit's west side
Detroit police are working to find two alleged thieves who held up a delivery driver on the city’s west side on Wednesday afternoon. The robbers wore ski masks and fled in an SUV.
Arab American News
Family, lawyer of mentally ill man who was shot dead by Dearborn police are looking for answers
DEARBORN – An Arab American man with a history of mental health problems was shot dead by Dearborn Police last Sunday after he stormed the department’s headquarters with a stolen handgun. While investigations are still underway to determine the circumstances of the deadly shooting incident, the victim’s family...
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same City
Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier and Mia PattersonPhoto byThe Charley Project. 56-year-old Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier is a widow who lived in Detroit, Michigan. Carlita is a mother to adult children whom she loved dearly.
fox2detroit.com
MSP trooper hit by car pushed by another car that failed to move over
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper was hit by a car pushed into her by another car while policing a crash on I-94 Friday night. MSP said the trooper was standing outside of her patrol car policing a 3-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene just before 10:30 p.m.
Police seek tips after puppies stolen in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public after four puppies were stolen from a home in Detroit. The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 15, at about 9:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Greenview Street.Police say expensive items were also taken from the home. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th precinct detective unit at 313-596-5640.
Rumors of an active shooter at Somerset mall on Friday are false, according to Troy Police
The Troy Police Department wants the public to know that rumors on social media about an “active shooter” incident at the mall, on W. Big Beaver Road, Friday morning were false.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for breaking into Westland Family Dollar store
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect broke into a Westland Family Dollar store and took several items early Wednesday. Police said the suspect broke the front door of the store at 6006 N Wayne Rd. just after 1 a.m. He was inside for several minutes and fled with stolen items.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police chopper helps officers catch suspect who shot woman in neck at gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect who shot a 19-year-old woman in the neck at a Detroit gas station early Wednesday was arrested after fleeing police. Police were looking for the suspect after the shooting at a Sunoco on Livernois and Davison around 12:30 a.m. According to Detroit Police Deputy...
Troy Police investigating after resident sent $3,100 check, threatened by scammer
Police are investigating after a Troy resident was targeted and then threatened by a scammer. The incident involved emails, phone calls and a check sent in the mail.
fox2detroit.com
Woman shot in neck after witnessing men arguing with Detroit gas station clerk
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old woman who had plans to start college soon is now focusing on recovering after she was shot in the neck at a Detroit gas station. Kyla stopped at the Sunoco at Livernois and Davison around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. While inside, she saw a group of men arguing with the clerk.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man pretends to be police officer, shoots restaurant owner, police say
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged after he pretended to be a police officer at a red light and then shot a restaurant owner he had followed into the parking lot of his own business, authorities said. Officers were called around 2:20 p.m. Dec. 14 to a...
downriversundaytimes.com
Shoplifter arrested, banned from store
TAYLOR — A 20-year-old Romulus woman who tried to steal clothing valued at $238 from JC Penney the evening of Dec. 14 was arrested for second degree retail fraud, banned from the store and taken into custody. A loss prevention employee said he saw her enter the dressing room...
fox2detroit.com
Man shoots woman in neck, steals her necklace at Detroit gas station
A 19-year-old woman said a group of men were arguing with a clerk at a Detroit gas station before one of the men came outside, choked her, stole her necklace, and shot her. The shooter has been arrested, but she's worried because the others who were with him are still out there.
fox2detroit.com
Fake cop pulls woman over in Rochester; police searching for suspect
ROCHESTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - When a woman was pulled over Monday night in Rochester, it felt unusual to her. That's because it was a phony cop who stopped her. She was driving near Tienken and Washington when she was stopped around 8:30 p.m. "She said it was kind of...
Detroit News
A forgotten Detroit holiday tradition tells a story of resilience, rebirth
It was the year Detroit saved Christmas. It was early November 1962, and the installation of the Christmas Fantasy at Ford Rotunda was almost complete. For nine years, the extravagant holiday display had been an unmissable tradition for families in Dearborn and across the region, visited by about half a million people every season. There was an enormous 35-foot-tall Christmas tree, model trains, animated scenes of storybook magic, and 2,000 dolls on display that the Goodfellows would distribute after the show to children in need. At the heart of the rotunda, visitors passed through a cathedral façade with pealing bells and 40-foot spires to view a nativity scene, complete with live donkeys and reindeer. And Santa was there, of course, waiting to hear kids' wishes from his post at the North Pole.
fox2detroit.com
AAA Tow to Go offers safe way home from Christmas, New Year's parties
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you'll be drinking this holiday season, there's no excuse for not having a safe, sober ride home. AAA is once again offering its free Tow to Go service. A tow truck will bring you and your vehicle home, even if you are not an AAA customer.
Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit
Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
Dearborn Press & Guide
2022 in review: Some of the biggest news in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights from the fourth quarter of the year
It’s been a year filled with news in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights. As 2022 comes to a conclusion, we’re breaking the year down into quarters and profiling some of the most read and biggest news stories from both the Press & Guide print editions and pressandguide.com. This is...
Vintage Cars Found Sunk in Michigan’s Detroit River, 2022
In the spring of 2022, within the Detroit River not far from the Renaissance Center, two automobiles were found submerged. They were discovered by sonar – one vehicle was upright, the other was upside-down. The diver took the plunge and searched until he found the cars in the murky,...
