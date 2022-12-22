ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Interstate 35 fully reopens through Iowa

Interstate 35 fully reopened through Iowa late Saturday morning. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, both directions of the interstate are back open to traffic between Ames and Clear Lake. That 90-mile stretch had been closed Friday afternoon, due to blizzard conditions. In general, many roads across Iowa are...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Tracking the next chance of snow and warmer temperatures

DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: Conditions across Central Iowa are still in rough shape from the last few days of our winter storm and blizzard this morning. Many roadways—especially residential and rural roads are still iced over and snow-covered. Blowing snow and ground blizzards are still ongoing in portions of Northern Iowa, but these conditions are anticipated to improve over the next few hours. The main driving factor behind these issues are the strong winds that have been in place between a deepening low pressure over the Great Lakes and Northeast and a strong Arctic high pressure over the Northern Plains. The arctic high will eventually move closer to us by this evening into tonight which will allow for a substantial reduction in wind speeds from 20-30 mph to 10-15 mph by tonight. This will put an end to the blowing snow and dangerous wind chills. It will still be cold however, with lows dropping below 0 virtually statewide.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Blizzard conditions continue to wreak havoc in northern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Blizzard conditions will continue this evening for northern Iowa and those in the Blizzard Warning. Conditions are definitely worse north of Interstate 80. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Wind gusts have been near 45 mph for much of the afternoon. Wind Chill Warning will continue...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

What causes a blizzard warning to be issued?

DES MOINES, Iowa — There are a few conditions that must happen in order for the National Weather Service to issue a blizzard warning, and they don’t necessarily have to do with snow falling from the sky. There must be sustained wind gusts of at least 35 mph...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Multiple crashes reported across Iowa during winter storm

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol and first responders continue to have a busy day across the state with multiple crashes being reported. Troopers responded to several crashes overnight amid icy road conditions and blowing snow. At about 7:15 a.m., Des Moines police responded to Interstate 235...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Blowing snow and intense cold move in

DES MOINES, Iowa — We are done with the snow and most spots ended up with about 2-4 inches from last night and early this morning. While this morning’s conditions may not have seemed terrible, the winds are only beginning to ramp up. Winds now are sustained close to 25-30 mph and gusts tonight will be closer to the 40 mph or higher threshold. While blowing snow may not seem like a big deal in the city or urban areas, it will become an issue in outlying areas and rural areas.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy