Interstate 35 fully reopens through Iowa
Interstate 35 fully reopened through Iowa late Saturday morning. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, both directions of the interstate are back open to traffic between Ames and Clear Lake. That 90-mile stretch had been closed Friday afternoon, due to blizzard conditions. In general, many roads across Iowa are...
Tracking the next chance of snow and warmer temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: Conditions across Central Iowa are still in rough shape from the last few days of our winter storm and blizzard this morning. Many roadways—especially residential and rural roads are still iced over and snow-covered. Blowing snow and ground blizzards are still ongoing in portions of Northern Iowa, but these conditions are anticipated to improve over the next few hours. The main driving factor behind these issues are the strong winds that have been in place between a deepening low pressure over the Great Lakes and Northeast and a strong Arctic high pressure over the Northern Plains. The arctic high will eventually move closer to us by this evening into tonight which will allow for a substantial reduction in wind speeds from 20-30 mph to 10-15 mph by tonight. This will put an end to the blowing snow and dangerous wind chills. It will still be cold however, with lows dropping below 0 virtually statewide.
Blizzard conditions continue to wreak havoc in northern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Blizzard conditions will continue this evening for northern Iowa and those in the Blizzard Warning. Conditions are definitely worse north of Interstate 80. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Wind gusts have been near 45 mph for much of the afternoon. Wind Chill Warning will continue...
Blizzard warning in effect for central Iowa. Travel not advised as extreme cold sets in
DES MOINES, Iowa — A blizzard warning is in effect Thursday through Saturday for most of central Iowa north of Interstate 80. A winter storm warning is in effect Thursday through Saturday for many southern Iowa counties. Most of the anticipated snow fell on Wednesday, but will continue to...
What causes a blizzard warning to be issued?
DES MOINES, Iowa — There are a few conditions that must happen in order for the National Weather Service to issue a blizzard warning, and they don’t necessarily have to do with snow falling from the sky. There must be sustained wind gusts of at least 35 mph...
Travelers take refuge at rest stop during dangerous road conditions
ANKENY, Iowa — Iowa’s winter storm is causing many drivers to get off the roads. KCCI sent a crew to a rest stop north of Ankeny where many were hoping to ride out the storm. Ford Brown is traveling from Denver to Wisconsin to see his family for...
Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for transport of fuel used for heat during blizzard
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday issued a proclamation to ease restrictions for transportation of and access to fuel used for heat during the extremely frigid temperatures during the blizzard. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, according to...
Multiple crashes reported across Iowa during winter storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol and first responders continue to have a busy day across the state with multiple crashes being reported. Troopers responded to several crashes overnight amid icy road conditions and blowing snow. At about 7:15 a.m., Des Moines police responded to Interstate 235...
Blowing snow and intense cold move in
DES MOINES, Iowa — We are done with the snow and most spots ended up with about 2-4 inches from last night and early this morning. While this morning’s conditions may not have seemed terrible, the winds are only beginning to ramp up. Winds now are sustained close to 25-30 mph and gusts tonight will be closer to the 40 mph or higher threshold. While blowing snow may not seem like a big deal in the city or urban areas, it will become an issue in outlying areas and rural areas.
Police: Suspect who may be armed and dangerous could be in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are searching for a suspect they say is armed and dangerous and may be traveling through Iowa. They say a man led officers on a chase and then fired gunshots at a trooper when they tried to pull him over. The driver in question,...
Police warn shoppers to watch out for predatory scams during holiday season
People who haven't finished holiday shopping still have a couple of days to get it done. But experts warn scammers may be looking for ways to take advantage of consumers looking for last-minute buys. The Maryland State Police Cyber Task Force and the Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland are...
Watch: 12-year-old buys more than $11,000 in Christmas presents for kids he doesn't know
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (Video above: KARE via CNN) — Jonathan Werner sold thousands of dollars worth of popcorn for his Boy Scout troop and used his prize winnings from those efforts to pay it forward this Christmas. This week, Werner went shopping to provide gifts for children in Minnesota foster...
After nearly 5 months at children's hospital, 'Miracle Maddie' discharged in time for Christmas
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for a Christmas miracle, look no further than "Miracle Maddie." Maddie Whipp is about to turn 5 months old and is also about to spend her first days at home with her family in West Virginia. Whipp is the daughter of Kylen and Lacey...
