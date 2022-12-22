Read full article on original website
Warming center open in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The warming center at the Multi-County Community Center (2900 St. Paul St.) is now open. It will be open through Tuesday morning as the dangerously cold temperatures settle over Meridian and Lauderdale County. Cots, blankets, jackets, coffee, and activities are available for those who choose to...
Family receives special gift from Starkville Police
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department held its annual Shop with a Cop on Wednesday. Bettye Logan received a phone call to be at Walmart, not knowing what was going to happen. As she arrived, she was greeted by officers and learned her two children would receive $500...
Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
Freezing Pipes and Water Meters
Due to the low temperatures from the winter storm, Meridian Township's Department of Public Works crews are finding that some water lines and water meters are freezing due to residents having boxes and other items piled up around their water line and/or their water meter. Piling up items can prevent...
Things To Know Friday, December 23
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting...
Regional power supplier nearing critical stage
The Tennessee Valley Authority is sounding the alarm on power consumption for all customers. What began as 30-minute rolling outages advanced to 15 or 20-minute rolling blackouts Saturday morning. The TVA provides power for dozens of municipal, county, and other power providers in several states, including Mississippi. Statewide power outages had decreased Friday, but the number climbed back to nearly 20,000 outages Saturday morning. Oktibbeha County is reporting nearly one-third of its customers without power, approaching 5,100 customers. Not all statewide outages are due to the TVA blackouts.
Wednesday in Attala – Horse vs Car and Vandalism
6:02 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle, one-horse accident that occurred on Hwy 431 in the Sallis area. No humans were injured in the collision.
EMEPA using “rolling outages” that will impact Kemper and Neshoba counties
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In response to an “immediate and critical shortage of electricity” Tennessee Valley Authority, EMEPA’s north system wholesale power provider, will respond with rolling outages. In a statement, EMEPA said this will impact members in Kemper, Winston, Attala, Neshoba and Noxubee counties. Customers may...
A Message from TVA and Central Electric
TVA and CENTRAL ELECTRIC POWER ASSOCIATION MEDIA ADVISORY. Cold temperatures across the area are placing additional demands on the power system, and. CENTRAL EPA team members are working hard to ensure you remain safe and warm. Until the temperature moderates, residents can help reduce their future power bills – and...
Thousands of Mississippians experiencing power outages due to extreme cold front
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting into the state. According to Entergy Mississippi, there are roughly 6,312 power outages across Mississippi, most being in Madison County with over 3,169 as of Friday afternoon. Over 400 power outages have also been reported...
Tribe: Expect rolling blackouts due to extreme cold
Rolling blackouts due to extreme cold should be expected in Tribal communities, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has announced. The Tennessee Valley Authority has activated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Plan in response to extreme demands on the power system due to record low temperatures, the Tribe announced Saturday morning.
Rolling blackouts affect some Golden Triangle customers
For a few hours Friday morning, some home and business owners were subject to a brief power blackout. Generally, blackouts are caused by damage to power lines that interrupt service. In this case, they were by design as the Tennessee Valley Authority and its utilities sought to maintain electricity capacity by reducing usage by 5 percent across TVA’s seven-state service region.
Hope Country Store robbery suspect nabbed
A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday at the Hope Store, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Jaterrian M. Stribling, 23, of 10181 Road 1131, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. Clark said the Hope...
CMU commissioner charged in theft
Three men, including a member of the Canton Municipal Utilities Board, have been arrested after leading Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that started at Nissan, the authorities said. Arrested were Glenn White, Kendrick Ratliff and Kelvish Nason. Each man has been charged with grand larceny and felony fleeing....
Kidnapping and Multiple Aggravated Assault Arrests in Neshoba
ROVENTAY PEDEN, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $5,000. EVIE PULLIN, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500. CHARLES VICTOR RHODES, 41, of Quitman, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. JONATHAN WAYNE ROBINSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of...
