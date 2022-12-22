Read full article on original website
Democrats move to take power with narrow Pennsylvania state House majority
The top Republican leader called it an “illegal and unprecedented power grab” based on a specious claim to the majority. Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office.
Democrats Could Lose Control of Pennsylvania After Death of House Rep
Republicans have launched a legal challenge to the scheduling of three special elections for the state's House of Representatives.
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing
When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
House Democrats prepare to pass the torch, avoiding messy leadership fights
Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from leadership could easily have led to a power vacuum in which a host of ambitious lawmakers — old and young — publicly battled it out for the chance to lead House Democrats. Instead, a new generation — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, 52, of...
Incoming House Democrats want to abolish prisons: 'the world that we all deserve'
Democrats lost control of the House of Representatives but the party gained several new members headed to Washington with rather questionable policy stances.
Meet the two men vying to become Speaker of the House
Current House party leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has some competition from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) for the Speaker of the House position next month.
Speaker sendoff: Pelosi granted new title and Capitol room
House Democrats have given House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a new title and introduced a resolution to rename a historic caucus room in her honor as a tribute to her two decades leading the conference.
Doug Mastriano and the Jan. 6 committee: See where the state senator is mentioned in Jenna Ellis’ deposition
Jenna Ellis, a former lawyer who was part of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, testified in March before the House January 6th Select Committee. After the 2020 election, Pa. state Sen. Doug Mastriano promoted Trump’s election-fraud lie in part by spearheading a meeting in Gettysburg, during which Ellis claimed there was voter fraud in Pa. – without providing any proof. There is no evidence to support those claims.
Recount requests delay Pennsylvania election certification
Five weeks after Election Day, winning candidates in Pennsylvania from governor to Congress are waiting for their victories to become official. An effort that appears to be at least partially coordinated among conservatives has inundated counties with ballot recount requests even though no races are close enough to require a recount and there has been no evidence of any potential problems.
Hakeem Jeffries elected to replace Pelosi as top House Democrat, ushering in new generation of leadership
Democrats elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to lead the House caucus in the next Congress, ushering in a new generation of House leadership with Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) as the next minority whip and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) as House Democratic conference chairman.
2 Texas businessmen pitched Trump on plan to overturn 2020 election, Jan. 6 report reveals
Two Texas businessmen, with ties to former Gov. Rick Perry, met with former President Donald Trump a week after the 2020 election and presented him with a fringe theory that state legislatures could overturn election results, according to the congressional report on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that was released Thursday.
The next Speaker of the House may not be a member of Congress
Representative Guy Reschenthaler, who represents the 14th District of PA, tells The Big K Morning Show, there are currently 5 GOP members who will not vote California Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.
Redistricting case could shift more power in North Carolina to General Assembly
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a North Carolina redistricting case that could significantly impact how the state conducts federal elections, from the boundaries of congressional districts to voter identification requirements. The case is Moore v. Harper, which centers on whether state courts...
U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal
WASHINGTON — Congress is trying to wrap up its remaining must-pass bills before leaving for the holidays — but a split between Senate Republican and House GOP leaders could hamstring the all-important task of funding government operations and averting a partial shutdown. Senate Republicans are working with Democrats in both chambers to negotiate a major […] The post U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. House to Vote on $1.66 Trillion Spending Bill on Friday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday will vote on a $1.66 trillion government funding bill that provides more money for Ukraine's defense, restricts the Chinese-owned TikTok app and reforms presidential election certification, a top Democrat said. About two hours after the Senate passed the measure funding the...
Kevin McCarthy Speaker bid increasingly imperiled
Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House of Representatives is increasingly imperiled by a small but growing clutch of hard-line Republicans. GOP Insiders and operatives say the California lawmaker’s longtime deputy, incoming House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), could serve as an emergency compromise candidate if the caucus’s paper-thin majority fails to rally around McCarthy during their Jan 3. leadership vote. “Our relationship is on the ascent,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a member of the ultraconservative House GOP Freedom Caucus, told The Post of Scalise. Gaetz is an ardent McCarthy foe and insiders say he and...
Is Legislation to Safeguard Americans Against Superbugs a Boondoggle or Breakthrough?
(Washington) — With time running out in the 2022 congressional session, a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers and infectious disease specialists is scrambling to pass a bill aimed at spurring the development of antibiotics to combat the deadly spread of drug-resistant pathogens. The PASTEUR Act, as amended, would provide $6...
What the Jan. 6 report says about Mastriano, Perry and other key Pennsylvania Republicans
PHILADELPHIA — Former President Donald Trump had extensive communications with top Pennsylvania Republicans in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, as part of his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to an 814-page report released late Thursday by a House committee. While the...
