City of Jasper 2023 Appointments

Jasper- The City of Jasper has announced its 2023 council and board appointments. Kent Otto reappointed Mayor 4 yr. term Merin Buck, Student Representative Mayor 1 yr. term. Linda Kahle reappointed City Council 4 yr. term Bibianna Green City Council 4 yr. term Pat Thyen reappointed Mayor 4 yr. term Abby Kidwell, Student Representative Mayor 1 yr. term.
JASPER, IN
WTVW

US60 E re-opens after crash in Daviess County

Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel …. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel begins. Owensboro Police give back with ‘Operation Santa’. Evansville Region awards $11.5 million in READI funds. Evansville Region awards $11.5 million in READI funds. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of …. Gov....
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Heath Cox hired as assistant city manager

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Heath Cox, a veteran of the Henderson Police Department before his retirement earlier this year, will return to the city of Henderson to fill the re-established position of assistant city manager. Officials say the decision to hire Cox was finalized on December 22, during a special meeting of the Board of […]
HENDERSON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Crews respond to overturned truck in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the wreck happened at the 74-mile marker of Interstate 64 eastbound. Deputies and Indiana State Police say they have worked...
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

What is a Local Declaration of Emergency, and what is it not?

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Emergency Management Agency released some information in regard to what counts as a Local Declaration of Emergency. Officials say the County Judge/Executive has the power to issue a Declaration of Local State of Emergency. EMA officials explain this only allows the county and cities to recuperate unbudgeted […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WTHI

One shot following Vincennes argument

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Crawl space fire on Mary St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire has broken out in a crawl space in Evansville Friday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 4:45 p.m. where officials were then dispatched to the 1200 block of Mary Street. Officials say the fire was quickly put out and there was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

EWSU Holiday Office Hours, Trash and Recycling Schedules

EWSU Holiday Office Hours, Trash and Recycling Schedules, Christmas Tree Disposal Service: Evansville Water and Sewer Utility business offices will be closed Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26, for the Christmas holiday. Utility offices will also be closed Friday, December 30, and Monday, January 2, for the New Year’s...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash at I-69 and Boonville New Harmony Road

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say a crash involving multiple injuries and one death has occurred in Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says deputies responded to an injury crash at Northbound I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road. Deputies say upon arrival, deputies found the crash involved two vehicles with multiple injuries […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers

EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Tri-State power companies prepare for winter storm. Updated: 23 hours ago. Tri-State power companies prepare...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wamwamfm.com

Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022

Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Fire crews called to vacant house in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a house on Evansville’s west side. It broke out around 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of W. Maryland Street. Fire officials say smoke was coming from the second story when they arrived. They say they were able to...
EVANSVILLE, IN

