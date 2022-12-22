Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
City of Jasper 2023 Appointments
Jasper- The City of Jasper has announced its 2023 council and board appointments. Kent Otto reappointed Mayor 4 yr. term Merin Buck, Student Representative Mayor 1 yr. term. Linda Kahle reappointed City Council 4 yr. term Bibianna Green City Council 4 yr. term Pat Thyen reappointed Mayor 4 yr. term Abby Kidwell, Student Representative Mayor 1 yr. term.
US60 E re-opens after crash in Daviess County
Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel …. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel begins. Owensboro Police give back with ‘Operation Santa’. Evansville Region awards $11.5 million in READI funds. Evansville Region awards $11.5 million in READI funds. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of …. Gov....
Heath Cox hired as assistant city manager
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Heath Cox, a veteran of the Henderson Police Department before his retirement earlier this year, will return to the city of Henderson to fill the re-established position of assistant city manager. Officials say the decision to hire Cox was finalized on December 22, during a special meeting of the Board of […]
EFD extinguishes fire on Tennessee Street
(WEHT) - Evansville firefighters were called to a garage fire in the 600 block of W Tennessee Street on Friday morning.
Nationwide Manhunt That Ended in Evansville, Indiana Now a Movie
Casey Cole White and Vicky Sue White led law enforcement agencies on a nationwide manhunt earlier this year that ended here in Evansville. Now, that story has been made into a movie. We all remember hearing about Casey White, an escaped inmate from Lauderdale County Jail, and Vicky White, a...
"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a busy morning at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Many area officials along with the Sheriff’s Office broke ground on the upcoming jail improvement project. The expansion will allow for 136 new beds. As of now, jail officials say they...
Tri-State residents left without power during dangerous winter storm
(WEHT) - Over 1,000 power outages across the Tri-State were reported during a winter storm Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Crews respond to overturned truck in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the wreck happened at the 74-mile marker of Interstate 64 eastbound. Deputies and Indiana State Police say they have worked...
What is a Local Declaration of Emergency, and what is it not?
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Emergency Management Agency released some information in regard to what counts as a Local Declaration of Emergency. Officials say the County Judge/Executive has the power to issue a Declaration of Local State of Emergency. EMA officials explain this only allows the county and cities to recuperate unbudgeted […]
One shot following Vincennes argument
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Dispatch: Crawl space fire on Mary St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire has broken out in a crawl space in Evansville Friday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 4:45 p.m. where officials were then dispatched to the 1200 block of Mary Street. Officials say the fire was quickly put out and there was...
EWSU Holiday Office Hours, Trash and Recycling Schedules
EWSU Holiday Office Hours, Trash and Recycling Schedules, Christmas Tree Disposal Service: Evansville Water and Sewer Utility business offices will be closed Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26, for the Christmas holiday. Utility offices will also be closed Friday, December 30, and Monday, January 2, for the New Year’s...
Fatal crash at I-69 and Boonville New Harmony Road
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say a crash involving multiple injuries and one death has occurred in Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says deputies responded to an injury crash at Northbound I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road. Deputies say upon arrival, deputies found the crash involved two vehicles with multiple injuries […]
Muhlenberg County 911 informing public of open warming centers
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Tri-State power companies prepare for winter storm. Updated: 23 hours ago. Tri-State power companies prepare...
Daviess Co. shelter forced to start euthanizing dogs, asks for help
Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control announced it is out of time and options.
Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022
Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
Honey Moon Coffee announces new location on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local coffee chain made a special announcement on Friday. In a Facebook post, the Honey Moon Coffee Company announced it entered into an agreement to turn the old Roger’s Academy of Hair into Honey Moon West Side. Owners say this will be their biggest...
Fire crews called to vacant house in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a house on Evansville’s west side. It broke out around 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of W. Maryland Street. Fire officials say smoke was coming from the second story when they arrived. They say they were able to...
Henderson Police investigate robbery on Washington Street
(WEHT) - Henderson Police are investigating a robbery that happened in the 1000 block of Washington Street.
