Wheeling, WV

WTRF

Is the Christmas spirit still alive and well in the 21st century?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Although Christmas is considered a time of happiness and celebration, some people may ask the question, “Is the Christmas spirit still alive and well in the 21st century?”. Reports of crime, poverty and war raise a doubt in the minds of some. However, Bishop...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

First 'Law Enforcement Night' a success in Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — Hoping to bridge the gap between the community and local law enforcement, the new Youth Center in Moundsville held a night to do just that. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Moundsville Police Department made a stop at the Future of Moundsville Youth Center for Law Enforcement Night. The intention is to build a relationship between the officers and the kids.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Warming Shelters

(WTRF) — Here is a list of the warming shelters for West Virginia and Ohio. West Virginia: OHIO COUNTY, W.Va.: MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va.: BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va.: Ohio: BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio: GURNSEY COUNTY, Ohio: (** NOTE: Alpha Taxi Service: (740) 359-1172 will provide FREE transportation to the following Gurnsey County Warming Shelters until weather permits with […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Ivories of Christmas piano concert held in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a festive night filled with music at the First Presbyterian Church in Wheeling Thursday. Rachel Lampert and Badyn Woodford teamed up to bring a one-of-a-kind piano and organ concert to life called “Ivories of Christmas.”. To add to the fun of music,...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies

Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
wajr.com

Mon Power crews and equipment at the ready, damage assessments continue

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are assessing damage to the electrical system and are able to work in some areas, according to spokesperson Hannah Catlett. “Mon Power has crews out working the several outages in the area,” Catlett said. “It looks like between West Virginia and Maryland have about 15,000 customers out.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

$4.8 million to West Virginia for livestock project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding. This will support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Senior Services in Belmont County closed Friday

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Senior Services of Belmont County will be closed tomorrow, Friday, December 23, due to extreme weather predicted to hit the area. All centers will be closed.   There will be no home-delivered meals and no medical transportation (unless you have been notified otherwise because of a life-sustaining appointment). Office phones […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Police searching for missing Clarksburg teen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department, Deputy Hutson with the Harrison...
CLARKSBURG, WV

