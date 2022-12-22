Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTRF
Is the Christmas spirit still alive and well in the 21st century?
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Although Christmas is considered a time of happiness and celebration, some people may ask the question, “Is the Christmas spirit still alive and well in the 21st century?”. Reports of crime, poverty and war raise a doubt in the minds of some. However, Bishop...
WTRF
Texas natives light up the Ohio Valley with the Wheeling Island Christmas House
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio Valley has such a long tradition of celebrating Christmas that even the newcomers are getting in on the fun. Shaun and Jamie Viles moved to Wheeling Island this past Labor Day weekend with their family all the way from Texas. Within weeks, they...
WTRF
Wheeling Police Department and the United Way distribute toys to local children
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Members of the Wheeling Police Department along with representatives of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley were hard at work this morning. They were busy delivering hundreds of toys to children, who’s holiday may be less than ideal. The toys were originally...
WTOV 9
First 'Law Enforcement Night' a success in Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — Hoping to bridge the gap between the community and local law enforcement, the new Youth Center in Moundsville held a night to do just that. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Moundsville Police Department made a stop at the Future of Moundsville Youth Center for Law Enforcement Night. The intention is to build a relationship between the officers and the kids.
WTRF
Homeless woman was scooped up by city front loader equipment in cleanup
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Work crews providing assistance to people being asked to leave a homeless encampment in Pittsburgh’s North Side, didn’t realize that a homeless woman was still taking up residence in a tent when they began to it clear out, according to a report by WPXI.
WTRF
Bellaire Volunteer Fire Department opens for a warming shelter for those whose lose power
BELLAIRE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Bellaire Ohio Volunteer Fire Department will be open as a warming shelter for those in need of a warm place to stay if residents lose power. Mayor Edward Marling and Fire Chief Tim Bell, along with Michael Gallaher wanted to alert residents that...
WTRF
Wheeling grand ballroom, turned inn, opens tonight ahead of Christmas weekend freeze
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A grand and beautiful space was transformed for what some would reason is an even more beautiful purpose. As the temperatures drop, at 8:00 p.m. the Catholic Charities Center on Main Street will open as an overnight shelter. The grand ballroom is now filled with...
Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville offering free rooms for relatives of patients at Trinity Health System
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Spreading holiday cheer is what the season is all about and this year the Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville is doing just that. The hotel is offering complimentary guest rooms to families of patients at Trinity Health System to ensure everyone gets to spend Christmas with their loved ones. This program goes all the […]
Your Christmas and New Year’s changes to trash collection and city hall hours
With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, that may leave you wondering what your trash collection schedule will look like or when your city hall will be open.
West Virginia and Ohio Warming Shelters
(WTRF) — Here is a list of the warming shelters for West Virginia and Ohio. West Virginia: OHIO COUNTY, W.Va.: MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va.: BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va.: Ohio: BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio: GURNSEY COUNTY, Ohio: (** NOTE: Alpha Taxi Service: (740) 359-1172 will provide FREE transportation to the following Gurnsey County Warming Shelters until weather permits with […]
WTRF
Ivories of Christmas piano concert held in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a festive night filled with music at the First Presbyterian Church in Wheeling Thursday. Rachel Lampert and Badyn Woodford teamed up to bring a one-of-a-kind piano and organ concert to life called “Ivories of Christmas.”. To add to the fun of music,...
WTRF
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
wajr.com
Mon Power crews and equipment at the ready, damage assessments continue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are assessing damage to the electrical system and are able to work in some areas, according to spokesperson Hannah Catlett. “Mon Power has crews out working the several outages in the area,” Catlett said. “It looks like between West Virginia and Maryland have about 15,000 customers out.”
WTRF
$4.8 million to West Virginia for livestock project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding. This will support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost
PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
West Virginia to have first iron-air battery manufacturing facility built to create new jobs; Sen. Weld reacts
Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Form Energy, Inc. (Form Energy) will partner with the State of West Virginia to build its first iron-air battery manufacturing facility on 55 acres of property in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, along the Ohio River, in the city of Weirton. The new battery manufacturing plant is expected to […]
‘Hundreds of jobs’ coming to West Virginia through battery plant
A new 55-acre battery manufacturing facility will be coming to Weirton, West Virginia according to a release from West Virginia governor Jim Justice. The $760 million facility will be created in partnership with the State of West Virginia and Form Energy Inc. and is estimated to create 750 new jobs.
Senior Services in Belmont County closed Friday
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Senior Services of Belmont County will be closed tomorrow, Friday, December 23, due to extreme weather predicted to hit the area. All centers will be closed. There will be no home-delivered meals and no medical transportation (unless you have been notified otherwise because of a life-sustaining appointment). Office phones […]
WDTV
Police searching for missing Clarksburg teen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department, Deputy Hutson with the Harrison...
Comments / 0