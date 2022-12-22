Read full article on original website
EKY OG
2d ago
So it is the fans fault the Kentucky teams have underperformed the last 3-5 years. Ok, thanks Cal at least we know where the problem lies.
Reply
3
TonyDiane Mills
2d ago
Listen to that idiots explanation???? It’s hard to come play here - and getting harder to come play here - but have patience, we will get there?????????
Reply
2
TheThumper
2d ago
and the Kentucky fan base has a message for John Calipari - don't kneel during the National Anthem again!
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kentucky Basketball Report Card Heading Into SEC Play
Kentucky basketball has concluded its slew of games against non-Power Five opponents, ending the first chapter of the 2022-23 regular season with a polarizing 88-68 victory over Florida A&M on Wednesday. The Wildcats will enter SEC play with an 8-3 record, having mostly squashed their ...
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 88-68 Win Over Florida AM
Below is everything Kentucky head coach John Calipari said following No. 19 Kentucky's 88-68 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers on Wednesday night inside Rupp Arena: Q. Does Cason have another level in his game despite what he did on the floor tonight? JOHN CALIPARI: Well, he made shots ...
247Sports
Kentucky basketball: John Calipari, players discuss bounceback performance against Florida A&M
Kentucky was able to bounce back from a loss to UCLA with an 88-68 win over Florida A&M. John Calipari's team was led by 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting from Cason Wallace, as the freshman knocked down 5-of-6 3-pointers and added nine assists. “I think I came to the game...
Mark Stoops: Kentucky 'Hit a Home Run' by Landing Devin Leary in the Transfer Portal
As hectic as the month of December is in the college football world, Kentucky and Mark Stoops — in his words — "hit all areas of need" via the transfer portal and the recruiting trail. The Early Signing Period is coming to a close, and the Wildcats have officially added 23 new faces to the ...
Pair of Kentucky signees named to City of Palms All-Tournament Team
A pair of Kentucky signees were named to the All-Tournament Team of the prestigious City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla. this week. Philadephia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter 5-star wing Justin Edwards was named to the All-Tournament Team after leading the Panthers to the tournament title. In the championship game, Edwards finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks and for the event, averaged 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.8 steals over four games.
aseaofblue.com
Florida A&M coach thought UK was more effective without Sahvir Wheeler in the game
The Kentucky Wildcats got back in the win column on Wednesday night as they defeated Florida A&M 88-68 in Rupp Arena. It was a huge night for Cason Wallace as he poured in 27 points, 9 assists, 4 steals, and was 5/6 from three. Down the stretch of the second...
Kentucky All-SEC nose tackle Deone Walker confirms he'll return next season
NIL has opened up a whole, new world in collegiate athletics and one that many times resembles professional free agency. According to reports, North Carolina freshman quarterback Drake Maye was offered $5 million by multiple schools to leave the Tar Heels program. A disappointing 7-5 finish to the 2022 season...
Record-Herald
Lemaster signs with Kentucky Wildcats
It’s been an amazing journey so far for Washington High School senior Tanner Lemaster and another chapter in his story is about to unfold. Lemaster took another step toward his future on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, the National Letter of Intent Signing Day, signing to commit to play college football at the University of Kentucky.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Kentucky (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Kentucky. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Kentucky. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
linknky.com
Bluebirds bounce back to take 5th at MCIT
William Herald was not in Highlands’ lineup this week. With Herald and his 22 points a game in Fort Thomas with the flu, the Bluebirds nicely persevered – they won two of three to take fifth place at the Mason County Invitational Tournament at The Fieldhouse. Highlands improved...
Fox 19
‘Avoid I-71′: Beshear sends national guard after semis gets stuck on icy, snowy hills
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging drivers to avoid Interstate 71 in Northern Kentucky after multiple southbound semis got stuck on steep snowy, icy hills. The Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police are on the scene in Glencoe in Gallatin County to clear this “major...
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
kyweathercenter.com
First Call For Monday Snowfall
Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
rejournals.com
NAI Isaac brokers shopping center sale in Lexington
NAI Isaac recently negotiated the sale of Chinoe Shopping Center in Lexington, Kentucky. The center includes 111,835 square feet of retail and office space. Al Isaac, president of NAI Isaac, represented the seller.
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox56news.com
Update on road conditions in Lexington
Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things you need to know...
fox56news.com
Man allegedly fell off bridge, then struck by car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is in critical condition after Lexington police believe he fell off a bridge and was struck by a vehicle. Lexington police were called out to East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of a man lying in the road. Officials believe he may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge before being hit by a vehicle.
WKYT 27
UPDATE: Lexington police say man found dead in car was found Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update on the story of the man who was found dead in his car in Lexington. The Catholic Action Center reported on its Facebook page that a man was found dead in his car Friday morning. The post says the man chose to live in his car instead of going to a shelter.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
694K+
Followers
88K+
Post
405M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 16