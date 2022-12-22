Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsBloomington, IN
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt?
Less than two years after one of their deepest playoff runs in franchise history, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks may be headed for Splitsville. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on Thursday that rival executives believe Young could be the next star player to request a trade if the Hawks fail to make progress come... The post Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Should Rockets Trade For Trae Young If Hawks Guard Wants Out Of Atlanta?
If Trae Young requests a trade from the Hawks, should the Houston Rockets go all out for the All-Star guard?
DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic trio record sure to fend off Bulls trade rumors
Are the Chicago Bulls a broken squad right now? If you listen to the noise, then you’d probably think that this is definitely the case and that the team is doomed. However, if you consider the fact that they have now won three straight games, it would probably be safe to say that all hope is not lost.
LeBron James' shoe falls off during potential game-winning possession in Lakers' wild loss to Hornets
The end of Friday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets probably isn't what Dr. James Naismith envisioned when he invented the modern game of basketball. The final minute of the Lakers' 134-130 loss was marked by goaltending calls, turnovers and one unbelievable moment involving LeBron James.
Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Win Against Pistons
Listing five important takeaways from the Atlanta Hawks 130-105 win over the Detroit Pistons.
Hornets overcome LeBron's comeback, hold off Lakers 134-130
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gordon Hayward got the tiebreaking layup on a goaltending call against LeBron James with 6.3 seconds to play, and the Charlotte Hornets held off the Los Angeles Lakers 134-130 Friday night for only their second victory in 11 games. James scored 18 of his 34...
Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat
MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton’s winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of...
LeBron James, Darvin Ham drop harsh truths on Lakers after crushing loss. vs. Hornets
The wheels came off the Los Angeles Lakers season on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James lost his shoe on the final possession, resulting in a Dennis Schroder missed three-pointer and arguably the team’s most deflating loss of the 2022-23 season: a 134-130 defeat at Crypto.com Arena (the Lakers blew a 4-on-1 fast break on the preceding play).
Brown's 4th quarter carries Celtics past T-Wolves, 121-109
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 23 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics pull away for a 121-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night that halted their season-worst three-game losing streak. Jayson Tatum had 30 points, eight rebounds and five...
Murphy scores 23, Pelicans beat Thunder in OT without Zion
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 23 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame the absence of leading scorer Zion Williamson and a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-125 in overtime on Friday night. Murphy and CJ McCollum each hit a 3-pointer in...
DeRozan's jumper gives Bulls 118-117 victory over Knicks
NEW YORK (AP) — DeMar DeRozan’s jumper with less than a second to play gave the Chicago Bulls a 118-117 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night. DeRozan finished with 25 points in Chicago’s season-high third straight victory. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 33 points and Nikola Vucevic added 25.
Onyeka Okongwu playing with Hawks' second unit on Friday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Okongwu will operate in his previous bench role after Clint Capela was named Friday's starting center. In 20.5 expected minutes, our models project Okongwu to produce 7.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10
CLEVELAND (AP) — Without a roof over their heads, the Saints went outside and handled the frightful weather — and the Browns. They're still in the playoff mix.
Raty scores in NHL debut, leads Islanders past Panthers 5-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Aatu Raty scored in his NHL debut, Anthony Beauvillier added two goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves, leading the New York Islanders to a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night. Ryan Pulock also scored and Zach Parise added his 11th goal...
Golden Knights rally to beat Blues 5-4 in shootout
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michael Amadio's stay in the Vegas Golden Knights' top line will end once Jack Eichel returns from a lower-body injury. He has made the most of his opportunity. That line of Amadio, Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone flourished for the second game in a row...
Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out...
Falcons eliminated from playoff chase in a familiar fashion
BALTIMORE (AP) — In a season filled with narrow losses, the Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team's need to show progress. In between the...
Pastrnak and Ullmark lead Bruins past struggling Devils, 4-3
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored two of Boston’s four second-period goals, and linemates David Krejci and Pavel Zacha each had two assists in the Bruins’ 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins,...
