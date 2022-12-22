Read full article on original website
Kansas Legislature asked to focus on life-and-death issues
Content warning: This story contains references to and descriptions of suicide. What makes an ordinary person give up a Tuesday evening to wait in a barren meeting room for an hour or more – to speak to their Kansas Legislature senators and representatives for no more than two allotted minutes?
WIBW
Lawmakers release $15 million for development of south-central Kansas mental health hospital
TOPEKA (Kansas Reflector) — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders joined with Gov. Laura Kelly to unanimously endorse allocation of $15 million for planning of a minimum 50-bed psychiatric hospital likely to be located in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services asked the State Finance Council...
Once told he wasn’t college material, Wichita pastor wins $500,000 for his school
A Wichita pastor who once was told he wasn’t college material went on to start a school and, this month, win one of education’s top prizes.
Short meeting expected for Wichita City Council
One of the highlights of the 21 items on the agenda includes approving a loan extension for the Starlite Drive-In, in south Wichita’s District III.
kcur.org
A Kansas program aims to reward good nursing home care, but critics say poor oversight remains
WICHITA, Kansas — By the time Tammy Near made it inside her longtime boyfriend Miguel Ornelas’ room at a Wichita nursing home — after the pandemic forced them to visit through a window for much of his 16-month stay — she’d already harbored questions about the care he got there.
Former GOP Kansas House member guilty of fraud, money laundering in COVID-19 case
Former Republican member of the Kansas House was convicted by a federal jury of money laundering and fraud for stealing $355,000 in COVID-19 relief funding. The post Former GOP Kansas House member guilty of fraud, money laundering in COVID-19 case appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Clinic Open with Limited Services
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Clinic will be open on Friday, Dec. 23 with limited services. All patients who should come in for their appointments will be contacted. The clinic was closed on Thursday after suffering a major systems failure. “Our I.T. department is working diligently to correct the issue,” clinic staff said in a statement on social media.”
adastraradio.com
Kansas Gas Customers Still Paying 2021 Storm Costs
WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) – As severe winter weather rolls through Kansas, many residents are seeing new fees on their utility bills to pay for a record storm last year. The Kansas News Service reports that starting this month, Kansas Gas Service customers will notice a separate fee that raises their monthly bill by about $5 dollars. It’s connected to a storm in February of 2021 that knocked out power to much of the country and sent natural gas prices soaring.
KAKE TV
Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
WIBW
Wichita daughter, father plead guilty to thousands in Medicaid fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A father and daughter pair from Wichita has pleaded guilty to thousands of dollars in Medicaid fraud. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that Kyla Kongvongsay, 22, of Wichita, has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to repay more than $16,000 to the Kansas Medicaid system for convictions on two Medicaid fraud charges.
Zoo’s beloved baby chimpanzee has died
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The baby chimpanzee that brought worldwide attention to the Sedgwick County Zoo has died. The zoo posted a message on Facebook just before noon on Thursday saying that 5-week-old Kucheza was found dead, cradled in his mother’s arms Thursday morning. “Friends, our hearts are broken today. It is with the greatest […]
Wichita woman arrested for child endangerment
While approaching the address Officers observed a 4-year-old male on the porch of a different address crying. Believing the child was locked out of his home officers opened
Wichita man sentenced in stabbing of twins, one fatally, in brawl over parking space
Authorities have said Seth Collins got upset when he couldn’t pull into a parking spot because one of the twins was talking to a friend in an adjacent stall.
Why smoke was blowing across west Kellogg Thursday
Drivers in west Wichita may have noticed large plumes of smoke coming from the Dugan Business District Thursday afternoon.
Two dead in southeast Wichita shooting
The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Friday, at the Castle Heights Apartments. Officers found the bodies of a man and a woman, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
KAKE TV
‘I just didn't want to be one of the victims': Calls for roadside assistance up in freezing temperatures
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As drivers are breaking down across Wichita, calls for roadside assistance are coming in hot. AAA Kansas said its wait time Friday afternoon for assistance reached 300 minutes. At Bud Roat Towing in Delano, staff said drivers are working non-stop because of sub-zero temperatures. “Stay home...
Wichita man indicted for cocaine
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury has indicted Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita, based on a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation. According to court documents, these are the indictments: The DEA continues to investigate the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster is prosecuting it.
KWCH.com
Power restored to New Market Square in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Power has been restored to a little more than 1,000 Evergy customers in west Wichita. The outage was focused around 21st and Maize Road to 29th and Tyler where the busy New Market Square shopping center is located. Evergy has yet to confirm the cause...
One person killed in northwest Wichita crash
A crash in west Wichita has left one person dead on Friday.
Victim identified in fatal northwest Wichita crash
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened in northwest Wichita on Friday afternoon.
