John Ernest Roe, 69, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Monday, December 19, 2022. Born March 11, 1953 in Vanceburg, Kentucky, John was the son of Ernest and Beatrice (King) Roe. John was a 1971 graduate of Lexington High School, and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Lexington Church of the Nazarene which is now Journey Church of the Nazarene. A proud grandfather, John sure loved his grandbabies. He had a witty sense of humor, laughing most often at himself as he thought his jokes were hilarious. John was a jack of all trades and tough as dirt. He was always tinkering and working on cars and was always fixing something. An avid hunter, and a collector of guns, knives and coins, John was always looking for his next item to add to his collection. Relaxation for John was working in his flower beds and garden, he could often be found there.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO