Gates Mills, OH

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney rains down on Campbell Memorial

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Youngstown Cardinal Mooney put away Campbell Memorial 50-27 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown on December 17 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School. For more, click here.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Wickliffe ends the party for Cleveland St. Martin de Porres

Wickliffe turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 45-27 win over Cleveland St. Martin de Porres for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. Recently on December 16, Wickliffe squared off with Independence in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
CLEVELAND, OH
Macedonia Nordonia's convoy passes Warren Champion

Macedonia Nordonia pushed past Warren Champion for a 55-42 win in Ohio boys basketball on December 21. Recently on December 16, Warren Champion squared off with Newton Falls in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
MACEDONIA, OH
Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone

Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 8, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
AKRON, OH
No pain, no gain: Tiffin Calvert overcomes Clyde

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Tiffin Calvert prevailed over Clyde 58-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Clyde faced off on December 22, 2021 at Tiffin Calvert High School. For more, click here.
CLYDE, OH
Shelby man, 34, killed in Crawford County crash Friday

BUCYRUS -- A 34-year-old Shelby man died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle, weather-related crash in Crawford County, according to the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2022 Freightliner driven by Matthew Ruth, 36, of Bucyrus was westbound on Remlinger Road (County Road 49) in Vernon...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Richland, Ashland and Knox counties under Level 2 snow emergencies; Crawford County now 3

Richland, Ashland and Knox counties were all under Level 2 snow emergencies Friday morning, according to the sheriff's offices in each county. Crawford County moved to a Level 3 just before 9 a.m. That means in that county, all road are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Generator-powered Richland County EMA provides winter storm update

MANSFIELD -- The irony was not lost on Rebecca Owens that the Richland County Emergency Management Agency office lost power on Friday afternoon. But the new EMA director, her office inside the Peoples Community Center at 597 Park Ave. East powered by a generator, still met with media during a online update session.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Richland County EMA director offer tips to prepare for winter storms

MANSFIELD -- Strong winds and extreme cold are expected across north central Ohio Friday and Saturday, which the National Weather Service in Cleveland said may disrupt holiday travel plans. Cold temperatures starting Thursday night are expected to usher in two to four inches of snow Friday and Saturday, with wind...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Gary Nikolaus

Gary Allen Nikolaus, 74, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Brookwood Place Assisted Living. He was born in Mansfield on January 10, 1948, to the late Robert and Maxine (Ryder) Nikolaus. After graduating from Madison High School, Gary attended The University of Akron and graduated...
MANSFIELD, OH
John Ernest Roe

John Ernest Roe, 69, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Monday, December 19, 2022. Born March 11, 1953 in Vanceburg, Kentucky, John was the son of Ernest and Beatrice (King) Roe. John was a 1971 graduate of Lexington High School, and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Lexington Church of the Nazarene which is now Journey Church of the Nazarene. A proud grandfather, John sure loved his grandbabies. He had a witty sense of humor, laughing most often at himself as he thought his jokes were hilarious. John was a jack of all trades and tough as dirt. He was always tinkering and working on cars and was always fixing something. An avid hunter, and a collector of guns, knives and coins, John was always looking for his next item to add to his collection. Relaxation for John was working in his flower beds and garden, he could often be found there.
MANSFIELD, OH

