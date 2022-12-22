Read full article on original website
Related
mynspr.org
New Chico police chief | Redding casino opposition | Earthquake aftermath
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Dec. 22. NSPR Headlines will be on break Friday and Monday, and it will return Tuesday, Dec. 27. Chico City Council confirms police chief appointment. The Chico City Council Tuesday unanimously confirmed the appointment of Billy Aldridge as...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville looking to fill police vacancies amid hiring new chief
OROVILLE, Calif. - Oroville City Council voted Tuesday night to hire Bill LaGrone as the newest full-time Police Chief. LaGrone was chief from 2009 - 2019 and was interim chief this year. He says the biggest issue is the department's staffing right now. "We are tremendously understaffed right now," said...
Fentanyl Crisis: How 10 Northern California counties are addressing the opioid epidemic
Here's a breakdown of the fentanyl crisis in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Solano, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties. "It could really happen to anybody" Hear how fentanyl impacted a Yolo County family. "It really could happen to anybody." This is the message Kristy Lee, a mother...
actionnewsnow.com
Overcoming the odds: Chico girl lives with rare disorder
The family of a young girl diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder shares her story with Action News Now. Overcoming the odds: Chico girl lives with rare disorder. The family of a young girl diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder shares her story with Action News Now.
actionnewsnow.com
Veterans at a transitional housing facility in Chico received a Christmas surprise Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. - The veterans at Vectors Transitional Housing in Chico were in for a special surprise on Wednesday. A group of volunteers, including Chief Aldrige, handed out Christmas gifts to veterans. The event was organized by Laurie Maloney. The Chico Police Department says that the smiles on the veterans’...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff Police Department warns community members of potential scam calls
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is warning people in the local community of potential scam calls. Police say that someone has been calling individuals claiming to be an officer with the department and is trying to solicit money. The Red Bluff PD would never call and...
actionnewsnow.com
Construction woes delaying Oroville Hospital expansion
OROVILLE, Calif. - Construction on the Oroville Hospital expansion kicked off in 2019, but it's gone through a series of delays. Mayor Chuck Reynolds says supply issues during and following the pandemic pushed the completion date from Jan. 2023 to Nov. 2023. "When you start a hospital project again with...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico City Council denies Wags and Whiskers appeal for permit, Lawyer plans to sue
The city says there are 71 complaints in total alleging too many animals in a small space, not cleaning up after the animals, no disease prevention, not telling customers about the diseases, spaying or neutering too early along with many others, but the company denies those claims. Chico City Council...
actionnewsnow.com
Ten people arrested in Shasta County following complaints regarding nuisance property
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office took ten people into custody on Friday following an operation to deal with a nuisance property that had generated numerous complaints from citizens in the area. Citizens living near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Road in Anderson had submitted numerous complaints...
Paradise Post
All-Northern Section football teams announced, led by Grant Foster as Offensive MVP
The 2022 football season was filled with strong performances from many teams across the Northern Section, most notably the Orland High School football team being just one of two CIF teams to go undefeated. The Trojans went 15-0 en route to a Division 5-A state championship, and as a result head coach Nick Velazquez has been named the All-Northern Section Coach of the Year.
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County breaks ground on first 24-hour homeless shelter, neighbors mad at location
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County broke ground on its first ever 24-hour homeless shelter at 550 Lay Ave. in Red Bluff. The plot of land is 15 acres and construction crews just began work on the lot recently. The county says if construction goes as planned, the shelter will be completed in 300 days. The new shelter will be called the PATH (Poor and the Homeless Tehama County) Navigation Center and it is part of PATH plaza.
Daycare owner suits up as The Grinch for Yuba City families
YUBA CITY — The Grinch is a Christmas favorite around the holidays but not many children expected to see the character in person — until now. Families in Yuba City are getting a green surprise just days before Santa arrives.The Grinch calls the mountains of Whoville home but is making appearances in Yuba City leading up to Christmas."They'll have boxes near the door labeled by the tree. I'll come in, look around, act a little silly," said Vanessa Oliver.She's a Yuba City daycare owner who is spending the holiday break in costume offering her services as the Grinch to her...
actionnewsnow.com
Felon arrested after a peaceful armed standoff in Oroville Thursday evening
OROVILLE, Calif. - Butte Sheriff’s Office says that a felon on Post Release Community Supervision was arrested on a no bail arrest warrant in Oroville after a SWAT Team peacefully resolved an armed standoff on Thursday at 5:25 p.m. Deputies received a 911 call from a homeowner, who had...
actionnewsnow.com
Man charged in Chico Christmas decoration thefts
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was charged with stealing inflatable Christmas displays from homes and businesses in Chico on Thursday. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 38-year-old Wayland Rudd was charged with possession of more than $950 of stolen property. Rudd was arrested late Tuesday night after Chico...
actionnewsnow.com
Shop and skate at the Chico Ice Rink
CHICO, Calif. - Happening Thursday, the Chico Ice Rink’s first-ever shop and skate. Head to Downtown Chico to hit the ice and pop-up shops around the rink. There will be a variety of local small businesses from clothes to candles to whimsical art. Shop and skate will be happening...
actionnewsnow.com
Man found dead in Little Chico Creek
CHICO, Calif. - A man was found dead in Little Chico Creek near Windchime Park Thursday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Police, firefighters and EMS responded to Windchime Park at about 9:30 a.m. Police said foul play is not suspected. The Chico Police Department is investigating the death.
actionnewsnow.com
Two inflatable Christmas unicorns returned to their family just in time for Christmas
CHICO, Calif. - Two of the Christmas inflatables stolen by Wayland Rudd from a Chico home on Dec. 20 were returned to their owners. The Chico Police Department returned Candy Cane and Rainbow, two inflatable Christmas unicorns, to their family. Rudd had stolen at least six inflatables from Chico homes...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested on multiple charges including stealing packages in Chico on Friday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police say that a man was arrested after a call was received from a person in the West Avenues area regarding someone stealing a package off of their front porch on Friday at 8:12 a.m. The person who called police was able to give an accurate...
kubaradio.com
Mail Theft Arrest in Sutter County
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a 23 year-old Yuba City man for alleged mail theft among other charges. According to a social media post from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Shorey observed the driver of a 2005 Lexus taking mail from mailboxes along Richland Rd in Yuba City.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect with stolen Christmas decorations arrested in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department is looking for people who had their holiday decorations stolen from their front yard after arresting a suspect Tuesday night. The police department said it arrested a suspect who had multiple stolen inflatable Christmas decorations. The decorations were recovered but the police department...
Comments / 0