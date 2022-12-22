ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mynspr.org

New Chico police chief | Redding casino opposition | Earthquake aftermath

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Dec. 22. NSPR Headlines will be on break Friday and Monday, and it will return Tuesday, Dec. 27. Chico City Council confirms police chief appointment. The Chico City Council Tuesday unanimously confirmed the appointment of Billy Aldridge as...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville looking to fill police vacancies amid hiring new chief

OROVILLE, Calif. - Oroville City Council voted Tuesday night to hire Bill LaGrone as the newest full-time Police Chief. LaGrone was chief from 2009 - 2019 and was interim chief this year. He says the biggest issue is the department's staffing right now. "We are tremendously understaffed right now," said...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Overcoming the odds: Chico girl lives with rare disorder

The family of a young girl diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder shares her story with Action News Now. Overcoming the odds: Chico girl lives with rare disorder. The family of a young girl diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder shares her story with Action News Now.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Construction woes delaying Oroville Hospital expansion

OROVILLE, Calif. - Construction on the Oroville Hospital expansion kicked off in 2019, but it's gone through a series of delays. Mayor Chuck Reynolds says supply issues during and following the pandemic pushed the completion date from Jan. 2023 to Nov. 2023. "When you start a hospital project again with...
OROVILLE, CA
Paradise Post

All-Northern Section football teams announced, led by Grant Foster as Offensive MVP

The 2022 football season was filled with strong performances from many teams across the Northern Section, most notably the Orland High School football team being just one of two CIF teams to go undefeated. The Trojans went 15-0 en route to a Division 5-A state championship, and as a result head coach Nick Velazquez has been named the All-Northern Section Coach of the Year.
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County breaks ground on first 24-hour homeless shelter, neighbors mad at location

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County broke ground on its first ever 24-hour homeless shelter at 550 Lay Ave. in Red Bluff. The plot of land is 15 acres and construction crews just began work on the lot recently. The county says if construction goes as planned, the shelter will be completed in 300 days. The new shelter will be called the PATH (Poor and the Homeless Tehama County) Navigation Center and it is part of PATH plaza.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Daycare owner suits up as The Grinch for Yuba City families

YUBA CITY — The Grinch is a Christmas favorite around the holidays but not many children expected to see the character in person — until now. Families in Yuba City are getting a green surprise just days before Santa arrives.The Grinch calls the mountains of Whoville home but is making appearances in Yuba City leading up to Christmas."They'll have boxes near the door labeled by the tree. I'll come in, look around, act a little silly," said Vanessa Oliver.She's a Yuba City daycare owner who is spending the holiday break in costume offering her services as the Grinch to her...
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man charged in Chico Christmas decoration thefts

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was charged with stealing inflatable Christmas displays from homes and businesses in Chico on Thursday. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 38-year-old Wayland Rudd was charged with possession of more than $950 of stolen property. Rudd was arrested late Tuesday night after Chico...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shop and skate at the Chico Ice Rink

CHICO, Calif. - Happening Thursday, the Chico Ice Rink’s first-ever shop and skate. Head to Downtown Chico to hit the ice and pop-up shops around the rink. There will be a variety of local small businesses from clothes to candles to whimsical art. Shop and skate will be happening...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man found dead in Little Chico Creek

CHICO, Calif. - A man was found dead in Little Chico Creek near Windchime Park Thursday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Police, firefighters and EMS responded to Windchime Park at about 9:30 a.m. Police said foul play is not suspected. The Chico Police Department is investigating the death.
CHICO, CA
kubaradio.com

Mail Theft Arrest in Sutter County

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a 23 year-old Yuba City man for alleged mail theft among other charges. According to a social media post from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Shorey observed the driver of a 2005 Lexus taking mail from mailboxes along Richland Rd in Yuba City.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

