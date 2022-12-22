ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 3

Related
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Clinic Open with Limited Services

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Clinic will be open on Friday, Dec. 23 with limited services. All patients who should come in for their appointments will be contacted. The clinic was closed on Thursday after suffering a major systems failure. “Our I.T. department is working diligently to correct the issue,” clinic staff said in a statement on social media.”
Hutch Post

Back to normal accident reporting in Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have notified Hutch Post that the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan is no longer in effect. Law Enforcement will now respond to all non-emergency accidents. With that said, there are still a few slick areas, especially on the side streets. Please drive safely!
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Title work issues continue at Treasurer's office

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Treasurer Brenda Kowitz said they are having problems with the computer program at their office and cannot process any title work. As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the computer problems in Topeka were not resolved. Reno County is closed on Friday and Monday in observance...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

54 years of Santa: Kansas man recalls a life in red and white

GREAT BEND — Randy Smith made a life of law enforcement. It may come as a surprise, but he also made it as a Santa. Since 1968, Smith has donned the red and white costume of the jolly fellow for local Christmas celebrations. Now 54 years and many Christmas wishes later, this will likely be his last year playing Santa Claus.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Full time start date set for new city manager

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — New Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis will begin his full time duties with the city January 9, according to a release from the city on Wednesday. Francis is moving from Great Bend with his family before the first of the year. He received his certified public...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Youth Services kids to get Christmas, thanks to FOP

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — Hutchinson Police FOP Lodge #7 and Reno County Deputy Sheriff FOP Lodge #18 gave a matching donation of $1,000 each to Reno County Youth Services Thursday. Each youth in the shelter will receive a $100 gift card for Christmas. "We appreciate the $2,000 in gift...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Zoo’s beloved baby chimpanzee has died

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The baby chimpanzee that brought worldwide attention to the Sedgwick County Zoo has died. The zoo posted a message on Facebook just before noon on Thursday saying that 5-week-old Kucheza was found dead, cradled in his mother’s arms Thursday morning. “Friends, our hearts are broken today. It is with the greatest […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Thousands in Kansas without power

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
PERRY, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansas Gas Customers Still Paying 2021 Storm Costs

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) – As severe winter weather rolls through Kansas, many residents are seeing new fees on their utility bills to pay for a record storm last year. The Kansas News Service reports that starting this month, Kansas Gas Service customers will notice a separate fee that raises their monthly bill by about $5 dollars. It’s connected to a storm in February of 2021 that knocked out power to much of the country and sent natural gas prices soaring.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Police Department Activates Emergency Accident Reporting Plan

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Police Department has activated the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan. This includes any non-hit-and-run accident where no injuries, alcohol or drugs are involved, and where the vehicles involved can be moved. Drivers are instructed to exchange insurance information and to fill out an accident report available at most local convenience stores or online at www.hutchgov.com.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Power restored to New Market Square in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Power has been restored to a little more than 1,000 Evergy customers in west Wichita. The outage was focused around 21st and Maize Road to 29th and Tyler where the busy New Market Square shopping center is located. Evergy has yet to confirm the cause...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Chaplains to feed first responders Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The chaplains for law enforcement and the fire department in Hutchinson are going to feed those they serve on Christmas Day. "Partnering with Elliott Mortuary and Hog Wild, we're going to feed all first responders who are on duty Christmas Day and who are serving our community," said Chaplain Richard Haley. "We're going to take meals to some and then some are going to come to our church and pick them up there."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

'We might get there, we might not': Passengers at Wichita airport face multiple cancellations, delays Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Passengers flying through Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport faced multiple weather-related delays and cancellations Thursday. Airport officials in Wichita said staff spent the morning cleaning off runways and deploying snow plows. At least 12 departing flights were canceled, along with nine arrivals. “I worried about it...
WICHITA, KS
KMZU

Evergy customers without power

LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
LIBERTY, MO
Hutch Post

Friday accident sends one to hospital

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — An accident Friday morning sent one person to the hospital. According to official reports, the Reno County Sheriff's Office responded to Yoder Road and Eales Road South of Highway 50 Friday morning just after 11 a.m., where 43-year-old Anna Stach was traveling south on Yoder Rd in her 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. Stach hit a patch of ice causing her to lose control striking the northbound guardrail. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled three times before coming to rest on the roof.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy