HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The chaplains for law enforcement and the fire department in Hutchinson are going to feed those they serve on Christmas Day. "Partnering with Elliott Mortuary and Hog Wild, we're going to feed all first responders who are on duty Christmas Day and who are serving our community," said Chaplain Richard Haley. "We're going to take meals to some and then some are going to come to our church and pick them up there."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO