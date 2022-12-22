ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, and Three Other Vikings Named to 2023 Pro Bowl

By Will Ragatz
 2 days ago

The Vikings were one of just six teams with five or more Pro Bowl selections.

Five Vikings players were selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl games: WR Justin Jefferson, QB Kirk Cousins, OLB Za'Darius Smith, TE T.J. Hockenson, and LS Andrew DePaola. Jefferson, Smith, and DePaola are starters.

The 11-3 Vikings are one of just six teams with at least five Pro Bowl selections. The Eagles, Cowboys, Chiefs, 49ers, and Ravens all had at least six.

This year's Pro Bowl is no longer a traditional game. Instead, players will compete in a series of skills competitions throughout the week and a flag football game on Sunday, February 5th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Rosters were selected by coaches, players, and fans, with each group's vote counting equally.

The Vikings also have nine alternates. RB Dalvin Cook, FB C.J. Ham, OLB Danielle Hunter, and KR Kene Nwangwu are first alternates, putting them in line to go if someone ahead of them withdraws due to injury or Super Bowl participation. T Christian Darrisaw, S Harrison Smith, and C Garrett Bradbury are second alternates. LB Eric Kendricks and ST Kris Boyd are third alternates.

There aren't any super blatant snubs there. Darrisaw is arguably the Vikings' second-best player, but he's essentially missed four full games and only three tackles make it in each conference. Smith has had a great season, but being part of one of the league's worst pass defenses hurts him. Brian O'Neill should at least be an alternate, one would think.

Jefferson was one of the overall leading vote-getters among fans and makes his third Pro Bowl in three seasons. The NFL's leading receiver is also in line to be a first team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

Cousins is going to his fourth Pro Bowl (2016, '19, '21), but this is his first time being selected outright. He was an alternate in the previous three instances. Cousins is coming off being named the NFC offensive player of the week earlier on Wednesday.

Hockenson is headed to his second Pro Bowl after making it with the Lions in 2020. He was acquired via trade on November 1st and has given the Vikings' offense a major boost.

This is Pro Bowl No. 3 for Smith, who made it in 2019 and '20 as a member of the Packers. He has 10 sacks this season and has been a massive free agent addition for the Vikings' defense.

DePaola, the Vikings' 35-year-old long snapper, has made his first career Pro Bowl. He has a great story : he was a walk-on at Rutgers, became their long snapper because the starter got injured, and worked various non-football jobs before making his NFL debut with the Buccaneers at age 27.

Of course, the Vikings will be hoping none of their players participate in the Pro Bowl festivities this year — they've got their eyes on a Super Bowl appearance.

InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
