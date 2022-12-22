ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Be golden, here to start the next 50 years”: ASEAN-Japan Centre launched the special website dedicated to the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation

 2 days ago
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022--

ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) launched the special website dedicated to the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation to celebrate the anniversary in 2023. The website is primarily in Japanese language, while automatic translation in 12 major languages spoken in the ASEAN Member States is also available.

The website for the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation

URL: https://aseanjapan50.jp/

In 2023, commemorative events for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation will be held in the ASEAN Member States and Japan throughout the year. The governments of ASEAN and Japan will accredit a wide range of events taking place in the ASEAN Member States or Japan as commemorative events celebrating the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation. These authorized events will be permitted to use the official logo and catchphrase of the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, and their information will be available on the website’s event calendar. Submission of applications for accreditation will be available from the website. Please refer to its guideline for the eligibility and other information on the website.

In addition to introducing these commemorative events, the website also features “The People of ASEAN-Japan” (updated monthly), which introduces the people who are contributing to connecting and deepening the mutual understanding among the people of the ASEAN Member States and Japan, as well as “Happy ASEAN-Japan 50!” (Coming soon) to share the congratulatory photo messages from various people.

Further, the website will also conduct a series of campaigns titled “GOLDEN BRIDGE” for the people of the ASEAN Member States and Japan to celebrate the anniversary together. To start with, an Instagram photo challenge will start from January until July 2023. The topic of challenge will change every two months, and in each period, five winners will be chosen by lot. The winners will receive exclusive items commemorating the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation from AJC. From February, there will be a movie production campaign, in which creators from all ASEAN Member States and Japan will collaborate to produce the ASEAN-Japan 50 th anniversary movie. Details will be announced on the website and Instagram (@aseanjapancentre_pr) in due course.

CONTACT: ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) PR Unit

Tomoko Miyauchi (MS)

URL:https://www.asean.or.jp/en/

TEL: +81 (0)3-5402-8118

E-mail:toiawase_ga@asean.or.jp

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

