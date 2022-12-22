Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes Live Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to end their three-game losing streak at home on Wednesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-1) and Arizona Coyotes (10-15-5) will meet for the second time on Wednesday, once again at T-Mobile Arena, as Vegas hopes to get back to its winning ways.

The Golden Knights' loss on Monday put them below .500 at home on the season, a losing trend that they will seek to put an end to starting with a win on Wednesday night.

Here's how you can watch Wednesday's game:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Illegal check to the head against Coyotes forward Nick Ritchie.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Game is scoreless. Vegas is out shooting Arizona 13-4.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

PENALTY: Too many players on the ice for Arizona.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights defenseman Daniil Miromanov with the deflected power-play goal. 1-0, Vegas.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Arizona answers with a goal from defenseman Juuso Valimaki. Game is tied 1-1.

END OF SECOND PERIOD: Game is all even at 1-1.

START OF THIRD PERIOD:

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Jonas Rondbjerg for elbowing.

PENALTY: Coyotes forward Clayton Keller heads to the box for interference.

PENALTY: Keller goes back to the box for cross-checking.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Golden Knights captain Mark Stone deflects in defenseman Alex Pietrangelo's shot on the power play. 2-1, Vegas.

SCORING UPDATE #4: Vegas forward William Carrier scores on the three-on-one breakaway to give the Golden Knights a 3-1 lead.

SCORING UPDATE #5: Coyotes forward Christian Fischer answers with a goal to trim the deficit back to just a goal.

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar penalized for cross-checking.

SCORING UPDATE #6: Stone rebounds to earn the short-handed goal. 4-2, Vegas.

SCORING UPDATE #7: Golden Knights forward Michael Amadio tips it in to extend Vegas' lead to 5-2.

FINAL: Golden Knights get back in the win column with 5-2 victory over Arizona.

Vegas will look to split its four-game homestand when it hosts the St. Louis Blues on Friday.