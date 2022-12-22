ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNLV 74, SOUTHERN MISS 63

Percentages: FG .431, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Arnold 1-3, Pinckney 1-4, Aguirre 0-1, Hart 0-1, Ivory 0-1, Crowley 0-4, Haase 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Haase, Pinckney). Turnovers: 25 (Crowley 7, Arnold 4, Harris 4, Haase 3, Pinckney 3, Aguirre, Hart, Ivory, Morman).
HATTIESBURG, MS
Houston 19, Tennessee 14

Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Drive: 5 plays, 60 yards, 3:09. Key Plays: Willis 9 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine on 3rd-and-9; Willis 3 run on 4th-and-1. Tennessee 7, Houston 0. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Drive: 12 plays, 74 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Mills 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Driskel...
TENNESSEE STATE
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24

Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. Drive: 8 plays, 84 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Cousins 25 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 13 pass to J.Jefferson. Minnesota 7, N.Y. Giants 0. Second Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 40, 9:40. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Cousins 12 pass to J.Jefferson;...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10

Cle_Watson 12 run (York kick), 14:55. Drive: 5 plays, 30 yards, 2:49. Key Play: Delpit 40 interception return to New Orleans 30. Cleveland 7, New Orleans 0. Cle_FG York 30, 4:07. Drive: 17 plays, 60 yards, 8:44. Key Plays: Chubb 11 run on 3rd-and-11; Watson 14 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-11; Watson 5 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-10; Watson 21 pass to Cooper on 4th-and-5. Cleveland 10, New Orleans 0.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

