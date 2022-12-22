Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio witness reports rectangular object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshPickerington, OH
Related
WATCH: Michigan coach Juwan Howard gets restrained and swears at own players during defeat
Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard had to be held back by players after losing to the University of North Carolina Wednesday, less than a year after he got into a fight with an opposing coach.
South Carolina gets past Western Kentucky
Meechie Johnson scored a career-high 25 points to lead South Carolina to a 65-58 victory over Western Kentucky on Thursday
SFGate
UNLV 74, SOUTHERN MISS 63
Percentages: FG .431, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Arnold 1-3, Pinckney 1-4, Aguirre 0-1, Hart 0-1, Ivory 0-1, Crowley 0-4, Haase 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Haase, Pinckney). Turnovers: 25 (Crowley 7, Arnold 4, Harris 4, Haase 3, Pinckney 3, Aguirre, Hart, Ivory, Morman).
collegehoopstoday.com
The Breakfast Buffet: Dan Hurley, the Big Ten doesn’t have a clear top challenger to Purdue, Missouri
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
SFGate
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Drive: 5 plays, 60 yards, 3:09. Key Plays: Willis 9 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine on 3rd-and-9; Willis 3 run on 4th-and-1. Tennessee 7, Houston 0. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Drive: 12 plays, 74 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Mills 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Driskel...
SFGate
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. Drive: 8 plays, 84 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Cousins 25 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 13 pass to J.Jefferson. Minnesota 7, N.Y. Giants 0. Second Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 40, 9:40. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Cousins 12 pass to J.Jefferson;...
SFGate
New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10
Cle_Watson 12 run (York kick), 14:55. Drive: 5 plays, 30 yards, 2:49. Key Play: Delpit 40 interception return to New Orleans 30. Cleveland 7, New Orleans 0. Cle_FG York 30, 4:07. Drive: 17 plays, 60 yards, 8:44. Key Plays: Chubb 11 run on 3rd-and-11; Watson 14 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-11; Watson 5 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-10; Watson 21 pass to Cooper on 4th-and-5. Cleveland 10, New Orleans 0.
Comments / 0