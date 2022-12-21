Read full article on original website
NSD Recap: Michigan State lands 2nd consecutive Top 25 class
Michigan State football had an eventful National Signing Day on Dec. 21, and the Spartans wrapped up a December full of ups and downs on the recruiting trail with a strong finish. MSU signed all 14 high school verbal commits that they had coming into the day, and added a...
TCU Coach Names Key To Beating Michigan
Don't look now, but the College Football Playoff starts in only eight days. Georgia is set to play Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while TCU is going to take on Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. The winners of these two games will then meet on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium for a chance to win a championship.
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]
For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
Be Careful What You Wish For
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan want to run the ball well and often, there's no doubt about that, and obviously TCU head coach Sonny Dykes knows that. Dykes recently appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and broke down his plan for slowing down the Wolverines. "That's going to be the...
diehardsport.com
Four-Star Committed Elsewhere Does Not Sign With School, Plans On Michigan Visit
While Michigan’s 2023 class ranks No. 16 overall, the Wolverines might not be done either. They are targetting some other recruits still unsigned but also Cameron Brandt, a four-star defensive lineman and Stanford commit (who did not sign), which is being reported by 247sports’ Greg Biggins:
MLive.com
Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan
Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
mgoblue
Michigan Announces ’23 Schedule, New Weekday Ticket Policy
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan baseball team and head coach Tracy Smith announced the 2023 schedule on Friday (Dec. 23). The season will include 25 home games at the Wilpon Complex, home of Ray Fisher Stadium. Michigan will open its 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 in Arizona...
Early National Signing Day 2022: Michigan Wolverines are King of Michigan, but Spartans are not far behind
Early National Signing Day 2022: Where Michigan's top 2023 football prospects are expected to sign The University of Michigan is the king of Michigan recruiting with commitments from 4-star Dexter running back Cole Cabana, 4-star West Bloomfield offensive lineman Amir Herring, 3-star West ...
lansingcitypulse.com
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
Juwan Howard's sideline tirade during Michigan's UNC loss goes viral, evokes college basketball media reaction
Howard received a five-game suspension and fine last season after he hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after a loss to the Badgers. He apologized for his actions in the aftermath. Michigan played multiple close games but has not finished the job against Virginia, Kentucky and now...
Football World Reacts To Big Ten's Major 5-Star Transfer
Michigan State scored a major transfer commitment on Wednesday. Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, who entered the portal earlier this month, announced his decision to join the Spartans on Wednesday. "Giving out favors held me back," Adeleye wrote on Twitter. "Standing on business now." Rivals rated Adeleye as...
Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
diehardsport.com
TCU Star DB Take Swipe At Michigan Ahead Of CFB Semifinal?
Michigan and TCU will square off in a little over a week for a spot in the championship game. Ahead of the game, TCU’s top defensive back, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson called out Michigan’s offense to be similar to Texas’:. Texas is 8-4 on the season.
Addicted To Quack
Ducks Drop Tourney Final to #3 Ohio State
Freshman Forward Grace VanSlooten led Oregon with 29 points on 11 - 16 shooting against #3 Ohio State this afternoon in the final of the San Diego Invitational. Unfortunately, VanSlooten was the only Duck player to shoot 50 percent or better and the Ducks fell to the Buckeyes 84 - 67. Oregon was overwhelmed a bit in the 2nd quarter and never quite recovered. For the game, Oregon went 5 - 25 from beyond the 3-point arc and shot only 41 percent overall from the field. The Ducks were down to 8 players as Freshman Guard Jennah Isai left the team yesterday for undisclosed personal reasons.
Pride Of Detroit
Detroit Lions altering travel plans to avoid Michigan winter storm
The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers play on Saturday in Week 16, which already requires some adjustment from the normal Sunday game schedule. Essentially, the typical Tuesday-off day was eliminated and each of the practice days were pushed up on the calendar, with Thursday representing the day they need to declare their injury designations.
13abc.com
Toledo Fire Chief Graduates with Doctorate in Leadership, Plans to Implement Trainings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In high-stress situations, when firefighters risk their lives, having competent leadership in every rank is critically important. Deputy Chief of Operations at Toledo Fire and Rescue Bryce Blair knows this better than most. The firefighter of almost 30 years recently graduated with a Doctorate of Education...
13abc.com
Diocese of Toledo: Christ the King’s principal reinstated, allegations false
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Diocese of Toledo on Thursday announced that the allegation against Christ the King’s principal is unsubstantiated. According to a statement released by the Diocese of Toledo, Lucas County Children Services reported to the Diocese of Toledo that the allegations were unsubstantiated. In addition, under Ohio Law, the investigation determined there was no occurrence of child abuse.
Former Ann Arbor McDonald’s to be replaced by Mexican restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A former Ann Arbor=area McDonald’s is on its way to becoming a Mexican restaurant. A combined preliminary and final site plan for Don Juan, a Mexican restaurant chain in Michigan and Ohio, was approved by the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Watch the Fiesta Bowl on the big screen for free at Saline’s Emagine theater
SALINE, MI - Want to watch the College Football Playoffs on the big screen? An Ann Arbor-area theater is making it happen. The Emagine Saline, a movie theater at 1335 E. Michigan Ave., will air all three playoff games on one of its theater-size screens for free, according to its website.
3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo
When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
