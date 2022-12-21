ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

TCU Coach Names Key To Beating Michigan

Don't look now, but the College Football Playoff starts in only eight days. Georgia is set to play Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while TCU is going to take on Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. The winners of these two games will then meet on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium for a chance to win a championship.
FORT WORTH, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]

For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Be Careful What You Wish For

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan want to run the ball well and often, there's no doubt about that, and obviously TCU head coach Sonny Dykes knows that. Dykes recently appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and broke down his plan for slowing down the Wolverines. "That's going to be the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan

Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Announces ’23 Schedule, New Weekday Ticket Policy

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan baseball team and head coach Tracy Smith announced the 2023 schedule on Friday (Dec. 23). The season will include 25 home games at the Wilpon Complex, home of Ray Fisher Stadium. Michigan will open its 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 in Arizona...
ANN ARBOR, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

The next big scandal at MSU?

I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Big Ten's Major 5-Star Transfer

Michigan State scored a major transfer commitment on Wednesday. Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, who entered the portal earlier this month, announced his decision to join the Spartans on Wednesday. "Giving out favors held me back," Adeleye wrote on Twitter. "Standing on business now." Rivals rated Adeleye as...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
ANN ARBOR, MI
diehardsport.com

TCU Star DB Take Swipe At Michigan Ahead Of CFB Semifinal?

Michigan and TCU will square off in a little over a week for a spot in the championship game. Ahead of the game, TCU’s top defensive back, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson called out Michigan’s offense to be similar to Texas’:. Texas is 8-4 on the season.
FORT WORTH, TX
Addicted To Quack

Ducks Drop Tourney Final to #3 Ohio State

Freshman Forward Grace VanSlooten led Oregon with 29 points on 11 - 16 shooting against #3 Ohio State this afternoon in the final of the San Diego Invitational. Unfortunately, VanSlooten was the only Duck player to shoot 50 percent or better and the Ducks fell to the Buckeyes 84 - 67. Oregon was overwhelmed a bit in the 2nd quarter and never quite recovered. For the game, Oregon went 5 - 25 from beyond the 3-point arc and shot only 41 percent overall from the field. The Ducks were down to 8 players as Freshman Guard Jennah Isai left the team yesterday for undisclosed personal reasons.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions altering travel plans to avoid Michigan winter storm

The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers play on Saturday in Week 16, which already requires some adjustment from the normal Sunday game schedule. Essentially, the typical Tuesday-off day was eliminated and each of the practice days were pushed up on the calendar, with Thursday representing the day they need to declare their injury designations.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Diocese of Toledo: Christ the King’s principal reinstated, allegations false

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Diocese of Toledo on Thursday announced that the allegation against Christ the King’s principal is unsubstantiated. According to a statement released by the Diocese of Toledo, Lucas County Children Services reported to the Diocese of Toledo that the allegations were unsubstantiated. In addition, under Ohio Law, the investigation determined there was no occurrence of child abuse.
TOLEDO, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo

When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
TOLEDO, OH

