Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio witness reports rectangular object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshPickerington, OH
Related
MLive.com
CFB Playoff predictions: Georgia vs. Ohio State picks and odds
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The College Football Playoff is nearly upon us and the matchup between Georgia and Ohio State features a couple of teams that got...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains Ohio State's path to be successful against Georgia in the Peach Bowl
Cole Cubelic understands what Ohio State is up against in the Peach Bowl against Georgia, and still believes the Buckeyes have a chance to be successful. But he’s not offering a guarantee in that regard, however, it’s still feasible and possible. “Georgia doesn’t have a dominant edge presence...
Bucknuts Happy Hour: Why can't Ohio State figure out NIL? | How Buckeyes shift to underdog mentality
Welcome to the weekend and the holidays! No. 4 Ohio State hasn't played a game since the team lost to No. 2 Michigan nearly a month ago but that doesn't mean there hasn't been a lot going on. The Buckeyes continued their preparation for the College Football Playoff semifinal and...
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Which Chris Holtmann-era player would best complement this current team?
Another week, another spicy college basketball-related debate between the two characters who also bring you the Bucketheads basketball podcast each and every week. This week, Connor and Justin are taking a look at which former Buckeyes would complement this season’s team the best. But first, a recap. Last week,...
landgrantholyland.com
Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women sweep San Diego Invitational with win over No. 16 Oregon
The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team faced their toughest non-conference stretch of the regular season, this week in San Diego, California. Part of the San Diego Invitational, the Scarlet and Gray faced an unranked, but high-caliber, USF Bulls and then the No. 16 Oregon Ducks 24 hours later.
Ohio State football: Peach Bowl could be a program-changing game
The Ohio State football team is about a week away from a Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia. This could be a program-defining game. The Ohio State football program and head coach Ryan Day have been taking their fair share of criticism over the past month. A second consecutive loss to Michigan, a lackluster recruiting cycle, and problems with NIL have all taken their toll on the program.
landgrantholyland.com
Three early enrollees for 2023 to watch from the recruiting class
As I write this article, it dawned on me that it is going to be published on Festivus. For those of you who are like the Minnich family and celebrate Festivus, I hope that your Airing Of Grievances go well, and nobody gets hurt during The Feats Of Strength. This...
Ohio State’s 1 fatal flaw that could doom them vs. Georgia in College Football Playoff
The Ohio State Buckeyes have as good a case to be made as a College Football Playoff contender as any team in the nation, even as they prepare to take on a juggernaut, the Georgia Bulldogs, in the Peach Bowl. Ohio State football has a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback, an offense that can explode at any moment and a defense that can pressure the opposing passer.
Addicted To Quack
Ducks Drop Tourney Final to #3 Ohio State
Freshman Forward Grace VanSlooten led Oregon with 29 points on 11 - 16 shooting against #3 Ohio State this afternoon in the final of the San Diego Invitational. Unfortunately, VanSlooten was the only Duck player to shoot 50 percent or better and the Ducks fell to the Buckeyes 84 - 67. Oregon was overwhelmed a bit in the 2nd quarter and never quite recovered. For the game, Oregon went 5 - 25 from beyond the 3-point arc and shot only 41 percent overall from the field. The Ducks were down to 8 players as Freshman Guard Jennah Isai left the team yesterday for undisclosed personal reasons.
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]
For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State signed a bunch of football players who want to be Buckeyes — and that’s a good thing
As it currently stands, Ohio State has the 5th-ranked recruiting class in all of college football... for 2023, that is. I guess I felt the need to clarify because I know some of you are already bell-aching about the 2024 class as well, but I simply do not have the mental energy to deal with “fans” who choose to be preemptively pissed off about current high school juniors.
Ohio State vs. Georgia preview: Film expert breakdown on why the Buckeyes’ offense should go fast
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On Wednesday Buckeye Talk, welcome cleveland.com football film expert Lance Reisland to the show for the first time. Lance has appeared on Orange and Brown Talk to discuss the Browns many times, and has written film breakdowns on both the Buckeyes and Browns, but on this episode he joins Doug Lesmerises to discuss the Ohio State-Georgia matchup.
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 22, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Dogs add 3 on Day 2 of early signing period
Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, now eight days away from their college football playoff semifinal vs the Ohio State Buckeyes, added three more future players on Thursday’s second day of the early signing period, bringing the two-day total to 27. The Dogs and the Buckeyes play New Year’s Eve night in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
landgrantholyland.com
Play Like a Girl Podcast: Was Ryan Day on the Naughty or Nice List this year?
On LGHL’s “Play Like a Girl” podcast, Megan Husslein and Jami Jurich welcome in friends from around the LGHL, Ohio State, and sporting worlds to talk about everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between. Listen to the...
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24
This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Burgers in Columbus
Burgers. The classic food item that might be more American than baseball and apple pie combined. They can be found on the menu at just about any casual restaurant, but many places throughout Columbus specialize in these sandwiches, and our readers know where to go to find them. For the...
One critical in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop section of Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Columbian Avenue at approximately 9:42 p.m., Columbus police said, where the victim was standing on a sidewalk. There a person from a vehicle fired multiple […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbus
Columbus might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbus.
WIBC.com
Woman Suspected of Kidnapping 5-Month-Old Twins in Ohio Arrested in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman suspected of stealing a car with 5-month-old twins inside was arrested Thursday in Indianapolis. The two children were Kason and Kyair Thomass. Their mom was working as a DoorDash driver in Columbus, Ohio when her car was stolen Monday night. Kyair was found near the...
Comments / 0