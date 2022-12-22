ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (calf) available on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McCollum has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder on Friday. Our models expect him to play 36.6 minutes against Oklahoma City. McCollum's Friday projection includes 23.8 points,...
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Thunder (12/23/2022)

A look at three key numbers related to Friday’s game in Paycom Center between New Orleans and Oklahoma City (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 50/51/92: CJ McCollum’s shooting percentages in the major categories over the last four games (field goals, three-pointers, free throws, respectively), an illustration of how the 10-year NBA veteran is breaking out in the second half of December. During a stretch that dates back to Dec. 15 at Utah, McCollum is 47/95 from the field, 20/39 from three-point range and 12/13 on foul shots, capped by his 40-point eruption Thursday in a 126-117 victory over San Antonio. McCollum has a total of eight games this season in which he’s dropped in 11 or more buckets from the floor, with half of those instances coming over the last eight days. Over his first 23 games of this season prior to his recent hot span, McCollum was shooting 40 percent from the field and 32 percent on treys, but in just four games, he’s increased his 2022-23 rates to 42 and 36. Keep in mind, his career percentages are 46 from the field and 38 beyond the arc. UPDATE: McCollum is listed as questionable to play on New Orleans' injury report from 12:30 p.m.
New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10

Cle_Watson 12 run (York kick), 14:55. Drive: 5 plays, 30 yards, 2:49. Key Play: Delpit 40 interception return to New Orleans 30. Cleveland 7, New Orleans 0. Cle_FG York 30, 4:07. Drive: 17 plays, 60 yards, 8:44. Key Plays: Chubb 11 run on 3rd-and-11; Watson 14 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-11; Watson 5 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-10; Watson 21 pass to Cooper on 4th-and-5. Cleveland 10, New Orleans 0.
Houston 19, Tennessee 14

Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Drive: 5 plays, 60 yards, 3:09. Key Plays: Willis 9 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine on 3rd-and-9; Willis 3 run on 4th-and-1. Tennessee 7, Houston 0. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Drive: 12 plays, 74 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Mills 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Driskel...
CJ McCollum etches name in Pelicans history with monster game vs. Spurs

The New Orleans Pelicans may have been without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs, but they still had CJ McCollum. The Pelicans guard put up 40 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out nine assists in the 126-117 win, placing him alongside former Pelicans Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Tyreke Evans to put up at least 40 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a single game as per Will Guillory of The Athletic.
