ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Florida man accused of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend because she did not text him

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVtSa_0jquhpYw00

A Florida man is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend because she did not answer his texts or telephone calls, according to an arrest affidavit.

Carlos Lemont Jones II, 23, of Melbourne, was arrested Tuesday and charged with premeditated first-degree murder and deprivation of a firearm in the death of Sha’Dayla Johnson, 23, of Melbourne, according to Brevard County online booking and court records.

According to the Melbourne Police Department, Johnson was heading to work when she was confronted by Jones, WFTV reported. According to an arrest affidavit, Jones arrived at Johnson’s residence at about 7:40 a.m. EST after waking up “in an angry state” because the victim had not answered his text messages and telephone calls.

The victim’s father, Torrance Clark, told authorities that the couple had been dating for five months but had broken up two weeks ago, according to the affidavit. He added that he saw Jones in the driveway and then heard several shots. When he went to investigate, Clark said he found Johnson lying facedown on the carport floor.

Johnson was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to the affidavit, Jones surrendered to the Palm Bay Police Department about three hours after the shooting. In an interview with Melbourne police, Jones allegedly confessed to intentionally shooting Johnson with a semi-automatic 9 mm pistol.

When asked by a Melbourne police officer if he was remorseful for the shooting, Jones allegedly said “No,” adding that “if he had to do it again,” he also would have killed Clark, according to the affidavit.

Jones will be arraigned on Jan. 23, 2023, court records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wufe967.com

Florida hits new record with weapons found in carry-on luggage at airport

Airline passengers have brought a record number of guns in carry-on luggage to airports in Florida and across the country this year. According to a Dec. 16 press release from the Transportation Security Administration, 6,301 firearms have been intercepted at American airports this year, and more than 88% of them were loaded.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street

ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
ORLANDO, FL
tourcounsel.com

Orlando International Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Florida

If you have already spent several days in Orlando theme parks such as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios and now the only thing you want is to go shopping, Orlando International Premium Outlets is your best option to go shopping in Orlando at cheap prices in its most of 180 stores.
ORLANDO, FL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
113K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy