Dallas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

SFGate

Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24

Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. Drive: 8 plays, 84 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Cousins 25 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 13 pass to J.Jefferson. Minnesota 7, N.Y. Giants 0. Second Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 40, 9:40. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Cousins 12 pass to J.Jefferson;...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SFGate

Houston 19, Tennessee 14

Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Drive: 5 plays, 60 yards, 3:09. Key Plays: Willis 9 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine on 3rd-and-9; Willis 3 run on 4th-and-1. Tennessee 7, Houston 0. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Drive: 12 plays, 74 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Mills 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Driskel...
TENNESSEE STATE
SFGate

Kansas City 24, Seattle 10

KC_Toney 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:41. Drive: 9 plays, 63 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: Mahomes 16 pass to McKinnon; Pacheco 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Kansas City 7, Seattle 0. KC_McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:56. Drive: 7 plays, 53 yards, 3:21. Key Play: Mahomes 27 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-5. Kansas City 14, Seattle 0.
KANSAS CITY, MO
SFGate

Baltimore 17, Atlanta 9

Bal_FG Tucker 21, 8:02. Drive: 5 plays, 47 yards, 2:41. Key Plays: T.Huntley 40 pass to Watkins; T.Huntley 7 run on 3rd-and-10. Baltimore 3, Atlanta 0. Bal_FG Tucker 27, 12:42. Drive: 7 plays, 47 yards, 3:03. Key Play: T.Huntley 36 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-5. Baltimore 6, Atlanta 0. Bal_Robinson...
SFGate

Texans snap 9-game skid by beating skidding Titans 19-14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandin...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Golden State's Andrew Wiggins (adductor) remains out on Sunday

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wiggins will miss his tenth straight game with an adductor strain despite practicing in full on Friday. Expect Donte DiVincenzo to see more minutes against a Memphis team ranked fifth in defensive rating.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

