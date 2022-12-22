Read full article on original website
SFGate
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. Drive: 8 plays, 84 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Cousins 25 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 13 pass to J.Jefferson. Minnesota 7, N.Y. Giants 0. Second Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 40, 9:40. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Cousins 12 pass to J.Jefferson;...
SFGate
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Drive: 5 plays, 60 yards, 3:09. Key Plays: Willis 9 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine on 3rd-and-9; Willis 3 run on 4th-and-1. Tennessee 7, Houston 0. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Drive: 12 plays, 74 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Mills 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Driskel...
SFGate
Kansas City 24, Seattle 10
KC_Toney 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:41. Drive: 9 plays, 63 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: Mahomes 16 pass to McKinnon; Pacheco 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Kansas City 7, Seattle 0. KC_McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:56. Drive: 7 plays, 53 yards, 3:21. Key Play: Mahomes 27 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-5. Kansas City 14, Seattle 0.
5 takeaways from embarrassing Suns loss to West-leader Grizzlies
The Phoenix Suns were already going to be without Devin Booker (groin) and Cameron Payne (foot). Josh Okogie (hip) and Jock Landale (concussion protocol) returned, but the Suns were facing the West-leader Memphis Grizzlies, who got Desmond Bane back for the first time since early November. The Suns took two days off after having...
SFGate
Baltimore 17, Atlanta 9
Bal_FG Tucker 21, 8:02. Drive: 5 plays, 47 yards, 2:41. Key Plays: T.Huntley 40 pass to Watkins; T.Huntley 7 run on 3rd-and-10. Baltimore 3, Atlanta 0. Bal_FG Tucker 27, 12:42. Drive: 7 plays, 47 yards, 3:03. Key Play: T.Huntley 36 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-5. Baltimore 6, Atlanta 0. Bal_Robinson...
How to Watch Grizzlies-Warriors Game On Christmas Day
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-11) and Golden State Warriors (15-18) will play each other on Christmas Day in San Francisco. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
SFGate
Texans snap 9-game skid by beating skidding Titans 19-14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandin...
Dallas Mavericks unveil statue of Dirk Nowitzki
The Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. They’ll also unveil their new statue of one of the team’s greatest players, Dirk Nowitzki.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Andrew Wiggins (adductor) remains out on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wiggins will miss his tenth straight game with an adductor strain despite practicing in full on Friday. Expect Donte DiVincenzo to see more minutes against a Memphis team ranked fifth in defensive rating.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 118-117 road win against the New York Knicks
The Chicago Bulls beat the New York Knicks 118-117 last night, winning their third straight game.
