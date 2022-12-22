Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Houston family is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
CenterPoint Energy urges Houston residents to take precautions ahead of winter stormEdy ZooHouston, TX
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Should Rockets Trade For Trae Young If Hawks Guard Wants Out Of Atlanta?
If Trae Young requests a trade from the Hawks, should the Houston Rockets go all out for the All-Star guard?
Yardbarker
Shaquille O’Neal Says He Wants To Own Miami Heat Or Orlando Magic: "Anywhere In Florida..."
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal had one of the greatest careers we've ever seen from a superstar. As a 15x All-Star, 14x All-NBA player, and 4x champion, O'Neal accomplished great things during his NBA tenure. Interestingly enough, a lot of it came in one particular area of the country. If you...
SFGate
Buffalo 35, Chicago 13
Chi_Pettis 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 9:46. Drive: 9 plays, 64 yards, 5:19. Key Plays: V.Jones kick return to Chicago 36; Fields 20 pass to Pringle; Montgomery 28 run. Buf_Davis 19 pass from J.Allen (kick failed), 6:22. Drive: 7 plays, 71 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Hines kick return to Buffalo 29; J.Allen 24 pass to Knox; J.Allen 10 run on 3rd-and-6; Cook 24 run.
Could Trae Young Possibly Requesting A Trade Be Blueprint For Miami Heat's Next Move?
Two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks were in the Eastern Conference finals and on the verge of becoming a championship contender. Now, they are possibly on the way to losing their best player and beginning a rebuilding process that some are urging the Miami Heat to do the same. According to Bleacher Report, Hawks guard Trae Young may request a trade if the team isn't competitive the remainder of the season. Last year the Hawks lost to the Heat in the first round of the playoffs and are No. 8 in the conference standings at 16-16.
SFGate
Baltimore 17, Atlanta 9
Bal_FG Tucker 21, 8:02. Drive: 5 plays, 47 yards, 2:41. Key Plays: T.Huntley 40 pass to Watkins; T.Huntley 7 run on 3rd-and-10. Baltimore 3, Atlanta 0. Bal_FG Tucker 27, 12:42. Drive: 7 plays, 47 yards, 3:03. Key Play: T.Huntley 36 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-5. Baltimore 6, Atlanta 0. Bal_Robinson...
SFGate
New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10
Cle_Watson 12 run (York kick), 14:55. Drive: 5 plays, 30 yards, 2:49. Key Play: Delpit 40 interception return to New Orleans 30. Cleveland 7, New Orleans 0. Cle_FG York 30, 4:07. Drive: 17 plays, 60 yards, 8:44. Key Plays: Chubb 11 run on 3rd-and-11; Watson 14 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-11; Watson 5 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-10; Watson 21 pass to Cooper on 4th-and-5. Cleveland 10, New Orleans 0.
SFGate
Texans snap 9-game skid by beating skidding Titans 19-14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandin...
Balanced attack leads Jazz past Wizards, 120-112
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Malik Beasley scored 25 points and Jordan Clarkson added 23 to power the Utah Jazz past the reeling Washington Wizards 120-112 on Thursday night. “I was attacking the hole and not settling for 3s,” Beasley said. “I think there are some times where I get complacent so I got to keep attacking downhill.” Beasley made six […]
James Harden's career-high 21 assists tie 76ers franchise record
James Harden's career-high 21 assists tied Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks for the 76ers franchise record and Philadelphia overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Clippers on Friday night.
SFGate
Kansas City 24, Seattle 10
KC_Toney 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:41. Drive: 9 plays, 63 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: Mahomes 16 pass to McKinnon; Pacheco 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Kansas City 7, Seattle 0. KC_McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:56. Drive: 7 plays, 53 yards, 3:21. Key Play: Mahomes 27 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-5. Kansas City 14, Seattle 0.
SFGate
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. Drive: 8 plays, 84 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Cousins 25 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 13 pass to J.Jefferson. Minnesota 7, N.Y. Giants 0. Second Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 40, 9:40. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Cousins 12 pass to J.Jefferson;...
