ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manti, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.com

1 critical, another stable after double shooting in Payson home

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Two women were hospitalized after a double shooting in Utah County Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Noemi Sandoval of the Payson Police Department, the incident took place around 500 West Saddlebrook in Payson a short time before 2 p.m. Two women, described as being in...
PAYSON, UT
midutahradio.com

Missing Woman Found in Emery County

Authorities have located a woman missing since Tuesday. Kennedie Mykell Neathery, age 26, was last seen leaving her sister’s home in Venice Tuesday night and did not have her phone with her. According to Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis, Neathery was found on the Temple Mountain road in Emery County around noon today. He also shared that “she was alive, but not behaving appropriately so she was transported by ambulance to a hospital for further care.” We will update you with more information as it becomes available.
EMERY COUNTY, UT
midutahradio.com

Missing Woman Last Seen In Sevier County

Authorities are seeking the publics help in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Kennedie Mykell Neathery was last seen leaving her sister’s home in Venice at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis shared that Neathery left her phone at the home, so they have not been able to track her through that.
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Drivers in Utah County have rough morning drive

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Less than a 1/16 of an inch of snow caused more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 leaving Orem to Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involved multiple vehicles which blocked more than half the freeway, with cars...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

4,000 customers without power in Utah County

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Rep. Adam Robertson resigns from Utah Legislature

PROVO, Utah — Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, is stepping down from the Utah Legislature weeks before the 2023 legislative session starts on Jan. 17. Robertson was reelected for another two-year term in November after running unopposed to represent House District 60. The Utah County Republican Party announced Wednesday night that it had received Robertson’s resignation.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

An accused serial predator is back behind bars, but for how long?

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to the KSL Investigators that Joshua Homer, 26, was arrested Wednesday. The day before his latest arrest, Homer was the subject of a KSL investigation that revealed crimes against women spanning the last decade, but sentences amounting to less than a month in jail.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy