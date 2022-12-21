Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
Crews rescue woman injured while sledding on Horsetail Falls in Utah County
ALPINE, Utah (KUTV) — Crews rescued a 48-year-old woman who was injured while sledding near Alpine. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office said search and rescue crews were called to Horsetail Falls in Utah County shortly before 2:30 p.m. on reports of an injured woman. Related stories...
kjzz.com
1 critical, another stable after double shooting in Payson home
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Two women were hospitalized after a double shooting in Utah County Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Noemi Sandoval of the Payson Police Department, the incident took place around 500 West Saddlebrook in Payson a short time before 2 p.m. Two women, described as being in...
midutahradio.com
Missing Woman Found in Emery County
Authorities have located a woman missing since Tuesday. Kennedie Mykell Neathery, age 26, was last seen leaving her sister’s home in Venice Tuesday night and did not have her phone with her. According to Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis, Neathery was found on the Temple Mountain road in Emery County around noon today. He also shared that “she was alive, but not behaving appropriately so she was transported by ambulance to a hospital for further care.” We will update you with more information as it becomes available.
midutahradio.com
Missing Woman Last Seen In Sevier County
Authorities are seeking the publics help in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Kennedie Mykell Neathery was last seen leaving her sister’s home in Venice at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis shared that Neathery left her phone at the home, so they have not been able to track her through that.
kslnewsradio.com
Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
kslnewsradio.com
Drivers in Utah County have rough morning drive
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Less than a 1/16 of an inch of snow caused more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 leaving Orem to Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involved multiple vehicles which blocked more than half the freeway, with cars...
kjzz.com
Utah County Sheriff's Office searching for man who cut off his ankle monitor
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they said cut off his ankle monitor. Joshua Leo Marlow was previously booked into jail on drug-related charges when a judge released him with the GPS ankle monitor. The sheriff's office said the intention...
High-speed police chase leads to 4 arrested in Richfield
Four people have been arrested after a high-speed police chase in Richfield on Tuesday, Dec. 21, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
KUTV
Utah Health Department finds toxic bacteria around popular local, tourist destination
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing conducted by the State of Utah Health Department confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Spanish Fork's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. The announcement comes over two weeks after a...
KSLTV
4,000 customers without power in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
KSLTV
Rep. Adam Robertson resigns from Utah Legislature
PROVO, Utah — Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, is stepping down from the Utah Legislature weeks before the 2023 legislative session starts on Jan. 17. Robertson was reelected for another two-year term in November after running unopposed to represent House District 60. The Utah County Republican Party announced Wednesday night that it had received Robertson’s resignation.
KSLTV
An accused serial predator is back behind bars, but for how long?
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to the KSL Investigators that Joshua Homer, 26, was arrested Wednesday. The day before his latest arrest, Homer was the subject of a KSL investigation that revealed crimes against women spanning the last decade, but sentences amounting to less than a month in jail.
KSLTV
Gov. Cox, along with 24 other governors, call on President Biden to end Federal Public Health Emergency
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox signed a letter with 24 other governors calling on President Joe Biden to end the federal public health emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter states in part, “It has been nearly three years since the federal government has declared a national...
Comments / 0