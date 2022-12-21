Authorities have located a woman missing since Tuesday. Kennedie Mykell Neathery, age 26, was last seen leaving her sister’s home in Venice Tuesday night and did not have her phone with her. According to Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis, Neathery was found on the Temple Mountain road in Emery County around noon today. He also shared that “she was alive, but not behaving appropriately so she was transported by ambulance to a hospital for further care.” We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

EMERY COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO