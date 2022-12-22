Read full article on original website
CNET
Verizon Is Expanding Its $25 Home Internet Offer to Its Older Plans
Verizon is getting a bit more aggressive with its attempts to grow its home internet base. On Friday the carrier will be expanding its offer that drops the price on its 5G Home Internet and 4G LTE home internet options to as low as $25 per month to more customers beyond those who subscribe to its latest and most expensive unlimited options, CNET has learned.
A Bay Area Man From 1953 Predicted Smartphones, Video Calls and Apple Watches
A Bay Area man predicted in 1953 that humans would have smartphones and smartwatches, and make video calls. When rotary phones were considered a luxury, the President of the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company, Mark R. Sullivan, predicted the future of cell phones. He foretold that humans would have smartphones that will let them make video calls and carry around watches that can be used as phones.
KING-5
From Bainbridge Island to the Amazon: a new wildlife documentary showcases animal rescue efforts of local ecologist
LAS PIEDRAS, Peru — In the documentary "Wildcat," audiences are transported to Hoja Nueva, a research and wildlife conservation center deep in the heart of the Peruvian jungle. Here we meet two people. Bainbridge Island's Samantha Zwicker is a University of Washington PhD student who has founded the center...
Sky rolls out huge free TV update including a new way to find your lost remote and better picture quality
SKY is introducing some huge new features to its TV products that will be available as part of a free update. The broadcasting giant has made several big changes to Sky Glass, its dish-less internet-based service built into TVs. People constantly losing the remote will be pleased to know a...
game-news24.com
Ryan Reynolds retweets holiday wishes list asking for a mobile mobile phone in Canada
Ryan Reynolds is again interested in bringing his mobile phone to Canada. On Friday, the Vancouver-born actor posted a tweet about his holiday wishlist included “Mint Mobile” in Canada, and said that Ryan Reynolds made it happen. Mint is well-known in the US for offering unlimited talk, text and data plans low-cost $30 USD/month (about $41 CAD). TechRadar also named the carrier for Best For Overall Value.
Xfinity Mobile's two new plans give customers new premium unlimited options
Xfinity Mobile is moving to become a more premium carrier with two new unlimited plans. Exclusive to Xfinity customers, Xfinity Mobile now offers HD streaming and up to 50GB of high-speed data.
