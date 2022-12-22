ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Verizon Is Expanding Its $25 Home Internet Offer to Its Older Plans

Verizon is getting a bit more aggressive with its attempts to grow its home internet base. On Friday the carrier will be expanding its offer that drops the price on its 5G Home Internet and 4G LTE home internet options to as low as $25 per month to more customers beyond those who subscribe to its latest and most expensive unlimited options, CNET has learned.
Maya Devi

A Bay Area Man From 1953 Predicted Smartphones, Video Calls and Apple Watches

A Bay Area man predicted in 1953 that humans would have smartphones and smartwatches, and make video calls. When rotary phones were considered a luxury, the President of the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company, Mark R. Sullivan, predicted the future of cell phones. He foretold that humans would have smartphones that will let them make video calls and carry around watches that can be used as phones.
game-news24.com

Ryan Reynolds retweets holiday wishes list asking for a mobile mobile phone in Canada

Ryan Reynolds is again interested in bringing his mobile phone to Canada. On Friday, the Vancouver-born actor posted a tweet about his holiday wishlist included “Mint Mobile” in Canada, and said that Ryan Reynolds made it happen. Mint is well-known in the US for offering unlimited talk, text and data plans low-cost $30 USD/month (about $41 CAD). TechRadar also named the carrier for Best For Overall Value.

