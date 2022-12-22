ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Moves: Under Armour has a new CEO, and Greater Baltimore Committee has its first public safety data officer

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) announced yesterday that Jeff Zuback would be joining as the organization’s first public safety data officer, effective Jan. 17. This position will work with the City of Baltimore and the police department as well as analyze data and research to determine how Baltimore’s business community can help decrease crime and improve public safety. The creation of this position follows GBC’s announcement in May that it wanted to do more to address public safety and crime and Baltimore.
Sandy Spring Bank eliminates bounced check fee, lowers overdraft charges

Olney, Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bank is joining larger, national banks in making changes to some fees. Sandy Spring Bank has eliminated entirely its insufficient funds fees, which charged customers when the bank chose not to honor a check or a debit card transaction that is more than the amount of money in the account.
Dishing Up Caribbean Goodness is a Family Affair

Sometimes the path to entrepreneurship is not always a straight one. Kamica Moore—owner of KM Island Cuisine, LLC—located at 110 West 25th St. in Baltimore, Maryland knows that the right timing can lead to the highest reward. The Anne Arundel County resident knows that conversation over a flavorful plate of Jamaican food never goes out of style. Appreciation for her customers leads her to offer them the best she can daily.
Two biotech company presidents indicted in Maryland for securities fraud schemes

BALTIMORE, MD—Two biotech company presidents have been indicted in Maryland in connection with a securities fraud scheme. A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Nader Pourhassan, 59 of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Kazem Kazempour, 69, of Potomac Maryland, for their roles in schemes to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Vancouver, Washington.
Faidley's Seafood keeping up with hustle preparing crab cakes for final holiday at current location

BALTIMORE - In what will be Faidley's Seafood's final holiday season at its iconic Lexington Market location, which it has occupied since 1952, it's preparing several thousand of its award-winning crab cakes for shipment across the United States in fulfillment of holiday orders.Faidley's was first established at Lexington Market in 1886 as a seafood market by founder John W. Faidley. Many of the Faidley Team members are working to fulfill the typically large number of holiday orders, in addition to managing daily operations, and have been with Faidley's for 20 years or longer.General manager Lou Fleming said it's their award-winning jumbo lump crabcakes that keep customers coming back, using only the freshest crab from the Chesapeake Bay."Every year since we've started it's got worse so the crab cakes got better, better and better," Fleming said.The holiday season is their busiest by far preparing several thousand crab cakes for shipment all across the United States.Faidley's will move to the newly-constructed Lexington Market, adjacent to its current location, early in 2023. 
Holiday shoppers fight at Montgomery Mall, 1 woman injured

BETHESDA, Md. - A fight at Montgomery Mall between two women resulted in one of the patrons being sent to the hospital Thursday evening. Officer Carlos Cortes, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the call reporting an assault at the ritzy mall came in just after 6 p.m.
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
Which State Is Baltimore In?

- Baltimore is in Maryland, considered the Mid-Atlantic state capital, with coastlines on the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay. It is also the state's largest city. It has a long history as a major seaport. Baltimore, Maryland - Capital of the Mid-Atlantic States. In the late eighteenth century, the...
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Amtrak service between Baltimore, Washington suspended due to power outage

BALTIMORE, MD—Amtrak rail service in Maryland was disrupted on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 23, the company said that all traffic between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. had been stopped due to a powerline outage. “We will be sure to provide updates as we get more information,”...
