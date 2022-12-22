Read full article on original website
baltimorefishbowl.com
Power Moves: Under Armour has a new CEO, and Greater Baltimore Committee has its first public safety data officer
The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) announced yesterday that Jeff Zuback would be joining as the organization’s first public safety data officer, effective Jan. 17. This position will work with the City of Baltimore and the police department as well as analyze data and research to determine how Baltimore’s business community can help decrease crime and improve public safety. The creation of this position follows GBC’s announcement in May that it wanted to do more to address public safety and crime and Baltimore.
WTOP
Sandy Spring Bank eliminates bounced check fee, lowers overdraft charges
Olney, Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bank is joining larger, national banks in making changes to some fees. Sandy Spring Bank has eliminated entirely its insufficient funds fees, which charged customers when the bank chose not to honor a check or a debit card transaction that is more than the amount of money in the account.
Baltimore Times
Dishing Up Caribbean Goodness is a Family Affair
Sometimes the path to entrepreneurship is not always a straight one. Kamica Moore—owner of KM Island Cuisine, LLC—located at 110 West 25th St. in Baltimore, Maryland knows that the right timing can lead to the highest reward. The Anne Arundel County resident knows that conversation over a flavorful plate of Jamaican food never goes out of style. Appreciation for her customers leads her to offer them the best she can daily.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore councilman seeks to regulate facial recognition technology after ban expires
There's a push to regulate facial recognition technology in Baltimore after a ban on it expires next week. Many people use it every day to unlock their phones. It's used at some airports and even stores. Companies said the technology helps them serve customers better, but opponents said it's a potentially dangerous invasion of privacy.
Nottingham MD
Two biotech company presidents indicted in Maryland for securities fraud schemes
BALTIMORE, MD—Two biotech company presidents have been indicted in Maryland in connection with a securities fraud scheme. A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Nader Pourhassan, 59 of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Kazem Kazempour, 69, of Potomac Maryland, for their roles in schemes to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Vancouver, Washington.
Faidley's Seafood keeping up with hustle preparing crab cakes for final holiday at current location
BALTIMORE - In what will be Faidley's Seafood's final holiday season at its iconic Lexington Market location, which it has occupied since 1952, it's preparing several thousand of its award-winning crab cakes for shipment across the United States in fulfillment of holiday orders.Faidley's was first established at Lexington Market in 1886 as a seafood market by founder John W. Faidley. Many of the Faidley Team members are working to fulfill the typically large number of holiday orders, in addition to managing daily operations, and have been with Faidley's for 20 years or longer.General manager Lou Fleming said it's their award-winning jumbo lump crabcakes that keep customers coming back, using only the freshest crab from the Chesapeake Bay."Every year since we've started it's got worse so the crab cakes got better, better and better," Fleming said.The holiday season is their busiest by far preparing several thousand crab cakes for shipment all across the United States.Faidley's will move to the newly-constructed Lexington Market, adjacent to its current location, early in 2023.
Baltimore bagel shop is semi-finalist for mentorship program with Queen Latifah
How would you like Queen Latifah to be the face of your small business? One Baltimore-based bagel shop is in the running to have the hip-hop superstar give their business a new boost.
fox5dc.com
Holiday shoppers fight at Montgomery Mall, 1 woman injured
BETHESDA, Md. - A fight at Montgomery Mall between two women resulted in one of the patrons being sent to the hospital Thursday evening. Officer Carlos Cortes, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the call reporting an assault at the ritzy mall came in just after 6 p.m.
Bad Policy Could Be Driving Maryland’s Emergency Room Wait Times
Maryland’s hospital emergency rooms have the longest wait times in the country, according to a Dec. 21 investigation by Meredith Cohn in the Baltimore Banner. That’s a bad distinction for our state to have at any time, and especially when multiple winter viruses are slamming ERs nationwide. Cohn...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
Bay Journal
Maryland community wins round in fight to curb industrial activity
Some rural Maryland residents complaining of being overburdened with polluting industrial activity in their midst recently won a skirmish in their fight for relief. But their struggle is far from over. On Dec. 6, an Anne Arundel County hearing officer rescinded a special zoning exception granted 55 years ago for...
State agencies to move to downtown Baltimore after final leases gets approved
The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the final set of leases to move 12 state agencies to downtown Baltimore.
PhillyBite
Which State Is Baltimore In?
- Baltimore is in Maryland, considered the Mid-Atlantic state capital, with coastlines on the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay. It is also the state's largest city. It has a long history as a major seaport. Baltimore, Maryland - Capital of the Mid-Atlantic States. In the late eighteenth century, the...
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Ma Petite Shoe reopens after pandemic closure in a new, bigger Hampden location
Ma Petite Shoe, the one-of-a-kind boutique featuring eclectic footwear and artisan chocolate from around the world, has returned to the Hampden community in a new space. The store recently held a soft reopening at their new location, 1001 W. 36th St. at the corner of West 36th Street and Roland Avenue.
Nottingham MD
Amtrak service between Baltimore, Washington suspended due to power outage
BALTIMORE, MD—Amtrak rail service in Maryland was disrupted on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 23, the company said that all traffic between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. had been stopped due to a powerline outage. “We will be sure to provide updates as we get more information,”...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Developer who wants to buy Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church said he’s willing to sell his contract to the local community association
The developer who has a contract to purchase Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church says he is willing to sell that contract to a local community association, if its members want to buy it. Joseph Novoseller, the head of Aria Legacy Group of Lakewood, New Jersey, said in a phone...
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's Market
Maryland is home to a handful of authentic Amish markets and they're some of the best places to head to if you're looking for fresh dairy, baked goods, and some of the most delicious homemade meals you'll ever try.
Person selling iPad through Facebook Marketplace robbed at home in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The sale of an iPad ended with a robbery when the person who was supposed to be guying it whacked the seller in the head with a gun at the seller’s home. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the […]
