Orlando, FL

Magic Second Half Surge Leads to Win vs. Rockets

By Jeremy Brener
 2 days ago

The Houston Rockets gave the Orlando Magic a challenge. But the Magic passed the test in the final leg of a four-game road trip.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (12-21) is taking a happy flight home after beating the Houston Rockets (9-22) by a score of 116-106 on Wednesday night at Toyota Center.

The Magic struggled to get things going in the first half, trailing by as much as 15 and taking a 10-point deficit into halftime. However, the locker room talk from head coach Jamahl Mosley must have worked, because Orlando started to chip away in the second half.

The Magic outscored the Rockets 31-23 in the third quarter, bringing momentum into the fourth quarter, where Orlando finally took the lead with 7:11 left in the game.

The Magic went on a 14-5 run to take the lead and never looked back.

Leading the way for the Magic was Franz Wagner , who came into the game questionable with an ankle injury, but appeared unfazed during the contest. He scored a team-high 25, while No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero added 23.

For the Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. led all scorers with 31 points on 12 of 19 shooting.

The Magic finish off its road trip 3-1 and have won seven of its last eight games.

The Magic returns home to face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at Amway Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Orlando, FL
