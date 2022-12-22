Read full article on original website
Moose Spotted For First Time Ever In Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park
According to King 5, Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park in Lewis County had their first ever moose sighting yesterday, which is also the southwestern part of the state’s first moose sighting as well. The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife also said that the farthest south a...
a-z-animals.com
How Did a Grizzly Bear Wash Up on a Beach Near Seattle?
To this day, scientists don’t know precisely how a grizzly bear washed up on a beach in Seattle. There wasn’t any sign of bullet wounds or trauma on the carcass to show that the little bear had been poached. Instead, it is thought that the little bear drowned in the recent devastating floods in Montana, and the grizzly bear’s body washed up on the beach in Washington.
Hollywood Hills: Mountain lion comes face to face with dog, owner out for walk
It was a close call for a Hollywood Hills resident and his dog out for a walk Tuesday night as they came face to face with a mountain lion.The mountain lion was captured on video from residential surveillance cameras in the area of Barham Blvd. and Lake Hollywood Drive at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.The mountain lion is likely "P-22," a collared mountain lion known to be living in the Griffith Park area. P-22 has been spotted in Hollywood Hills neighborhood before, and is suspected of attacking at least one dog in the past.
Protections sought for coyotes in Mexican wolf territory
Environmentalists want the U.S. government to list coyotes as endangered in parts of Arizona and New Mexico where the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America is found. A coalition of groups argue in a petition submitted Thursday to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that small statured Mexican gray wolves are often mistaken for coyotes and that protecting coyotes would in turn cut down on wolf deaths. Environmentalists say illegal killings are the leading cause of death for the endangered animals. The petition pointed to cases in which Mexican wolves have...
Moose Seen in Snowy Mount Rainier for Very First Time
The species has never before been recorded in southwestern Washington, leaving park officials "really excited."
natureworldnews.com
3 Juvenile Mountain Lions Found Under Idaho Deck Euthanized for Public Safety
3 juvenile mountain lions were discovered in an Idaho house underneath a deck. The young mountain lions are adorable, but according to authorities, the feline cubs must be euthanized to protect the public. The three young mountain lions were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers after they were discovered...
petapixel.com
Photographer Shares Funny Side of Her Wildlife Photography
A wildlife photographer has shown that nature doesn’t need to be picture-perfect after she shared a series of funny animal photos. Julia Cook tells PetaPixel that she has accumulated a number of wildlife photos where the animal has a “crazy expression” or “awkward pose.”. “I normally...
backpacker.com
The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Is So Big, Even the Grizzlies Seem Small
Unlock this article with 50% off, this weekend only. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. They could’ve been small patches of snow, remnants of an Arctic winter clinging to the North Slope of the Brooks Range in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).Instead, it was a herd of 18 nimble Dall sheep, megafauna teeming in North America’s largest wildlife refuge at 19.3 million acres.
KUOW
Could grizzly bears officially return to the North Cascades?
Humans and grizzly bears have coexisted in the North Cascades for at least 9,000 years, but their relationship has been a rocky one. When European settlers arrived, they hunted the animals for their fur, and by the mid-1800s, thousands had been killed. Bear populations dwindled, and the last confirmed grizzly...
Famed Hollywood mountain lion to be captured after killing dog
Southern California's most famous mountain lion, P-22, will be captured and given a health examination after he killed a dog that was being walked in the Hollywood Hills, wildlife officials said Thursday."P-22 is a remarkably old cat in the wild and, after being deemed responsible for killing a leashed pet last month, may be exhibiting signs of distress," the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in an announcement with the National Park Service.After being examined, authorities will "determine the best next steps for the animal while also prioritizing the safety of surrounding communities," the agencies said in a joint...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Alaska
Alaska has the most lakes in the United States. There are more than 3,000 named lakes and it is estimated that there are more than 3 million unnamed lakes. A quick aerial view of the state and you will see how the landscape is dotted with thousands of scattered lakes. There are also some massive lakes like Lake Iliamna that covers 1,000+ square miles. But is the biggest lake also the deepest lake? Did you know three of the ten deepest lakes in the United States are in Alaska? How cold does it get in the deepest lakes in Alaska? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Alaska!
bikepacking.com
Bikepacking with New Friends: Long Plain, Kosciuszko (Video)
Resorting to a backup plan due to an unseasonal snowstorm, Tim Attwood meets up with some new friends for a short bikepacking trip through Long Plain, Australia. Watch the video he put together here, alongside a beautiful selection of photos and a short trip report…. Words by Tim Attwood (@timmeh500),...
booktrib.com
In Haunting Wilderness Thriller, Most Dangerous Predator is Man
A Ghost of Caribou (William Morrow) is the third in a series of light-up-the-night/edge-of-your-seat suspenseful wilderness thrillers written by Alice Henderson featuring wildlife biologist Dr. Alex Carter. It is most definitely not a cozy mystery. It may well keep you awake at night with your lights blazing!. Many of us...
Remote Cabins on Alaskan Island Are the Perfect Place to Escape From It All
Just put us in one of these yurts for the rest of the year.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland
Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
