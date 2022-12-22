ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder Sweep Trail Blazers in Two-Game Set

By Kade Kimble
 2 days ago

The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Portland Trail Blazers at home for the second time in a row. This time around, the Thunder didn’t need a last second shot to win the game, but rather a stop. The Thunder won 101-98.

The offense was not there early for the Thunder, they fell down early and that continued for most of the half. However, a late half push from the Thunder would keep this game in arms reach as they trailed 54-49. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his thing in the half as he scored 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Josh Giddey also added eight points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting.

The Lu Dort matchup on Damian Lillard is a fun one to keep up with, and Dort held Lillard to nine points on 3-of-10 shooting on the half.

Despite struggling offensively in the first half, the Thunder outscored the Trail Blazers 27-22 in the second quarter.

Isaiah Joe made a timely appearance in the third quarter as the Thunder were crawling back into the game after falling down by double-digits. He knocked down two of his three 3-point attempts in the quarter.

In the fourth, the Thunder hung around, claiming a lead a few times, but eventually came down to another clutch time. They fell down five points to the Trail Blazers, but came back again to take a lead. With a chance to win the game, Lillard missed a very contested mid-range jumpshot, which was defended by Dort.

With a foul under a second, Gilgeous-Alexander put down a couple free-throws to further ice the game. It was the third win in a row for Oklahoma City.

Lillard finished with just 16 points on 6-of-19 shooting.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 27 points on 8-of-19 shooting as well as six rebounds and three assists.

