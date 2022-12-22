Starting Lineups for Hornets at Clippers

LeBron James' face had frustration and sadness written all over it when he sat on the floor after the Los Angeles Lakers 134-130 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The veteran was missing his right shoe and sat with his mouthpiece dangling out. Austin Reaves was seen offering his hand to help the star up, but there was no doubt that James was crushed despite putting up 34 points.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO