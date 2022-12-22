ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Starting Lineups for Hornets at Clippers

By Schuyler Callihan
All Hornets
All Hornets
 2 days ago

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Charlotte Hornets were announced.

HORNETS

G LaMelo Ball

G Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Gordon Hayward

F PJ Washington

C Mason Plumlee

CLIPPERS

Reggie Jackson

Paul George

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Darvin Ham drop harsh truths on Lakers after crushing loss. vs. Hornets

The wheels came off the Los Angeles Lakers season on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James lost his shoe on the final possession, resulting in a Dennis Schroder missed three-pointer and arguably the team’s most deflating loss of the 2022-23 season: a 134-130 defeat at Crypto.com Arena (the Lakers blew a 4-on-1 fast break on the preceding play).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Looks Very Disappointed After The Lakers Loss Against The Hornets

LeBron James' face had frustration and sadness written all over it when he sat on the floor after the Los Angeles Lakers 134-130 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The veteran was missing his right shoe and sat with his mouthpiece dangling out. Austin Reaves was seen offering his hand to help the star up, but there was no doubt that James was crushed despite putting up 34 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges

The Charlotte Hornets are making a somewhat surprising decision regarding forward Miles Bridges. The Hornets are engaged in contract talks with Bridges and discussions are gaining traction, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. There is optimism that Bridges, who remains a restricted free agent, may reach an agreement with the Hornets in the near future.... The post Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
All Hornets

All Hornets

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
948
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

All Hornets is a FanNation channel covering the Charlotte Hornets

 https://www.si.com/nba/hornets

Comments / 0

Community Policy