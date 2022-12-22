Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Police search for answers in Downtown Silver Spring shooting
Police are asking for the public's help after a 62-year-old man was shot and killed in a busy Silver Spring parking garage. The man, according to police, was on his way to get ice cream with his family. FOX 5 spoke to residents in the area who want police to increase their presence near the garage.
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage Stairwell While Out to Dinner With Family
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a parking garage in Silver Spring, Maryland, while he was out for dinner with his family. Charles Reynolds, 62, had just finished eating dinner with his family when he was shot about 9 p.m. in a stairwell in the Wayne Avenue parking garage, police said.
mocoshow.com
MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance
Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
Suspect attempts to run over off-duty officer in Montgomery Co.
An off-duty officer in Montgomery County was nearly run over Friday evening. Around 7:58 p.m., in the area of Pike and Rose, MCP officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.
62-year-old father out to dinner with family found shot to death in parking garage
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man who had just finished dinner with his family and was dropping some leftovers off in the car was found shot to death in a parking garage stairwell in downtown Silver Spring Wednesday night. His death has left Montgomery County Police stumped as to a motive, or any suspects involved.
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
Police investigating cutting, asking Greenbelt residents to lock doors
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were asking Greenbelt residents to lock their doors as they were investigating a cutting on Thursday evening. Police were called to 28 Crescent Road at 9:17 p.m. for the incident. Two people were injured. Police said they received reports of a man matching the suspect’s description — a […]
Police investigating shooting in Essex
ESSEX, MD – A man was found shot in Essex Friday morning and the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating. At this time, little information is available and the department is asking witnesses to come forward. Baltimore County police officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court shortly before 10 a.m.Friday. “When officers arrived, they found a male in his twenties outside, suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the department said. The post Police investigating shooting in Essex appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Chillum area
CHILLUM, Md. - A woman is dead after she was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning in the Chillum area of Prince George's County. The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. near University Boulevard and 23rd Avenue. Investigators say the driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene. The...
WBAL Radio
Police find man fatally shot in head in east Baltimore
Baltimore City police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in the head in east Baltimore on Friday. Officers said they responded to the 1600 block of East Eager Street just before noon for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police said they located a 28-year-old man suffering from...
fox5dc.com
Suspect in medical scrubs attempts to rob DC pharmacy
WASHINGTON - The search is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob a Northwest D.C. pharmacy while dressed in medical clothes, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on November 30 at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Columbia Road. The suspect who was...
fox5dc.com
Tree crushes home in Laurel, 1 woman injured: police
WASHINGTON - A tree fell through a single-family home in Laurel, MD, on Friday, according to police. Prince George's County Police were called to a home on the 67000 block of Park Hall Drive in Laurel around 11 a.m. on Friday to find a tree collapsed into the home. One...
Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg pedestrian crash leaves husband dead, wife injured
A couple hit by a car in Gaithersburg Wednesday was out for their daily walk when they were struck. Montgomery County police said Phillip Kwang Bon Uh, 78, died at the scene. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts spoke to the couple's son about the tragic incident.
WJLA
1 dead after large tree falls, crushes car in Frederick County, police say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A driver died Friday after a large tree fell onto a car west of Thurmont, as heavy winds brought by a winter storm continue to impact the region. John K. Little, 55, of Thurmont, was the man behind the wheel, police said. The incident...
fox5dc.com
2 men shot near Riggs LaSalle Rec Center in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A double shooting near a recreation center in Northeast left two men injured Friday evening, according to D.C. police. A caller contacted the police department about the incident just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two men who were shot and evaluated...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. police investigating multiple crashes with driver and pedestrian fatalities
The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating three recent car crashes with either driver or pedestrian fatalities. Prince George’s County police responded to a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred in Suitland at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road. A sedan driving west on Silver Hill Road struck the pedestrian; it is not known why the pedestrian was on the roadway.
WJLA
Driver dead after car crashes into utility pole on Indian Head Highway in Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Prince George's County, Md. early Friday morning. The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. on Indian Head Highway near Berry Road, according to Prince George's County Police Department. The driver was going southbound on...
Police: 58-Year-Old Woman Missing Since September 25
Detectives from the county’s Cold Case Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen September 25 in downtown Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that 58-year-old Maria Magdalena was last seen on September 25 in the 8700 block of Georgia Ave. Magdalena is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 160 lbs. She has gray hair and brown eyes.
popville.com
Shootings in Columbia Heights Yesterday (Wed.)
From MPD sent at 4:25pm: “Alert: Shooting in the 1400 block of Girard St, NW. No lookout.”. From MPD sent at 6:41pm: “The Third District is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, NW. An adult male was struck with gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. Anyone with information that may assist is asked contact 202-727-9099.”
