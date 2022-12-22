ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Police search for answers in Downtown Silver Spring shooting

Police are asking for the public's help after a 62-year-old man was shot and killed in a busy Silver Spring parking garage. The man, according to police, was on his way to get ice cream with his family. FOX 5 spoke to residents in the area who want police to increase their presence near the garage.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Wbaltv.com

LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
COLUMBIA, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigating shooting in Essex

ESSEX, MD – A man was found shot in Essex Friday morning and the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating. At this time, little information is available and the department is asking witnesses to come forward. Baltimore County police officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court shortly before 10 a.m.Friday. “When officers arrived, they found a male in his twenties outside, suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the department said. The post Police investigating shooting in Essex appeared first on Shore News Network.
ESSEX, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Chillum area

CHILLUM, Md. - A woman is dead after she was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning in the Chillum area of Prince George's County. The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. near University Boulevard and 23rd Avenue. Investigators say the driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene. The...
CHILLUM, MD
WBAL Radio

Police find man fatally shot in head in east Baltimore

Baltimore City police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in the head in east Baltimore on Friday. Officers said they responded to the 1600 block of East Eager Street just before noon for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police said they located a 28-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Suspect in medical scrubs attempts to rob DC pharmacy

WASHINGTON - The search is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob a Northwest D.C. pharmacy while dressed in medical clothes, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on November 30 at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Columbia Road. The suspect who was...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Tree crushes home in Laurel, 1 woman injured: police

WASHINGTON - A tree fell through a single-family home in Laurel, MD, on Friday, according to police. Prince George's County Police were called to a home on the 67000 block of Park Hall Drive in Laurel around 11 a.m. on Friday to find a tree collapsed into the home. One...
LAUREL, MD
WUSA9

Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say

THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
THURMONT, MD
fox5dc.com

2 men shot near Riggs LaSalle Rec Center in Northeast

WASHINGTON - A double shooting near a recreation center in Northeast left two men injured Friday evening, according to D.C. police. A caller contacted the police department about the incident just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two men who were shot and evaluated...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. police investigating multiple crashes with driver and pedestrian fatalities

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating three recent car crashes with either driver or pedestrian fatalities. Prince George’s County police responded to a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred in Suitland at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road. A sedan driving west on Silver Hill Road struck the pedestrian; it is not known why the pedestrian was on the roadway.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: 58-Year-Old Woman Missing Since September 25

Detectives from the county’s Cold Case Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen September 25 in downtown Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that 58-year-old Maria Magdalena was last seen on September 25 in the 8700 block of Georgia Ave. Magdalena is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 160 lbs. She has gray hair and brown eyes.
SILVER SPRING, MD
popville.com

Shootings in Columbia Heights Yesterday (Wed.)

From MPD sent at 4:25pm: “Alert: Shooting in the 1400 block of Girard St, NW. No lookout.”. From MPD sent at 6:41pm: “The Third District is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, NW. An adult male was struck with gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. Anyone with information that may assist is asked contact 202-727-9099.”
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy